U.S. presented Iran roadmap on sanctions relief in Vienna talks

Barak Ravid
·2 min read

During this week's nuclear talks in Vienna, the U.S. provided Iran with an outline of the sanctions it was prepared to remove as part of a mutual return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, a senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Iran has thus far demanded that the roughly 1,500 sanctions imposed by the Trump administration all be lifted, but the Biden administration says that's a non-starter.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The removal of the sanctions is highly politically charged in Congress. Israel and other U.S. partners in the Middle East are also very concerned.

  • Because Iran has refused to meet directly with the U.S., EU mediators presented Iran with the U.S. position on sanctions.

Breaking it down: The U.S. broke the sanctions into three categories:

  • Nuclear-related sanctions the U.S. must remove to return to full compliance.

  • Non-nuclear sanctions the U.S. does not need to remove.

  • Sanctions imposed by the Trump administration under a non-nuclear pretext, but which the Biden administration believes were only meant to obstruct a return to the nuclear deal.

  • The U.S. told Iran it will need to review all the sanctions in the third category to determine whether they were warranted or could be lifted.

Another issue discussed in the talks was the sequencing of the steps Iran and the U.S. would have to take.

  • The State Department official said the U.S. made clear to Iran it will not agree to remove all sanctions before Iran takes any action at all.

What they're saying: Some progress was made in Vienna, but not enough to change the picture dramatically from one week ago, the official said.

  • “We have more clarity about what the U.S. needs to do to go back to full compliance with the JCPOA and Iran knows better what it needs to do to go back to full compliance," the official said.

  • But clarity doesn’t mean consensus, the official said, and there's still a long way to go.

What’s next: The State Department official didn’t rule out the possibility of getting a deal by mid-May. He stressed that the U.S. wants to get to an agreement as soon as possible, but not at the expense of getting an appropriate deal.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • US outlines possible sanctions relief for Iran in nuke talks

    A senior U.S. official said Wednesday that the Biden administration has laid out examples of the kinds of sanctions on Iran it’s willing to lift in exchange for Iran’s return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The official said the U.S. through intermediaries has presented Iran with three baskets of sanctions: those it’s prepared to lift, those it’s not prepared to lift and those that will require further study to determine if they are in fact appropriate for relief under the nuclear deal. The official declined to specify which sanctions fall into which baskets but said the third group is the most problematic.

  • U.S. sees major differences with Iran in nuclear talks

    Serious differences persist between the United States and Iran over how they might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal despite making some progress in their latest indirect talks in Vienna, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday. The talks were likely to require several rounds, their outcome remained uncertain and they were not near conclusion, the senior U.S. State Department official told reporters in a conference call. The main differences are over what sanctions the United States will need to remove and what steps Iran will need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear program, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Mars helicopter has more to do, Apple will show off new gadgets today

    In today's top tech stories, NASA looks ahead after a successful flight for the Ingenuity helicopter. Also, the tech world awaits new iPads at an Apple event today, and Reddit Talk is the newest Clubhouse competitor.

  • Ronald Acuña Jr., Shane Bieber and the Surging Red Sox: Around the Diamond in MLB’s Third Week

    Winners of seven of their last 10 following an 11-4 win over the White Sox on Patriots’ Day that saw Chicago ace Lucas Giolito chased from the game before the second inning was in the books, the Boston Red Sox sit atop the AL East at 11-6. With the club’s 0-3 start now a distant memory, […] The post Ronald Acuña Jr., Shane Bieber and the Surging Red Sox: Around the Diamond in MLB’s Third Week appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Fake COVID-19 vaccines have been discovered by Pfizer in Mexico and Poland

    In Mexico, 80 people paid $1,000 each for fake COVID vaccines, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Mercedes-Benz T-Class: a first look at the new small family van

    Mercedes-Benz, although commonly thought of as a luxury-car brand, in actuality has a sprawling lineup that includes commercial vehicles like the Sprinter and the Metris (the European V-Class). To that group, the German automaker soon will add one more: the T-Class, a compact model that Mercedes characterizes as a "city van." One clue that the T-Class is not aimed at plumbers and electricians who might otherwise be shopping a Nissan NV200 or a Ram ProMaster City is that the new van is being introduced by skateboarder Tony Hawk.

  • Iran adds machines at enrichment plant struck by blast: IAEA

    Iran has installed extra advanced centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz that was hit by a blast last week, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog on Wednesday showed, deepening Iran's breaches of its nuclear deal with major powers. The explosion and a power outage damaged an unknown number of centrifuges and Iranian state TV has shown footage of machines that it says were replaced there. Iran has blamed Israel for the explosion.

  • Instagram adds new anti-harassment tools to block abusive DMs

    Instagram is adding new features to prevent harassment in direct messages.

  • House votes to curb power of presidency on travel bans

    The Democratic-led House passed legislation Wednesday designed to constrain a president’s power to limit entry to the U.S., a response to former President Donald Trump’s travel ban covering five Muslim-majority countries. President Joe Biden reversed the travel restrictions from the Trump administration in one of his first moves in office, easing limits on Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as North Korea and some government officials from Venezuela. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said presidents from both parties have used their authority to exclude narrow groups of people from entering the U.S, such as certain North Korean officials.

  • Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed at $32.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day.

  • US ambassador in Moscow heads home for consultations

    The U.S. ambassador to Russia said Tuesday he will head home for consultations — a move that comes after the Kremlin prodded him to take a break as Washington and Moscow traded sanctions. The Kremlin emphasized that it couldn't order Ambassador John Sullivan to leave for consultations and could only “recommend” that he do so amid the current tensions. Sullivan said in a statement that he is returning to the United States this week to discuss U.S.-Russian ties with members of President Joe Biden's administration.

  • White House removes Trump-appointed scientist from overseeing climate report

    The Biden administration has removed Trump-appointed atmospheric scientist Betsy Weatherhead from her role overseeing a comprehensive report on how climate change is affecting the U.S., the Washington Post first reported Monday.Why it matters: Weatherhead has not been fired — merely reassigned to the U.S. Geological Survey — the move represents an effort by the Biden administration to remove Trump-era appointees from scientific roles, per CNN. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOf note: The move could cause further delays to the next edition of the National Climate Assessment, which is congressionally mandated to be produced every four years.The big picture: Weatherhead's original appointment to the position in November came as a surprise given that she is a mainstream climate scientist whose work reflects that climate change is a serious threat — unlike some other Trump-appointees. However, Weatherhead did allegedly clash with some of the other officials involved about the "direction of the report," per the Post.What they're saying: Jane Lubchenco, a top White House climate official who ultimately supervised Weatherhead in her position, told Axios in an interview Monday that the White House is committed to producing a "robust" and "effective" assessment. "All I can really say is that Dr. Weatherhead's detail is ending, she's returning to USGS, her home agency," Lubchenco, who serves as the deputy director for climate and the environment at the Office of Science and Technology Policy. said. "We're very grateful to her for her service."Lubchenco left open the possibility that the next assessment, currently due out in 2023, might be subject to further delays. "We will do everything possible to adhere to the schedule but that I guess remains to be seen," she said.Flashback: The last climate assessment, published in 2018, warned of increasingly damaging climate impacts on the U.S., raising the possibility of severe economic damage in coming decades. Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Lubchenco.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • More than 4 in 10 people breathe unhealthy air, says American Lung Association — people of color 3 times as likely to live in polluted places

    More than 4 in 10 people (135 million) in the U.S. live with polluted air, placing their health and lives at risk, an annual report from the American Lung Association, released just ahead of Earth Day, shows.

  • Southern Copper (SCCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Southern Copper (SCCO) closed at $72.07, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day.

  • Rocky Brands (RCKY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Rocky Brands (RCKY) closed at $55.83, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day.

  • Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station

    Russia's space agency Roscosmos has reportedly started work on its own orbiting space station as it considers leaving the ISS by 2025.

  • Belarus decries sanctions US reimposed on 9 state companies

    Belarus' Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed regret over sanctions that the United States reimposed on nine state-owned companies in the ex-Soviet country, citing human rights violations. Belarus has become a target of Western sanctions after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term in office in a widely disputed election in August and unleashed a harsh crackdown on subsequent mass protests that demanded he steps down. More than 34,000 people have been arrested, many of them beaten, and most prominent opposition figures have fled Belarus or have since been jailed.

  • 3 Cheap Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you are looking for a top growth stock to add to your portfolio, scoping out Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) can be a great place to start. Three cheap stocks to consider from that fund are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Paccar (NASDAQ: PCAR). With relatively low valuations and tons of potential, these are among the best Cathie Wood stocks to buy today.

  • States are attempting to ban or curtail the use of 'vaccine passports'

    It's unclear how some of these orders will be enforced.

  • Bank climate pledges in doubt after U.S. giants sit out global agreement

    The absence of major U.S. banks set off alarms among climate advocates.