U.S. to probe Trump's removal of White House records to Fla.-W.Post

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces enforcement actions against Russia during a news conference
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Merrick Garland
    American judge and 86th United States Attorney General

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is in the early stages of an investigation of former President Donald Trump's removal of official presidential records to his Florida estate, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

The Post also cited a letter from the head of the House Oversight Committee to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday alleging that the department is interfering with lawmakers' probe over the 15 boxes of presidential records that included some documents marked "top secret."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, editing by Paul Grant)

Recommended Stories