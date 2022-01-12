U.S. posts smallest budget deficit in two years as employment rebounds

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the United States Department of the Treasury headquarters in Washington, D.C.
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a $21 billion budget deficit for December 2021, the smallest monthly gap in two years as individual income tax receipts surged with increased employment, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The December deficit was 85% lower than the year-ago deficit of $144 billion, and was the smallest since a December 2019 deficit of $13 billion, just before the COVID-19 pandemic threw the global economy into a tailspin.

December receipts grew 41% to a monthly record of $487 billion, while outlays grew 4% to a record $508 billion.

For the first three months of the 2022 fiscal year started Oct. 1 the federal deficit fell 34% from the prior year period to $378 billion, with receipts up 31% to a record $1.052 trillion and outlays up 4% to a record $1.430 trillion.

December's results were driven by a 44% increase in individual withheld income and payroll taxes, while other individual tax payments rose 13% for the month.

A number of outlay categories were lower in December than a year ago, with Labor Department outlays -- principally unemployment benefits -- down 81% to $6 billion.

(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank promotes insider Trisha Taneja in ESG push

    Taneja joined Deutsche Bank as head of the sustainable finance team in April 2020 and helped build out the ESG advisory business within the origination and advisory team. She has previously worked at Morningstar-owned Sustainalytics, a firm that rates the ESG performance of listed companies.

  • 3 New Job Interview Questions Companies Are Asking Right Now

    You should prepare answers for these questions, because you probably never had to think about them before.

  • Cotton Touches Decade High After U.S. Cuts Domestic Crop Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Cotton futures jumped to the highest in more than 10 years after the U.S. government cut its outlook for domestic production more than analysts expected.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorThe Department of

  • A Wet January, Thanks to COVID

    Ashley Deringer had her sights set on a Dry January this year. In 2021, Deringer, a 50-year-old nurse practitioner in Gainesville, Georgia, found that the stress of her job made it difficult to forgo her “bath bourbon” ritual: stripping off her hospital scrubs, taking a long shower, then drinking a glass of whiskey in the bathtub as she decompressed from the day. But this time would be different. As of December, more than 60% of Americans were fully vaccinated. The worst of the pandemic seemed t

  • Sarasota County saw more than 840 people die from COVID in 2021, an increase over 2020

    Sarasota and Manatee Counties each reported more than two times the number of COVID-19 cases in 2021 than in the previous year.

  • Golden Globes opts for a scaled-down ceremony, announces winners over Twitter

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal examines the events that went into the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's decision to opt for a simpler Golden Globes ceremony this year.

  • US consumer prices rise at fastest rate in nearly 40 years

    Inflation jumped 7% in December, piling pressure on the US central bank to raise interest rates.

  • U.S. budget deficit narrows sharply as taxes surge and government spending slows

    The U.S. budget deficit shrank 85% to $21 billion in December thanks to surging tax revenue and fading government stimulus.

  • Is omicron the reason your grocery store shelves are emptier? Here’s what we know

    The omicron coronavirus variant, which is more transmissible than past strains, has been spreading rapidly throughout the United States.

  • Saturday home delivery will end March 12. Subscribers will have access to Saturday e-Edition along with expanded digital offerings

    The Daily Herald will provide a full digital replica of the newspaper Saturdays, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles.

  • Why interest rates aren’t really the right tool to control inflation

    With consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve is signaling that it will soon begin raising interest rates. It may be heresy to those who think the Fed is all-powerful, but the honest answer is that raising interest rates wouldn’t put out the fire. Short of throwing millions of people out of work in a recession, higher rates wouldn’t bring supply and demand back into balance, a necessary condition for price stability.

  • Stocks Rise; Dollar Poised for Worst Day Since May: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose as a report showing the fastest inflation in about four decades was roughly in line with market expectations, with traders keeping their bets on a rate hike in March.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwo

  • BlackRock’s Rieder Thinks the Fed Will Avoid an Overshoot on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s Rick Rieder thinks the Federal Reserve will be raising rates in March.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorIn reaction to Wednesday’s inflation data, Rieder said demand is showing little let

  • Scientists believed Covid leaked from Wuhan lab - but feared debate could hurt ‘international harmony’

    Leading British and US scientists thought it was likely that Covid accidentally leaked from a laboratory but were concerned that further debate would harm science in China, emails show.

  • U.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly -White House

    Insurance companies will be required to cover eight over-the-counter at-home coronavirus tests per person each month starting Saturday, the Biden administration said, expanding access to highly sought-after kits as Americans grapple with a surge in coronavirus cases. The White House also said on Monday that there is no limit to the number of COVID-19 tests, including at-home tests, that insurers must cover if they are ordered or administered by a health care provider. The measures are part of a bid by President Joe Biden to make testing more widely available to Americans facing soaring coronavirus cases due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

  • Worried About Inflation? Check Out This 7% Treasury Savings Bond.

    Good old savings bonds, the ones that come with inflation protection, are now yielding more than 7%. One of the best deals for savers now are Treasury Series I savings bonds now paying a 7.12% interest rate.

  • World Bank: High inflation is a 'global phenomenon'

    The World Bank says emerging and developing countries are feeling the pinch of higher prices as well, and are already tightening policies to tamp down on inflationary pressures.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposes 4% flat tax, cuts to unemployment in Condition of the State

    Gov. Kim Reynolds laid out her 2022 agenda Jan. 11, touching on tax cuts, Iowa's workforce shortage, education and other issues.