U.S. Postal Service mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, Milwaukee police say

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint on Milwaukee's far northwest side, police say.

According to police, the incident took place Wednesday shortly before 1 p.m. on the 8800 block of West Chambers Street.

The suspect, who was armed, approached the mail carrier before demanding and obtaining property, police said.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

In December, Milwaukee mail carrier Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering mail on the city's north side.

