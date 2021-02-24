U.S. Postal chief commits to 10% of new delivery vehicles as electric vehicles

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box
1 min read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers on Wednesday that the Postal Service had committed to buying 10% electric vehicles as part of its multibillion-dollar plan to retire its 30-year-old fleet of delivery vehicles.

The Postal Service said on Tuesday it had awarded a $482 million contact to Oshkosh Defense to finalize vehicle production. The contract, which could be worth more than $6 billion in total, allows for delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 of the vehicles over 10 years, which will be a mix of internal combustion-powered and battery-electric vehicles. "We don't have $3 or $4 extra billion in our plan" to buy a nearly fully electric fleet, DeJoy said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

