U.S. preparing new $275 million package for Ukraine-source

FILE PHOTO: Members of the international community hold a rally in support of Ukraine in Kyiv
1
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is preparing a new $275 million package of military assistance for Ukraine to bolster its counter-offensive against Russian forces, a source familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

The package is expected to include ammunition and more High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, the source said, confirming a report by the Associated Press. It could be announced as early as Friday.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby declined to confirm details of the package in a CNN interview, except to say a new tranche of weaponry for Ukraine would be announced "very, very soon."

Since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", the United States has sent around $17.6 billion worth of security assistance to Kyiv.

The United States is considering sending older HAWK air defense equipment from storage to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, U.S. officials say.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • UN steps up satellite tracking of damage to Ukraine culture

    The United Nations' cultural and satellite agencies have joined forces to more systematically track the impact of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine’s architecture, art, historic buildings and other cultural heritage, and have compiled an initial list of more than 200 sites that have been damaged or destroyed. Geneva-based UNOSAT and UNESCO, the Paris-based educational, scientific and cultural agency, announced Wednesday that they are finalizing a database of cultural sites that compares “before and after” images bought from private-sector satellite companies. “It’s important for us to document the damage, but also to make sure we have the information available before the recovery,” said Krista Pikkat, who heads the culture and emergencies department at UNESCO.

  • A nation of immigrants: Newcomers' share of Canadian population hits record

    Immigrants' share of Canada's population has hit its highest point in the country's 150-year history and the biggest share among G7 countries, new data released by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. Twenty-three percent of Canadians were immigrants in 2021, according to the census, and Statistics Canada projects that between 29% and 34% of the population will be immigrants by 2041. Canada's government aims to bring in more than 430,000 new permanent residents this year, an increase of about 7.4% from its record-setting 401,000 in 2021.

  • Maine man arrested after crashing into guardrail and causing police pursuit in New Hampshire

    A Maine man is in custody after he allegedly lead state police on a chase through multiple local communities.

  • Legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants at risk after talks collapse

    More than 337,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua could lose their ability to remain in the U.S. legally under a temporary humanitarian program. This comes after the Biden administration and immigrants' lawyers failed to forge an agreement over ways to protect them. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez discusses the situation.

  • Bar-Tailed Godwit Sets Record for Longest Bird Flight Going from Alaska to Australia in 11 Days

    The five-month-old fowl, who continuously flew for 8,425 miles from Alaska to southern Australia, beat the record set last year by a different Bar-Tailed Godwit

  • Auto racing star Danica Patrick opens up about breast implant illness: 'My body was rejecting it'

    Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick opened up about her five-year battle with breast implant illness and her removal surgery.

  • On Diwali, NC’s largest Hindu temple unveils its long-awaited ‘royal gateway’ to God

    The 87-foot-tall Tower of Unity and Prosperity is the tallest structure of its kind among Hindu temples in the country.

  • Train Ride Derails at Silver Dollar City Amusement Park, Injuring 6 Guests and 1 Employee

    Seven people were transported to area hospitals with minor to moderate injuries after three cars on the steam train derailed at the popular Branson, Missouri attraction

  • American Airlines offers 19% pay hike to pilots in draft agreement

    American Airlines has offered a 19% pay increase to its pilots over two years in a new contract, according to a draft agreement. American pilots will get a 12% raise on the date the contract is signed, with another 5% hike after a year and another 2% after two years. The latest proposal compares with the company's June offer to hike base pay by about 17% through 2024, which was estimated would cost American more than $2 billion.

  • Russia's Putin says he won't use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted are doomed to fail. Speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, Putin said it's pointless for Russia to strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons. “We see no need for that,” Putin said.

  • Russians can’t blow up Kakhovka HPP dam now, says military intelligence

    Russian forces do not have the ability as of now to blow up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam in occupied Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (GUR) spokesman Andriy Yusov said on Ukrainian national television on Oct. 26.

  • Putin says Russia is losing 10 times fewer troops than Ukraine

    ALONA MAZURENKO- THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 20:16 Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that Russian losses on the battlefield are ten times less than Ukrainian losses. Source: Putin in his speech at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club [a Moscow-based think tank and discussion forum - ed.

  • Another 20 Warmate drones sent to Ukrainian soldiers on front lines

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 18:49 Another 20 Warmate attack drones have been sent to the front line for use by the Ukrainian military. Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram Details: Fedorov said that businessman Oleh Horokhovskyi, monobank and UNITED24 collected 64 million hryvnias [approximately 1.

  • 'I Had No Choice:' Convicted Killer Testifies Against Brother In Pike County Family Massacre Trial

    Convicted killer Jake Wagner continues with his highly-anticipated testimony against his brother in the continued courtroom saga in Pike County. George Wagner IV, 30, is the first of four family members to face trial for the 2016 Pike County Massacre, an overnight ambush that left eight people shot to death in rural Ohio. Having previously pleaded guilty to the murders, Edward “Jake” Wagner — who was embroiled in an ongoing child custody dispute between him and victim Hanna May Rhoden — testifie

  • Mindy Kaling Just Debuted Brownie Batter Highlights and Bangs

    The Never Have I Ever creator is peak fall beauty inspo.

  • Putin outraged by assassination of Iranian general Süleymani

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 18:08 Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has publicly shown his outrage at the assassination of Iranian general Kasım Süleymani. Source: Putin during his speech on 27 October Quote: "They took Süleymani out, killed the Iranian general; you could have had a whatever opinion on Süleymani, but he was an official of another state.

  • Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee

    Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.

  • Belarusian troops examine NLAW, Javelin, and Panzerfaust 3 used by Ukrainian forces

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 18:06 Anti-tank missile systems NLAW and Javelin, as well as German-made man-portable anti-tank grenade launcher Panzerfaust 3 that the Ukrainian army uses in combat have been demonstrated to Belarusian soldiers.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan blocks Jan. 6 panel from getting Arizona Republican's records

    (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene after lower courts declined to bar telephone carrier T-Mobile from complying with a subpoena issued by the Democratic-led House of Representatives committee seeking three months of her call records.

  • Russia Now Has a Second Frontline Set Up Just to Kill Its Deserters: Intel

    AFP via GettyRussian’s Vladimir Putin sparked the wrath of his own people by drafting hundreds of thousands to join the war against Ukraine, and now it seems some of those men were sent not to fight the so-called “enemy” but to “snuff out” any of the Russian troops who dare to retreat.Ukrainian intelligence on Thursday released an audio recording that appears to capture in disturbing detail the mayhem and internal rifts between Russian troops on the battlefield. In the five-minute clip, describe