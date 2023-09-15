A United States Postal Service employee was robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint, Milwaukee police say.

The incident took place Thursday shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of North 53rd Street, according to police.

The 53-year-old mail carrier reported no injuries and the USPS vehicle was discovered shortly before 8 p.m. on the 5800 block of West Adler Street. A 37-year-old person, gender not provided, was taken into custody near the location of the vehicle.

Police said charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: U.S. Postal Service vehicle stolen at gunpoint, Milwaukee police say