U.S. Postal Service announces holiday schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, the United States Postal Service will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1. This closure affects all postal services, including retail services, mail delivery and blue collection boxes.

Blue collection boxes will not be serviced these days and there are no residential or business deliveries, except Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee.

This year, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve each fall on Sunday, when normal closures apply. There are currently no plans for limited hours on Saturday, Dec. 23, or Saturday, Dec. 30, according to a press release sent by USPS.

Customers unable to mail items before the scheduled collection box pickup times on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 should use the postal locator at tools.usps.com to find post office locations that may be open late.

Following those closures, post offices will be open and regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Customers are encouraged to plan their postal needs accordingly and are reminded that many services, such as purchasing stamps and shipping labels are available at here.

For more helpful resources, including recommended holiday shipping and mailing dates, tools and expert advice, explore the USPS Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.

