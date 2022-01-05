U.S. President Biden to lay out Trump's 'singular responsibility' in Jan. 6 attacks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump pauses as he announces his decision to withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement at White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will lay out the "singular responsibility" his predecessor, Donald Trump, had on the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capital during his speech marking the one-year anniversary on Thursday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Psaki said Biden will “lay out the significance of what happened in the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw and he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role in what happened.”

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bulgaria tightens arrival conditions as COVID infections surge

    Under the updated rules, travellers from the EU countries that on Bulgaria's red zone list, need to produce a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival. On Bulgaria's red zone list are countries that have reported over 500 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days or have reported a spread of coronavirus variant that raises concerns. Beginning on Friday, Bulgaria will add the United States, Canada and Australia to its red zone list, effectively banning arrivals of foreigners from these countries.

  • White House says Biden will speak to ‘truth’ of Jan 6 in pointed jab at Trump ‘lies’

    The White House press secretary says Mr Biden’s remarks will reflect the reality of the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, not the lies pushed by former president Donald Trump

  • Thompson says he wants Pence to speak to Jan. 6 panel voluntarily

    The chairman of the House select committee investigating the events around the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday he wanted former Vice President Mike Pence to voluntarily cooperate with the panel.Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told CNN that Pence has not been formally asked for his cooperation, but he said he hoped the former vice president "would do the right thing and come forward and voluntarily talk to the committee.""We have...

  • Rare winter wildfire to cost insurers about $1 billion - KCC

    Catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Company (KCC) said on Wednesday it expects insured losses of about $1 billion from the rare winter wildfire that roared through two towns in Boulder County, Colorado, and destroyed a 1,000 homes. In Colorado, the wildfire season does not typically extend into the winter thanks to snow cover and cold temperatures, but the Marshall Fire is part of a general trend of longer fire seasons and drier kindling in the Western U.S. as global temperatures rise, KCC said. "The Marshall Fire became the most destructive fire in Colorado's history partially due to its location in the wildland-urban interface — the region where unmanaged (or natural) vegetation meets urban expansion," Jeff Amthor, assistant vice president of research at risk modelling firm AIR, said.

  • Biden to speak 'truth' on Jan 6 anniversary; Trump cancels event

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's followers with a speech on Thursday warning of the threats to democracy, while Trump abandoned plans for a news conference that day as he reprised his attacks on Democrats and the media. The White House said Biden would push back against Trump's false claims, adopted by many of his followers, that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, as well as attempts to downplay the violence of the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. "The president is going to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since, and the peril it has posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governance," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday, in the first preview of Biden's remarks.

  • Trevor Lawrence

    Fearless Forecast Week 18: 273 PASS YDS 1.9 PASS TD 50.9 RUSH YDS 0.5 RUSH TD 0.9 INT Projected Points: 25.47

  • Pelosi and McCarthy's words show how two different Americas see the Jan. 6 insurrection

    Immediately after the Jan. 6 attack, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seemed united. But the two have grown increasingly apart over how to move forward from the insurrection.

  • Capitol Police chief appears before Senate panel

    U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger testifies before the Senate Rules Committee about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

  • No injuries reported after rocket hits base in Iraq housing US troops

    Iraq's military said a Katyusha rocket struck a base housing U.S. troops at Baghdad's international airport on Wednesday, according to reports, but no injuries are reported. Officials said in a statement that a rocket launcher with one rocket was found in a residential district in western Baghdad, according to The Associated Press.The report added that the district has been used in the past by Iran-backed militias to fire rockets at Baghdad's...

  • BlackBerry pulls life support for once-indispensable business smartphone

    Former U.S. President Barack Obama, one of its most celebrated users, made headlines in 2016 when he was asked to give up his BlackBerry and replace it with an unnamed smartphone. In a document published in 2020, the company said it would take steps to decommission legacy services for BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS operating systems and added devices running on them would no longer be supported and may not be able to receive or send data, make phone calls or send messages reliably. A U.S. judge on Monday rejected the company's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by inflating the success and profitability of smartphones using BlackBerry 10 OS, and said the class-action case could go to trial this fall.

  • North Korea launches first ballistic missile in 2 months

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, its first launch in roughly two months, according to AP.Why it matters: The provocation is a signal that North Korea does not intend to rejoin denuclearization talks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSouth Korea's military said it believes the missile was fired from North Korea’s Jagang province and landed in its eastern waters.The big picture: The country and its di

  • Tourism executives accused of bank fraud over failed Iowa music festival, officials say

    The music event hosted Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson, but it lost more than $2 million, prosecutors said.

  • Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

    Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday at the age of 112. Most African Americans serving in the segregated U.S. armed forces at the beginning of World War II were assigned to noncombat units and relegated to service duties, such as supply, maintenance and transportation, said Col. Pete Crean, vice president of education and access at the National WWII Museum. “The reason for that was outright racism — there’s no other way to characterize it,” Crean said.

  • Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro Fume Over Trump Canceling Jan. 6 Presser

    WarRoom Pandemic Podcast Former president Donald Trump's decision to abruptly abruptly cancel his Jan. 6 counter-programming event has left key allies Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon fuming.Responding to reports that Trump was pressured into cancelling by several allies in his inner circle, the pair suggested the ex-president is surrounded by insufficiently pro-MAGA individuals, and that he should put his once-slated presser back on the books immediately.“There are still too many people around Do

  • CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

    "You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

  • Trump’s border wall and the slow decay of American soil

    The ‘big, beautiful wall’ has kept US citizens away from the no man’s land it created – and in effect ceded territory to Mexico The border wall in La Joya, Texas: ‘What I didn’t realize was how quickly the negative effects of this isolated land would be felt.’ Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images Several miles south of the small town of San Juan, Texas, beyond acres of onion fields, orange groves and other cash crops sits a historic cemetery and the site of the beginning of a slow decay of Amer

  • Capitol Police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

    Some officers also told The New York Times that they weren't sure if their colleagues would risk their lives to defend the building again.

  • Maddow Hits Hannity With Question About Jan. 6 Texts That All Americans Want Answered

    The Fox News personality's messages to then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are again under the spotlight.

  • Rachel Maddow Has A Blunt Question For The Republican Party About Trump's Kids

    The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.

  • Mary Trump Guesses Why Donald Trump Ignored Ivanka's Pleas To Stop Capitol Riot

    The former president probably thought watching the destruction was "fun," his niece said.