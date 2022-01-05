U.S. President Biden to lay out Trump's 'singular responsibility' in Jan. 6 attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will lay out the "singular responsibility" his predecessor, Donald Trump, had on the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capital during his speech marking the one-year anniversary on Thursday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Psaki said Biden will “lay out the significance of what happened in the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw and he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role in what happened.”

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)