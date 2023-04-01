U.S. Postal Service to hold job fairs every Friday in Dayton this month

The Dayton Post Office on East Fifth Street will be holding a job fair every Friday this month.

It will take place at the 1100 block of East Fifth Street to fill immediate openings for city carrier assistants, according to a US Postal Service spokesperson.

The first one is April 7.

The starting salary will over $19 an hour and applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.

They also need to have an acceptable driving record.

More details about the job and how to apply can be found at this website.



