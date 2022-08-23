U.S. private sector activity contracts again in August, survey shows

A retail store with discounted prices is seen in Santa Monica
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. private-sector business activity contracted for a second straight month in August to its weakest in 18 months with particular softness registered in the services sector as demand weakened in the face of inflation and tighter financial conditions.

The S&P Global flash composite purchasing managers index (PMI) for August dropped to 45 this month - the lowest since February 2021 - from a final reading of 47.7 in July. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.

The falloff was more notable in services, where that sector's PMI dropped to 44.1 from 47.3 last month, than in factory activity. The survey's manufacturing gauge still showed modest expansion at 51.3 verus July's 52.2.

Both were the lowest since mid-2020 and were also below the median estimate in a poll of Reuters economists, with the services reading coming in well below the consensus forecast of 49.2. The factory activity estimate was 52.

"Material shortages, delivery delays, hikes in interest rates and strong inflationary pressures all served to dampen customer demand, according to panelists," the report said.

The composite survey's new orders index contracted to a reading of 48.8 - the lowest since May 2020 - from 50.8 in July. Aside from the dive in new orders during three months in the spring of 2020 around the first wave of COVID-19 lockdowns, the August reading was the lowest since the series launched in October 2009.

The survey's indexes of input and output prices both fell again, to the lowest since February of 2021, the latest signal that inflationary pressures may be easing.

The drop in demand reflected in the PMI surveys is exactly what the Federal Reserve is trying to engineer with the stiffest run of interest rate increases since the 1980s. With inflation also running near a 40-year high, it has risen rates from near zero in March to their current range of 2.25% to 2.50% and officials project more to come in the months ahead.

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • ETFs focused on growth stocks tumble in Monday’s stock-market selloff

    Growth stocks suffer some of the steepest declines in Monday’s selloff, with the information-technology, communication-services and consumer-discretionary sectors being among the hardest hit in the S&P 500 Index in afternoon trading.

  • As Recession Stands On The Economic Doorstep, The Alternative Investment Spotlight Shines On Real Estate Crowdfunding

    Whether in a full-tilt economic malaise or dancing on the outskirts, “recessionary times” are unfortunately a cyclical and natural part of the nation’s financial path. Watching or reading any reported news cycle today can lead to instant anxiety for investors, fueled by discussion of inflation, global instabilities, rising interest rates and recession talk. But recessions also offer opportunities for alternative investments in real estate. Three primary factors can make private real estate a goo

  • Eurozone PMI Data Point to Recession Risks

    Weak European business surveys released Wednesday provided fresh evidence that a much-anticipated eurozone economic contraction is underway. The closely-watched eurozone composite Purchasing Managers Index—which measures activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors—fell to 49.2 in August, [marking an 18-month low](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-economies-flash-warning-of-sharp-slowdown-11661247579). The data suggest the eurozone economy is shrinking at a rate of 0.5% to 1% during

  • Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Bitcoin Cash increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 7.98% to $131.19. Polkadot (DOTUSD) rose 4.47% to $7.

  • Some Kia and Hyundai SUVs should be parked outside over fire risk -U.S. Dept. of Transportation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Owners of some Hyundai and Kia SUVs that were recently recalled over fire risks should park their vehicles outside and away from homes until their cars are repaired, the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Tuesday. The South Korean automakers last week recalled thousands of Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles made between 2020 and 2022, citing a risk of fire while parked or driving due a trailer hitch issue. There are no confirmed fires, crashes or injured related to the issue, and a repair has not yet been identified, the department said in a consumer alert.

  • Standard Bariatrics, one of city's top-funded startups, sold in $300M deal

    One of Cincinnati’s best-funded startups has sold in a deal worth $300 million. Once closed, it will stand as one of the region’s top three exits ever.

  • US Natural Gas Futures Hit $10 for First Time Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices rose above $10 per million British thermal units for the first time since 2008, extending a scorching rally driven by persistent concern that global stockpiles of the heating and power-plant fuel aren’t enough to meet winter demand. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsCovid Incubation Gets Shorter Wi

  • What’s a ‘bear trap’? Analysts issue warning not to get swept away by the recent market rally

    The recent bounce is looking alarmingly similar to historical upswings.

  • U.S. economy slows again, S&P finds, due to high inflation and rising interest rates

    The numbers: U.S. businesses grew more slowly in August as high inflation and rising interest rates spurred consumers to curb spending , a pair of surveys showed

  • Macy’s Stock Rises Sharply. The Retailer Sees a Tough Rest of the Year.

    The company cut its full-year guidance due to increasing macro headwinds and pressures on the consumer.

  • Dow Dips, Zoom Video Tumbles—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday still lies ahead for a market anxious about central bank policy.

  • Palo Alto Networks tops earnings estimates, announces 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Palo Alto Networks as well as the company’s plans for a 3-for-1 stock split.

  • Meme stocks: AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond bounce after slump

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how meme stocks are moving in early trading.

  • XPeng stock falls on disappointing EV delivery guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker XPeng.

  • 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...

  • Meltdown averted but six months on, Russians face economic pain

    Russia's economy has avoided the meltdown many predicted after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine six months ago, with higher prices for its oil exports cushioning the impact of Western sanctions, but hardships are emerging for some Russians. After predicting at one point that the economy would shrink more than 12% this year, exceeding the falls in output seen after the Soviet Union collapsed and during the 1998 financial crisis, the economy ministry now expects a 4.2% contraction. High global energy prices have helped the Kremlin follow through on President Vladimir Putin's pledge in March to reduce poverty and inequality despite crippling Western sanctions and inflation.

  • Opinion: Actually, Ron Johnson is a champion for the future of both Social Security and Medicare

    Senator Johnson has made it clear he is willing to take actions to guarantee that those who have paid into a program will get the benefits.

  • Saudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The more than 300 apartments in Almajdiah Residence’s new Riyadh complex sold in just a month for cash, without the company even having to advertise.This is Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest exporter of oil, so it’s no surprise the property market is red-hot as income from a spike in energy prices flows through the economy. But Almajdiah’s chief executive officer, Abdulsalam Almajed says the scramble for the 1-million-riyal ($266,400) homes reflects something else, too: the social

  • Fed to slow to 50 bps hike in September; recession worries grow: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who said the risks were skewed towards a higher peak. Still around a four-decade high, inflation eased last month, driving Fed funds futures to narrowly switch their pricing to a 50 basis point hike in September after 75 basis point moves in June and July. Most economists in an Aug. 16-19 Reuters poll predicted a half percentage point hike next month, the same as in the last poll, which would take the key interest rate to 2.75%-3.00%.

  • ‘Stuck in an ever-so-draining rat race’: Burnout, apathy on the rise rise as China’s youth face bleak job market

    China’s recently reported record-breaking 20% youth unemployment rate has obscured an equally worrying trend among its younger generation: Even those employed are increasingly burned out and “quitting while remaining in the office.”