U.S. prepares for possible Russian attack on Ukraine "with little or no warning"

Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby says Russian president Vladimir Putin could order an attack on Ukraine "with little or no warning." As the U.S. prepares for potential conflict, the White House says diplomacy is still on the table. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joined CBS News' "Red and Blue" with the latest.

