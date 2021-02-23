U.S. Postal Service Awards Contract to Launch Multi-Billion-Dollar Modernization of Postal Delivery Vehicle Fleet

U.S. Postal Service Awards Contract to Launch Multi-Billion-Dollar Modernization of Postal Delivery Vehicle Fleet

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021

- Oshkosh Defense Will Finalize Design of Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV), Delivering Up to 165,000 of the U.S.-Built Vehicles Over the Next Decade

- Investment is Part of Soon-to-be-Released, 10-Year Plan to Transform USPS Into the Preferred Delivery Service Provider for the American Public

- Modernization to Reduce USPS Fleet's Costs and Greenhouse Gas Emissions as Cleaner Technologies, such as Electric Powertrains, Power Carrier Routes

- Video remarks from Postal Service officials on this major announcement are available on the USPS Newsroom

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service announced today it awarded a 10-year contract to Oshkosh, WI, based Oshkosh Defense, to manufacture a new generation of U.S.-built postal delivery vehicles that will drive the most dramatic modernization of the USPS fleet in three decades.

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

The historic investment is part of a soon-to-be-released plan the Postal Service has developed to transform its financial performance and customer service over the next 10 years through significant investments in people, technology and infrastructure as it seeks to become the preferred delivery service provider for the American public.

Under the contract's initial $482 million investment, Oshkosh Defense will finalize the production design of the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) — a purpose-built, right-hand-drive vehicle for mail and package delivery — and will assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of them over 10 years. The vehicles will be equipped with either fuel-efficient internal combustion engines or battery electric powertrains and can be retrofitted to keep pace with advances in electric vehicle technologies. The initial investment includes plant tooling and build-out for the U.S. manufacturing facility where final vehicle assembly will occur.

The contract is the first part of a multi-billion-dollar 10-year effort to replace the Postal Service's delivery vehicle fleet, one of the world's largest. The Postal Service fleet has more than 230,000 vehicles in every class, including both purpose-built and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) vehicles. Approximately 190,000 deliver mail six, and often seven, days a week in every U.S. community. The NGDV, along with other COTS vehicles, will replace and expand the current delivery fleet, which includes many vehicles that have been in service for 30 years.

The first NGDVs are estimated to appear on carrier routes in 2023.

"As the American institution that binds our country together, the U.S. Postal Service can have a bright and modern future if we make investments today that position us for excellence tomorrow," said Postmaster General and USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy. "The NGDV program expands our capacity for handling more package volume and supports our carriers with cleaner and more efficient technologies, more amenities, and greater comfort and security as they deliver every day on behalf of the American people."

The NGDV vehicles will include air conditioning and heating, improved ergonomics, and some of the most advanced vehicle technology — including 360-degree cameras, advanced braking and traction control, air bags, a front- and rear-collision avoidance system that includes visual, audio warning, and automatic braking. The vehicles will also have increased cargo capacity to maximize efficiency and better accommodate higher package volumes stemming from the growth of eCommerce.

"Our fleet modernization also reflects the Postal Service's commitment to a more environmentally sustainable mix of vehicles," DeJoy said. "Because we operate one of the largest civilian government fleets in the world, we are committed to pursuing near-term and long-term opportunities to reduce our impact on the environment."

The Postal Service awarded the Oshkosh Defense contract in accordance with competitive Postal Service procurement policies after extensive testing of prototype vehicles, evaluation of offered production proposals, and discussions of technical specifications with the offerors.

The award is an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, meaning that after an initial dollar commitment, the Postal Service will have the ongoing ability to order more NGDV over a fixed period of time, in this case,10 years. Oshkosh Defense is evaluating which of their several U.S. manufacturing locations is best suited to potentially increase the production rate of the NGDV.

Video remarks featuring Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and other Postal Service executives, and an image of the new NGDV are available on the USPS Newsroom.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast quality video, audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

For reporters interested in speaking with a regional Postal Service public relations professional, please go to about.usps.com/news/media-contacts/usps-local-media-contacts.pdf.

Contact: Kim Frum
kimberly.a.frum@usps.gov
usps.com/news

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-postal-service-awards-contract-to-launch-multi-billion-dollar-modernization-of-postal-delivery-vehicle-fleet-301233896.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Recommended Stories

  • Luxury EV Maker That Drew Elon Musk's Challenge Clinches Biggest SPAC Deal

    Churchill Capital Corp IV confirmed a deal to take Lucid stock public, adding to intensifying competition for Tesla.

  • Viatris Stock Sacrifices A Breakout As 2021 Guidance Falls Short

    Generic-drug maker Viatris initiated a dividend on Monday, but VTRS stock plummeted after the company issued a downbeat 2021 outlook. Viatris is a combination of Pfizer's Upjohn and Mylan.

  • Shares in Iced-Tea-Maker-Turned-Blockchain-Firm Delisted by SEC

    Long Blockchain Corporation's shares have been ejected from U.S. public markets.

  • Analysis: Fed's Powell set table for Biden economy, but will he stay for dessert?

    Over the past year Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has engineered the largest economic rescue in U.S. history, thrown a controversial lifeline to companies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and steered a sweeping labor-friendly revamp of monetary policy that any presidential administration would welcome. Is it enough to earn the 68-year-old former investment banker four more years as the head of the U.S. central bank?That question will get increased attention during this, the final year of Powell's term, and the conversation may start as early as this week when the Fed chief delivers his semi-annual update on the economy in two hearings before Congress. The testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will be Powell's first since President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats took control of the White House and Capitol Hill.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • U.S. House budget panel approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

    The U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday approved legislation with $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief, advancing a top priority of President Joe Biden toward a full House vote on passage expected later this week. The sweeping legislation is intended to stimulate the U.S. economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment. "We must act swiftly to put an end to this pandemic and to stem the suffering felt by so many millions," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

  • We put our extravagant neighbors in touch with our financial adviser. They called her ‘lousy.’ So how come WE are the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.

  • I’m 28, have zero debt, a 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K in the bank. Should I save for a home or buy a Tesla Model 3?

    With the Green Act possibly on the horizon again, the Model 3 has been a temptation, especially with all the extra bonus incentives my state offers. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Dropped After Finally Confirming Its Merger With Lucid Motors

    For several weeks, rumors swirled that Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) was preparing to merge with Lucid Motors. Lucid, one of the hottest electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, is about to begin delivering its luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, within a few months. At long last, the companies confirmed the deal last night, announcing that Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Motors have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Couldn't Stop Buying These 3 Stocks for ARK Invest Last Week

    The hottest person in the usually quiet world of exchange-traded funds  is Cathie Wood. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was a big buy from Wood last week. The big Feb. 18 buy came immediately after Palantir reported its quarterly financials, which sent the stock sharply lower and gave Wood a bargain entry point.

  • Did the Fed's Powell just tap the brakes on mortgage rates? Don't bet on it

    Experts say borrowers should still move quickly, in case rates go even higher.

  • How Long $1 Million in Retirement Lasts in 50 US Cities

    If you had $1 million saved for retirement, you'd be set, right? Let's do the math. The average retirement age is about 62 for women and nearly 65 for men, and the average life expectancy in the...

  • 3 Bitcoin Stocks That Could Crash 31% to 66%, According to Wall Street

    For months, the hottest investment on Wall Street has been an asset you won't even find on Wall Street: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). This past Friday, Feb. 19, Bitcoin surged above $56,000 per token, pushing its market cap to north of $1 trillion for the first time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 777% over the same time frame.

  • Moderna Prepares To Increase Doses In Each COVID-19 Vaccine Vial To Counter Production Woes

    Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said that following positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it is pursuing a plan to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to 15 in each vial from the present 10 doses. What Happened: The plan was disclosed as part of the biotechnology company’s written testimony ahead of a House hearing scheduled for Tuesday. One vial of Moderna’s two-shot vaccine is currently enough to inoculate five people. The plan to increase the number of doses in each vial will enable Moderna to produce and deliver the vaccine more quickly and also help ease a manufacturing bottleneck. Moderna said in mid-February that while short-term delays in the final stages of production at the company’s fill and finish contractor Catalent delayed the release of some doses, it expects to resolve these delays in the near term and not impact its monthly delivery targets. Why it Matters: The U.S. is facing a vaccine crunch as only 72 million doses were shipped by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna despite the promise to deliver 200 million doses by the end of March, Reuters reported in February. Several states have complained about not having enough doses to keep up with the pace of demand. In addition, labeling confusion had resulted in hospital pharmacists discarding one in every six doses of the vaccine made jointly by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), StatNews reported earlier. But the FDA later advised that every dose obtainable may be fully used, given the public health emergency. President Joe Biden reportedly announced in mid-February that his administration has secured deals with Pfizer and Moderna for a total of 600 million COVID-19 vaccines. The 600 million doses of the two-shot vaccines would be enough to inoculate 300 million people. Pfizer in a written testimony ahead of the hearing also said it expected to ramp up the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, shipping about 13 million doses a week by mid-March. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said its supply could be enough to inoculate 20 million people by the end of next month. Price Action: Moderna shares closed 8.8% lower at $159.37 on Monday, but rose 0.6 percent in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Might Be Tanking But These Ethereum Killers Are Posting Major Gains TodayElon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk Lost $15B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. What Happened: Musk was replaced by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person on the list after Tesla shares fell 8.6% on Monday eroding $15.2 billion from his net wealth, according to Bloomberg. A tweet by Musk over the weekend which touched on the high valuation of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) furthered the entrepreneur’s decline in wealth. That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021 Musk falls to second place on the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index with a net worth of $183.4 billion, while Bezos has a net worth of $186.3 billion. Why It Matters: This month, Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expects to accept the cryptocurrency as a means of payment in the near future. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Tesla’s $1.5 billion BTC investment is worth nearly .5 billion, a gain of almost 70%, at the press-time BTC price of $52,040.21. Market strategist Peter Schiff — a noted gold bug and a Bitcoin critic— commented on the decline in the prices of Tesla shares post the company’s BTC purchase. Two weeks after @elonmusk announced that he spent $1.5 billion of shareholder money buying Bitcoin, #Tesla stock entered a bear market, plunging 20% from its all-time high set on Jan. 25th, and 16% since disclosing the #Bitcoin buy. Not an example other CEOs will likely follow! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 22, 2021 Musk and Bezos have been trading places as the world’s richest persons since January 2021. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 8.5% lower at $714.50 on Monday and fell almost 0.5% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Amazon shares closed 2.13% lower at $3,180.74. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnother Elon Musk Dogecoin Tweet Sends Speculators AflutterPalantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cuomo Steps Up Defense as Ocasio-Cortez Seeks Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he should have been more aggressive in calling out what he called his critics’ lies and misinformation about the nursing-home residents who died of Covid-19.Cuomo said he made a mistake in being “complacent” and not responding earlier to critiques of his administration’s handling of information about nursing-home fatalities. “I saw them and dismissed them as false agendas and partisan politics,” the governor said Friday during a virus briefing.For months, Cuomo’s administration resisted requests from state lawmakers and reporters for a complete death toll among nursing-home residents. A top aide admitted to lawmakers last week that the administration had withheld the data amid a similar request from the U.S. Justice Department.“I said, ‘No, I’m not answering your request now,’” Cuomo said Friday. “They didn’t like the answer.”Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, hit back against accusations that he had been calling detractors to bully them into backing down on their criticism over his administration’s handling of the nursing-home data.Bipartisan AngerThe governor faces growing scrutiny. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York have launched an investigation. Some state lawmakers are seeking an early end to emergency powers they awarded Cuomo at the start of the pandemic. Members of Congress, including Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Senator Charles Grassley, have called for investigations into the nursing-home deaths.“I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19,” Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a New York City district, said in a statement Friday.On Jan. 28, state Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report that said Cuomo’s guidance on admitting coronavirus patients to nursing homes may have endangered healthy residents.The state has since released data revealing thousands of nursing-home resident deaths that occurred in hospitals or outside the homes. More than 15,000 patients from nursing homes, assisted living and adult care facilities have died since March, according to Feb. 9 state data, up from an earlier count of 8,500.‘Thick Skin’Cuomo has since acknowledged mistakes. He insisted, though, that the numbers were accurate, because the total deaths remained the same.“I’m not going to allow people to lie to the people of New York without answering them,” Cuomo said. “I have very thick skin. I don’t really care what people say about me. I agreed to this nasty business because I believe I can do good things. I’m not going to let you lie to them.”Twelve states followed federal guidance allowing Covid patients in hospitals to be sent back to nursing homes, state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said. Patients, particularly seniors, shouldn’t remain in hospitals longer than necessary because of risk of secondary infection, he said.The nursing homes were supposed to take back patients only if they could properly handle them, Cuomo said.Of 365 nursing homes that admitted patients from hospitals between the March 25 state guidance and the May 10 revision, 98% already had Covid cases, according to Zucker. Furthermore, there were Covid deaths in 132 nursing homes that never took a Covid victim from a hospital, he said.“We made the right public-health decision at the time,” Zucker said.(Corrects story that ran Feb. 19 to show that Ocasio-Cortez sought an investigation but didn’t specify a federal one)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.