U.S. investigates 416,000 Tesla vehicles over unexpected braking reports

Tesla in Buffalo
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it is opening a formal investigation into 416,000 Tesla vehicles over reports of unexpected brake activation tied to its driver assistance system Autopilot.

The preliminary evaluation covers 2021-2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States after the agency received 354 complaints about the issue over the past nine months. NHTSA said the vehicles under review have a advanced driver assistance system that Tesla calls Autopilot that allows them to brake and steer automatically within its lanes.

NHTSA said: "Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a single drive cycle."

Earlier this month, NHTSA confirmed it was reviewing consumer complaints that Tesla vehicles were activating the brakes unnecessarily. A preliminary evaluation is the first phase before NHTSA could issue a formal recall demand.

In May, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said dropping a radar sensor from its partially automated driving system would address the so-called "phantom braking" issue, which some Tesla drivers have long complained about. Tesla, which disbanded its media relations department, did not respond to a request for comment.

Tesla has come under increasingly scrutiny from NHTSA, which is investigating several issues and the electric vehicle manufacturer has issued 10 recalls since October, including some under pressure from the agency.

In November, Tesla recalled nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the emergency brakes.

The recall was prompted after a software update on Oct. 23 to vehicles in its limited early access version 10.3 Full-Self Driving (FSD) (Beta) population.

FSD is an advanced driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks but Tesla and NHTSA say it does not make vehicles autonomous.

The recall came after NHTSA in October asked Tesla why it had not issued a recall to address software updates made to its Autopilot driver-assistance system to improve the vehicles' ability to detect emergency vehicles.

NHTSA in August opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's Autopilot system in 765,000 U.S. vehicles after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Toby Chopra and David Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FTSE underperforms against peers as traders focus on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    The moves in early trade were affected by reports of attacks in Ukraine, which reignited jitters among investors as US claimed reports of Russia moving back some troops were false.

  • Cisco CEO: We aren't sure when the semiconductor shortage will end

    The chip shortage rages on.

  • Tesla Driver Plows Into Police While Watching A Movie

    Most technologically advanced car ever…

  • Inflation be damned, consumers are shopping their way through it: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

  • Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal Florida crash

    Tesla Inc has been sued over an alleged suspension failure in a crash that killed the driver and a passenger in Florida last year and sparked a federal probe. The 2021 Model 3 vehicle had a "defective and unreasonably dangerous suspension that may cause loss of control during ordinary and foreseeable driving conditions," according to the lawsuit filed by the driver's family in a Florida state court last week. The lawsuit said that four days before the accident in September, the driver, Nicholas G. Garcia, brought the vehicle to a Tesla Store due to problems with "controllability/steering, suspension, battery and electronic system, and an ability to open the doors."

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Eastern Chinese industrial hub reports COVID cases for 2nd day

    The Chinese industrial hub Suzhou on Wednesday reported new COVID-19 cases for a second day, and authorities further restricted highway access while ramping up testing, having already detected cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant. The city in the eastern province of Jiangsu reported 18 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, up from eight a day earlier, the data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed. The case number is small compared with many outbreaks overseas, but Suzhou government, in line with the national policy to contain outbreaks as quickly as possible, has quarantined thousands of people, closed various entertainment businesses and urged residents to reduce trips to outside the city.

  • Mercedes-Benz USA CEO: ‘Our strategy is to become the most desired’ luxury EV brand in the U.S.

    Dimitris Psillakis, Mercedes-Benz USA CEO and Head of Marketing and Sales, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about sales figures amid supply chain and semiconductor disruptions, and goals in manufacturing within the luxury EV market to appeal to luxury consumers.

  • Tesla’s Decision to Not Develop a Lower-Priced Car Is Risky, Says Analyst

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi argues that Tesla is taking a big risk not developing a lower-priced car now. His reason is intriguing.

  • Biden administration sues Missouri over controversial gun-rights bills

    The Biden administration is suing Missouri over its controversial gun-rights bills passed last year, which would allow citizens to sue state or federal agencies for $50,000 if they prove their Second Amendment rights were violated.Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the lawsuit Wednesday, saying House Bill 85 violates the "Supremacy Clause, is preempted by federal law and violates the doctrine of intergovernmental immunity."The Justice...

  • Report: OSU leads nation in athletes' NIL compensation

    Data: OSU Board of Trustees; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios When Greg Oden was a star on the Buckeyes basketball team 15 years ago, taking even one dollar from a local business would've gotten him in major trouble with the NCAA.Now a graduate assistant for the team, Oden recently appeared in a car dealership advertisement alongside two current Ohio State stars paid thousands of dollars to post the video to social media.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletF

  • Markets: Upstart smashes Q4 earnings, homebuilder confidence continues to fall

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the winners and losers in the market today.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Sets 1.5 Million Sales Target For 2022

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Regulators won’t let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

    Federal safety regulators say they will retain power to approve Boeing 787 airliners for flight rather than return that authority to the aircraft maker, which hasn't been able to deliver any new Dreamliner planes since last May because of production flaws.

  • IOC does its best to spin low Olympic ratings

    Do the Olympics have a ratings problem? Not according to the IOC.

  • Foreign automakers see their chance in Japan with electric vehicles

    In September, Narumi Abe did something still rare in Japan: she bought a foreign car, picking a Peugeot e-208 over a Honda e because, she said, the Peugeot can travel longer distances between charges. Abe joined a tiny, but growing, band of Japanese drivers who are eschewing home brands for foreign battery electric vehicles (EVs). Toyota has committed 8 trillion yen ($69 billion) on electrification up to 2030 and expects to sell around 3.5 million battery EVs worldwide by then.

  • Answer Man: The NC Arboretum towed my car! Off-duty EMTs required to give care?

    Readers ask about the towing policy at the N.C. Arboretum, and if off-duty EMTs are required to give emergency care.

  • I drove the $24,000 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Here are 8 pros and cons to consider before buying the little truck.

    The Hyundai Santa Cruz has a techy interior and an awesome bed, but it's pricier than the Ford Maverick and some may find the back seat cramped.