U.S. preparing more sanctions on North Korea, Sullivan says

1
Josh Smith
·2 min read

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States is working a new round of sanctions against North Korea, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, as Pyongyang forges ahead with banned missile development and signals a possible new nuclear test.

"We have a new set of sanctions measures coming forward as we speak," he told a conference in Seoul organised by the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies and the South Korean JoongAng media group.

Sullivan, who spoke via live video link, did not elaborate but said Washington was committed to using pressure and diplomacy to entice North Korea into giving up its nuclear arsenal.

The "North Star" of U.S. Joe Biden's North Korea policy is the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, and it remains steadfast in pursuing that goal while being flexible in working with partners on how to achieve it, he said.

He pointed to increased cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, which have increased joint military drills. The United States is also working on a more "visible" regional presence of its strategic assets, Sullivan said, referring to major weapons such as aircraft carriers and long-range bombers.

North Korea has said denuclearisation is off the table, and accused the United States and its allies of pursing "hostile" policies, including sanctions, that have left it no choice but to expand its military.

Sullivan said Washington had no ill intent toward North Korea and is open to talks without preconditions.

"Pyongyang has rejected this sincere outreach," he said.

The last round of U.S. sanctions in October targeted two Singapore-registered companies and a Marshall Islands-registered firm that Washington said support Pyongyang's weapons programmes and its military.

Decades of U.S.-led sanctions have not halted North Korea's increasingly sophisticated missile and nuclear weapon programmes, and China and Russia have blocked recent efforts to impose more United Nations sanctions, saying they should instead be eased to jumpstart talks and avoid humanitarian harm.

Sullivan said the administration has no illusions about the challenges, but that the United States remained committed to holding North Korea accountable.

(Reporting by Josh Smith. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's fumbled Afghanistan withdrawal was a propaganda gift to China, Defense Department finds

    A Department of Defense report found that China has highlighted the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in attempts to undermine American influence in the world.

  • Jiang Zemin: Former Chinese leader dies aged 96

    Jiang came to power after the Tiananmen Square protests and presided over high-speed growth.

  • Ukraine urges allies to speed up support for winter of war

    Ukraine urged NATO members Tuesday to speed up weapons deliveries and help restore its shattered power grid, as Western allies looked to bolster support to aid Kyiv through winter in the face of Russia's attacks. Moscow has unleashed waves of strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure as its troops are pushed back on the ground, plunging millions of people into darkness. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for supplies of weapons, especially advanced air defence systems, to come "faster, faster, faster" as he joined a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Romanian capital Bucharest. "When we have transformers and generators, we can restore our system, our energy grid, and provide people with decent living conditions," Kuleba said. "When we have air defence systems, we will be able to protect this infrastructure from the next Russian missile strikes." "In a nutshell, Patriots and transformers is what Ukraine needs the most", he said, referring to the US-made missile defence systems. The appeal came after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of targeting infrastructure in a bid to use the winter as "a weapon of war" against Ukraine. Stoltenberg said the message from NATO allies was "we need to do more" to help Kyiv fix its gas and electricity infrastructure and provide air defence to help it protect itself better. He said he expected Russia to carry out more attacks on Ukraine's grid as the Kremlin suffers defeats on the ground and warned Europe should "be prepared for more refugees". "Russia is actually failing on the battlefield. In response to that they are now attacking civilian targets, cities, because they're not able to win territory," Stoltenberg said at the start of the meeting. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a package worth $53 million "to support acquisition of critical electricity grid equipment" by Kyiv. A senior US official said the assistance would "not be the end" and pointed out the Biden administration had budgeted $1.1 billion for energy spending in Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova. - 'Keep calm, give tanks' - "This targeting of civilian infrastructure, of energy infrastructure is obviously designed to try and freeze the Ukrainians into submission," said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. "I don't think it'll be successful." Allies have given arms worth billions of dollars to Ukraine, but Kyiv is pleading for more air defence, tanks and longer-range missiles to push the Kremlin's forces back. But there are growing concerns that weapon stores in some NATO countries are running low as stockpiles have been diverted to Ukraine. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his request to fellow NATO ministers was simple: "Keep calm and give tanks". Germany, which currently chairs the G7, convened a meeting Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of the NATO gathering to discuss the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. - 'Door is open' - NATO says the meeting in Bucharest has showcased its unity on continuing to support Ukraine as Moscow's war against its neighbour drags into its tenth month. The alliance will not, however, make any progress on Ukraine's request to join, initially made some 14 years ago when NATO first pledged that Kyiv would one day become a member. Stoltenberg insisted that the "door is open" to new members but said the focus now was on assisting Ukraine in its fight with Moscow. NATO has bolstered its eastern flank in the face of Russia's war by sending more troops and equipment to countries neighbouring Ukraine, like Romania. Non-NATO Moldova, which has also seen blackouts caused by the fallout from the attacks on neighbouring Ukraine, will attend the alliance's talks on Thursday along with Bosnia and Georgia. Besides the war in Ukraine, the ministers will take stock of progress in the accession of NATO candidates Finland and Sweden, already ratified by 28 of the 30 member countries but which remains suspended awaiting the green light from Hungary and Turkey. The Finnish, Swedish and Turkish foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the meeting, but Ankara did not signal that there had been any steps forward. lb-del/dc/lcm

  • Apple has ‘extremely limited’ options despite easing of pandemic restrictions in key Chinese city

    Chinese authorities are relaxing strict and sweeping lockdown measures in one city where iPhones are made, but Apple Inc. still isn't out of the woods.

  • North Korea's Kim calls for meeting to review state affairs

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a major political conference before year's end where he's expected to address his increasingly tense relations with Washington and Seoul over the expansion of his nuclear and missile programs.

  • Ukraine welcomes arms offers, no word on Patriot missiles

    Ukraine’s foreign minister said Wednesday that NATO diplomats have given him a “number of new commitments” on arming his nation, but declined to say whether that included promises of badly wanted Patriot missile batteries. Dmytro Kuleba spoke at a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Bucharest, Romania. Equipping Ukraine with arms and equipment to rebuild its battered electricity grid to survive winter under Russian bombardment has been a top issue.

  • US not considering transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine yet, Pentagon says

    The United States does not plan to provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defense systems yet, Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said at a press briefing on Nov. 29.

  • Japanese biotech firm uses tiny worms in test for pancreatic cancer

    A Japanese biotech firm says it has developed the world's first early screening test for pancreatic cancer, using the powerful noses of tiny worms. Hirotsu Bio Science this month launched its N-NOSE plus Pancreas test, marketing directly to consumers in Japan and with aims to bring the test to the United States by 2023. Users send a urine sample through a special mail pouch to a lab, where it is put in a petri dish with a species of nematodes.

  • NATO won't back down on Ukraine aid - Stoltenberg

    STORY: NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest are focusing on ramping up military assistance for Ukraine such as air defense systems and ammunition, even as diplomats acknowledge supply and capacity issues, but also discuss non-lethal aid as well.Part of this non-lethal aid - goods such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jammers - has been delivered through a NATO assistance package that allies can contribute to and which Stoltenberg aims to increase."Nato will continue to stand for Ukraine as long as it takes. We will not back down," Stoltenberg said in a speech in Bucharest.

  • 11 Mistakes That Prevent Millennials From Getting Rich

    "Oh, if I could go back and do it all over again, how differently I would have done it." This is a sentiment we often hear from baby boomers, many of whom are now struggling to cover the costs of...

  • House passes bill to avert looming rail strike, sending it to Senate ahead of crucial deadline

    The House passed legislation to avert a potentially catastrophic rail strike that President Joe Biden warned could threaten the U.S. economy.

  • Biden and Democrats Are Walking a Tightrope With Rail Worker Union Allies

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Democrats secured a trifecta in the 2020 elections—winning control of both chambers of Congress and the White House—labor advocates rejoiced. Their allies, including a devout pro-union president, would be at the helm. Visions of paid leave, organizing reforms, and more worker-friendly initiatives seemed within reach.But one by one, those dreams began to crumble.Throughout the protracted, deeply negotiated process of crafting the Bui

  • 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • China’s rival to Boeing and Airbus cleared for mass production

    The narrow-body aircraft China hopes will eventually break the duopoly enjoyed by the Boeing Co. and Airbus has been given the green light to begin mass production. According to a report from Reuters, China’s aviation regulator has awarded production certification to the new C919, the country’s homegrown passenger jet built by Commercial Aviation Corp. of China (COMAC).

  • FBI raids Medvedchuk’s luxury yacht in Croatia

    In Trogir, Croatia, FBI agents searched the 92-meter-long luxury yacht, owned by Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of banned pro-Russia political party Opposition Platform — For Life, Croatian media outlet Jutarnji List reported on Nov. 29.

  • Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Election Interference

    Since Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter on October 27 in exchange for $44 billion, the billionaire has been working to reshape the platform in his image. To mark the break with his predecessors, he calls his Twitter, Twitter 2.0. The CEO of the premium electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla , mainly touched on two emblematic facets of the platform: the blue check mark and the content policy.

  • Terrell Owens Caught Knocking Out Heckler On Camera

    The altercation happened at a CVS on Saturday.

  • Former President Jiang, who guided China’s rise, dies

    Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led his country out of isolation after the crushing of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, has died, state TV said. He was 96. (30 Nov)

  • EU's Breton: EU will not remain passive on U.S. subsidies

    The European Union will take action on new U.S. subsidies to protect European competitiveness, the commissioner for the bloc's internal market told an industry conference in Berlin on Tuesday. "We can't stay inactive and will not," Thierry Breton said. The European Union and the United States have launched a task force to discuss Washington's Inflation Reduction Act, a $430-billion bill to support industry while fighting climate change.

  • Datadog (DDOG) Reveals New Integration With Amazon Security Lake

    Datadog (DDOG) announces new integration with Amazon Security Lake, boosting efforts toward cloud security management.