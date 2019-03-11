U.S.'s Pompeo criticizes Russia's Rosneft for buying oil from Venezuela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that Russia's Rosneft was defying U.S. sanctions by buying oil from Venezuela's state-owned oil company and helping President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Speaking to reporters, Pompeo said Russia and Cuba had helped create the crisis in Venezuela.

"Russia's state-owned oil company, Rosneft, continues to purchase crude oil cargoes from PDVSA, Venezuela's state-owned oil company, in defiance of U.S. sanctions. And Rosneft's CEO, Igor Sechin, continues to throw a lifeline to the regime," Pompeo said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)