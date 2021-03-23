U.S. Postal chief defends Oshkosh delivery contract decision

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended the decision to award a contract to Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet.

DeJoy said in a Reuters interview Tuesday he was briefed after the decision had been made. "(USPS) thoroughly vetted and evaluated the decision," DeJoy told Reuters in an interview, adding he was "pretty confident" in the decision. Oshkosh plans to build a mix of EVs and gasoline-powered vehicles.

USPS said Tuesday "with the right level of congressional support, we can commit... (to) a fully electric fleet by 2035."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Is Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

    Covenant Logistics (CVLG) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • Radius Health (RDUS) Soars 14.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Radius Health (RDUS) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

  • Several dead, thousands of homes burn as fire sweeps Rohingya camp: witnesses

    A huge fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying thousands of homes and killing several people, officials and witnesses said, in the worst blaze to hit the settlement in recent years. Video and photographs showed a blaze ripping through the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar. "Fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers are at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it spreading further," said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in Cox's Bazar.

  • Court leans toward tribal police in traffic stop and search

    The Supreme Court seemed likely Tuesday to allow tribal police officers to stop and search non-Indians on tribal lands over concerns that drunk drivers or even violent criminals might otherwise elude authorities. The justices heard arguments in the Justice Department’s appeal of a lower court ruling that threw out evidence of drug-related crimes from the search of a non-Native motorist’s pickup truck by a tribal officer on a public road that crosses the Crow reservation in Montana. The case involves a traffic stop in 2016 in which Officer James Saylor of the Crow Tribe Police Department came upon a pickup truck with its headlights on and motor running, parked on the shoulder of U.S. Route 212.

  • John McAfee’s Security Guard Pleads Not Guilty to Crypto Fraud Charges

    Jimmy Gale Watson Jr. was indicted with his controversial tech entrepreneur boss earlier this month.

  • Beeple's latest crypto art just sold for $6 million to the same tech executive who was outbid at the last minute for the record-breaking $69 million auction

    The sale was Beeple's first crypto art drop since he shattered digital art records earlier this month. Justin Sun was outbid at the last auction.

  • Schumer reiterates pledge to put universal background checks on the floor

    Nonetheless, background checks legislation is unlikely to win the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.

  • Social conservatives are endorsing Democrats' dramatic expansion of the social safety net through monthly allowance checks for children

    Biden's poverty-fighting child allowance could also boost birth rates and empower stay-at-home parents - both conservative goals.

  • COVAX to set aside 5% of vaccine doses for emergency stockpile

    The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme will set aside 5% of the vaccine doses it procures for a "buffer" to be used in humanitarian settings or released in the case of severe outbreaks, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday. That amounts to up to 100 million vaccine doses by the end of 2021, it said. COVAX is the programme backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI vaccine alliance to provide vaccines for poor and middle-income countries.

  • Slower mail, fewer office hours part of Postal Service plans

    Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday announced plans to slow mail delivery standards and cut hours at some post offices as part of a 10-year strategy to stabilize the struggling agency. Details of the long-awaited plan come at a time of intense scrutiny on the U.S. Postal Service over persistent delivery delays under Dejoy, a major GOP donor who took over the agency last summer. The plan also includes a proposal to consolidate underused post offices, hinted at a potential postage rate increase and detailed investments in new delivery vehicles, among other things.

  • Ex-Glencore Trader Charged With Manipulating Price of Fuel Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Glencore Plc trader was charged by U.S. authorities with conspiracy to manipulate a key oil price benchmark, the latest sign that prosecutors around the world are stepping up their scrutiny of the notoriously opaque commodity trading industry.U.S. prosecutors alleged that Emilio Heredia, a former Glencore employee, directed buy and sell orders that would push fuel oil prices up and down. That allowed the companies he worked for to profit from the price swings, between 2012 and 2016, according to a March 15 filing in federal court in San Francisco.Prosecutors filed a so-called criminal information against Heredia, a document often used in court when a defendant intends to plead guilty. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Heredia’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The investigation is the latest legal setback for Glencore, already embroiled in a wide-ranging probe by the U.S. Justice Department on allegations of bribery and money laundering. The U.K., Swiss and Brazilian authorities are also investigating the commodity trader.“The purpose of the conspiracy was for Heredia and his co-conspirators to unlawfully enrich themselves,” prosecutors said in the filing.Glencore said Heredia was a former employee and that it’s co-operating with authorities. The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.“We note that one of Chemoil’s -- and later Glencore Ltd.’s -- former employees in the US has been charged with conspiracy to manipulate the price of fuel oil in the LA market between 2012 and 2016,” Glencore said in a statement Tuesday, referring to the Los Angeles fuel-oil market.ClampdownAuthorities around the world are increasingly policing the world of commodity trading and the companies that dominate it, while also showing a fresh push against market manipulation.The U.S. unit of the world’s biggest independent oil trader, Vitol Inc., agreed to pay more than $160 million to settle allegations it conspired to pay bribes in Latin America and attempted to manipulate energy markets. Meanwhile trading firms including Gunvor Group Ltd. have also been investigated.The charge laid out how the manipulation worked. Heredia directed co-conspirators to submit bids and offers through S&P Global Platts, a benchmark price publisher, to artificially change the price assessment, allowing his firm to buy cheaper fuel oil from another company.In one 2016 example a co-conspirator, on Heredia’s orders, lowered the benchmark price 41 times, moving down the price of bunker fuel from $245 a metric ton to $204.50 a metric ton, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in unlawful gains for his company, the document said.“We note charges of attempted manipulation of certain S&P Global Plattsassessments but do not believe that any such attempts were successful and no court has ruled to the contrary,” a company spokesperson said in an email.(Updates with filing of criminal information)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A family business: how and why smugglers are bringing more children to the U.S. border

    Honduran mother Alicia Cruz handed herself and her son in to border agents in Texas, then watched as unaccompanied children were separated for release from the group of migrants before adults and families, including hers, were expelled into Mexico. That's when she contracted a smuggler to ferry Jeffrey, 17, across the border again – alone. Almost 10,000 under-18s from Central America crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States without their parents in February, nearly double the previous month's figures, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • Hillary Clinton calls on Biden to share vaccines with poorer nations

    ‘We are walking a fine line here,’ former Secretary of State says

  • 21 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space

    Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old girl 'killed by security forces'

    Locals say the child was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Prince Harry has a new job as an executive at the mental health start up BetterUp

    Alongside lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, Prince Harry is joining BetterUp, a San Francisco-based firm specializing in corporate coaching.

  • Analysis: U.S. sanctions on Russia will send a signal, if not deter

    U.S. sanctions may not deter Russia from its alleged election meddling and cyber hacking in the short term but will signal Washington's renewed willingness to hold the Kremlin publicly to account for acts it views as malign. President Joe Biden has vowed Russian President Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" and is expected to impose sanctions as soon as this week that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt. Russia denies meddling in U.S. elections and orchestrating the cyber hack that used U.S. tech company SolarWinds Corp to penetrate U.S. government networks.