U.S. power use to reach record high in 2022 as economy grows, weather hotter -EIA

FILE PHOTO: Californians urged to cut power use during extreme heat
1
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will rise to a record high in 2022 due to rising economic activity and hotter summer weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Wednesday.

EIA projected power demand will climb to 4,034 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022, from 3,930 billion kWh in 2021, then slide to 4,001 billion kWh in 2023 as temperatures moderate.

That compares with an eight-year low of 3,856 billion kWh in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand, and an all-time high of 4,003 billion kWh in 2018.

EIA projected 2022 power sales would rise to 1,507 billion kWh for residential consumers, 1,372 billion kWh for commercial customers as more people return to work in offices and 1,013 billion kWh for the industrial sector.

That compares with all-time highs of 1,477 billion kWh in 2021 for residential consumers, 1,382 billion kWh in 2018 for commercial customers and 1,064 billion kWh in 2000 for industrial customers.

EIA said natural gas' share of power generation would rise from 37% in 2021 to 38% in 2022 before sliding to 36% in 2023. Coal's share will drop from 23% in 2021 to 20% in 2022 and 19% in 2023 as renewable output rises.

The percentage of renewable generation will rise from 20% in 2021 to 22% in 2022 and 24% in 2023. Nuclear power's share will slide to 19% in 2022, from 20% in 2021, before rising back to 20% in 2023.

EIA projected 2022 gas sales would rise to 13.62 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for residential consumers, 9.69 bcfd for commercial customers, 23.15 bcfd for industrial customers and 32.64 bcfd for power generation.

That compares with all-time highs of 14.32 bcfd in 1996 for residential consumers, 9.63 bcfd in 2019 for commercial customers, 23.80 bcfd in 1973 for industrial customers and 31.75 bcfd in 2020 for power generation.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Maintenance on eight French nuclear reactors delayed by strike

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's FNME trade union said on Wednesday that some workers at EDF's nuclear plants resumed their strike over salaries, delaying maintenance work on eight reactors as the union sent a message of support to striking refinery workers. Three of the Cruas nuclear plant's reactors are affected by the strike, while two reactors at the Cattenom and Tricastin plants and one Bugey reactor have had their maintenance delayed by the strike, FNME said.

  • Why the S&P 500 can fall another 11% as the Fed fights inflation: Mizuho Securities

    The stock market rout isn't over yet, even with the S&P 500 index down about 25% from its peak on Tuesday, according to .

  • Philips stock slumps 8% after issuing profit warning

    Dutch healthcare tech company Phillips’ shares dropped 8% to its lowest level since 2012 after issuing its second profit warning this year, forewarning that supply chain problems will impact sales and third-quarter profits.

  • Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

    Biogen Inc. (BIIB) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Germany's government tells citizens to brace for a recession while Biden tries to quiet fears in the US

    Germany is dealing with skyrocketing energy prices that the US is not. But the US has its own warning signs for a recession that Biden is downplaying.

  • South Africa's busiest ports hobbled by strike

    STORY: Transnet, which manages South Africa's freight rail network and ports, declared force majeure last week after its workers went on strike over a wage dispute at the port, one of the busiest on the continent.In an update on its website, Transnet Port Terminals said the strike had impacted waterside and landside operations at its Durban port, which handles 65% of South Africa's container volumes.The strike could also disrupt fruit exports from Transnet's Cape Town port just as the deciduous fruit season begins.The Transnet strike is also set to worsen the mining industry's logistics woes.Even before the strike, South Africa's Minerals Council had projected a revenue loss of 50 billion rand ($2.76 billion) this year, compared to 35 billion rand in 2021, as Transnet's underperformance throttles exports.Miners Thungela Resources, Kumba Iron Ore and Jupiter Mines have warned that the strike is likely to impact coal, iron ore and manganese production and exports.Transnet has said it will meet union leaders on Wednesday to continue wage negotiations.

  • France to deliver anti-air systems to Ukraine in coming weeks - Macron

    PARIS (Reuters) -France will deliver radar and air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks, in particular to help Ukraine protest itself from drone and missile attacks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday. Speaking in an interview on France 2 television, Macron did not give any details on what type of anti-aircraft missiles or how many would be delivered. A wave of attacks on Ukrainian cities this week has raised the stakes, with Kyiv demanding its partners provide more supplies, including air defence systems - something Paris has been unwilling to do so far.

  • October Prime Day ends today—shop 175+ deals before they’re gone

    Amazon's October Prime Day sale is in full swing. Start your holiday shopping with early Black Friday deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more.

  • 8 Akron officers involved in shooting death of Jayland Walker return to desk duty

    The eight Akron police officers who are under investigation for their involvement in the June shooting death of Jayland Walker have returned to work.

  • Moldovan president calls for tougher policing to tackle pro-Russia protests

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday backed giving more powers to law enforcement to crack down on street protests, which she said were destabilising the country and aimed at installing a pro-Russian leadership. Thousands of people have taken to the streets and set up tents outside parliament and Sandu's residence in recent weeks, demanding the resignation of Sandu's pro-Western government and voicing their anger over rising prices. Sandu asked government to amend legislation to give more powers to law enforcement agencies but did not specify what those powers would be.

  • California Attorney General to investigate LA council redistricting discussed in secret recordings

    Los Angeles has been has been rocked by the secret recordings.

  • China Allows Rare Close-Up of Advanced Missiles Ahead of Party Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- China has allowed rare, close-up access to some of its most advanced ballistic missiles, as President Xi Jinping touts efforts to deter the US ahead of a key leadership reshuffle next week. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk Afte

  • Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed

    If you take out food and energy, the US inflation picture hasn't gotten any better.

  • United Airlines debuts SFO nonstop to popular European destination

    United Airlines said Wednesday that it will debut daily nonstop service from San Francisco International Airport to Rome. United (Nasdaq: UAL) was eager to discuss why it chose San Francisco for the new seasonal service, which starts May 25, 2023 and is scheduled to run through Sept. 27. “San Francisco to Rome is actually the largest market without nonstop service when we look at San Francisco to Europe,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances for United.

  • Threats made against Hae Min Lee key evidence in release of Adnan Syed, lawyer says

    Mr Syed was excluded as a suspect thanks to new DNA testing

  • Millions of Venezuelan migrants lacking access to basic services

    Many Venezuelans are forced to resort to sex, begging or indebtedness, to make ends meet, the IOM added. The number of Venezuelans migrating irregularly has risen in 2022, representing the vast majority of foreigners crossing the treacherous Darien jungle which links Panama with Colombia. As of October 2022, more than 7.1 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have left their home country, fleeing poverty and violence and relocating around the world.

  • The Best Apple Watch Deals at Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

    Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has a few rare sales on the latest Apple Watch models, including the one-month old Apple Watch Series 8!

  • Mystery boat washes ashore in Satellite Beach; Coast Guard unaware of its origins

    Soggy ropes remained tied to the abandoned boat's metal railings. The vessel's construction incorporated wooden planks and green chain-link fencing.

  • Sanibel Causeway is intact again as trucks roll onto the island battered by Hurricane Ian

    Repairing the three-mile connection between Sanibel Island and the mainland passed a major milestone. When can residents use the bridge?

  • 'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian

    Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.