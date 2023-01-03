U.S. Postal Service can continue to deliver prescription abortion medication -DOJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) can continue to deliver prescription abortion drugs after a Supreme Court June 2022 decision overturned a landmark abortion rights decision, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The department's Office of Legal Counsel said in an opinion sought by USPS that the mailing of mifepristone and misoprostol commonly used to terminate pregnancies does not violate an 1873 law known as the Comstock Act.

USPS said in a statement the decision "confirms that the Comstock Act does not require the Postal Service to change our current practice, which has been to consider packages containing mifepristone and misoprostol to be mailable under federal law in the same manner as other prescription drugs."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)