U.S. Postal Service watchdog investigating reports of service disruptions: senator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General is investigating reports of service disruptions and other issues raised by lawmakers, a spokeswoman for Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Friday.

"We have learned that the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General is investigating all aspects of our request from August 7th and that they’ve already requested documents as part of the review," spokeswoman Shaloni Sharma said.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Postal Service Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb said the office is "in receipt of the congressional request and are conducting a body of work to address concerns raised."





