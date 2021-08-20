U.S. probing Moderna vaccine for increased heart inflammation risk - Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. health officials are reviewing reports on the Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine being linked to a higher risk of a rare heart condition called myocarditis in younger adults, the Washington Post reported late on Thursday.

The investigation is focusing on Canadian data that suggests the Moderna vaccine may carry a higher risk for young people than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, especially for males below the age of 30 or so, the report added, citing sources.

"We have not come to a conclusion on this," the newspaper quoted one source as saying. "The data are not slam bang."

Moderna and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian shares fall further, dollar stays strong

    Asian shares extended losses on Friday from the 2021 low set a day earlier, while the dollar held onto its recent gains sitting at a nine-month high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.75%, with Chinese blue chips down 1.22% and Hong Kong down 0.53%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.53%, and U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.26%.

  • UPDATE 2-Israel extends COVID-19 vaccine boosters to people over 40, teachers

    Israelis over 40 and teachers are now eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said on Thursday, hoping an expansion of the booster campaign will fend off the coronavirus Delta variant. The expansion of booster eligibility, following a recommendation by Health Ministry experts, comes a day after the United States announced plans to offer booster doses to all Americans, citing data showing diminishing protection. Israel began administering third doses to people over 60 in July, later dropping the minimum age of eligibility to 50 and offering boosters to health workers and others.

  • Biden, Fauci, CDC director support COVID-19 booster shots

    White House officials recommend a third dose for mRNA vaccine recipients to battle the latest COVID-19 surge.

  • Rentschler ready to start commercial production of CureVac COVID-19 shot

    German contract drug manufacturer Rentschler Biopharma is in final preparations to start commercial production of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive said, despite uncertainty over whether the shot will gain European Union approval. Based in Laupheim in southern Germany, Rentschler has built a dedicated production suite for CureVac's vaccine with a team of 45 dedicated employees and is still planning to deliver more than 100 million doses per year.

  • Indonesian D2C insurance marketplace Lifepal raises $9M Series A

    Choosing an insurance policy is one of the most complicated financial decisions a person can make. Jakarta-based Lifepal wants to simplify the process for Indonesians with a marketplace that lets users compare policies from more than 50 providers, get help from licensed agents and file claims. The startup, which says it is the country’s largest direct-to-consumer insurance marketplace, announced today it has raised a $9 million Series A. The round was led by ProBatus Capital, a venture firm backed by Prudential Financial, with participation from Cathay Innovation and returning investors Insignia Venture Partners, ATM Capital and Hustle Fund.

  • Over 300 former national security officials urge Biden to evacuate more Afghans

    A bipartisan group of former national security officials, diplomats and lawmakers are urging President Biden to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan beyond Aug, 31 to help evacuate vulnerable Afghans, regardless of their immigration status.Why it matters: Biden has vowed to keep U.S. forces in Afghanistan as long as it takes to get all Americans out but has also said that his goal is to complete that mission by the end of the month. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 August 2021

    A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

  • ICU Doc Shows What 'Anxious and Scared' Gov. Greg Abbott Did After COVID-19 News

    The Texas governor tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

  • Woman who says R. Kelly sexually abused her when she was 16 to resume testimony

    A woman who says R. Kelly demanded she call him "Daddy" when she was 16 and choked her until she passed out is expected to retake the witness stand on Thursday in Brooklyn federal court, in the second day of the R&B's singer's sex abuse trial. Jerhonda Pace, 28, is one of six women and girls, whom prosecutors say R. Kelly dominated and demanded absolute fealty from in a two-decade racketeering scheme where he recruited and abused his victims. In an opening statement on Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez told a jury that Kelly used "lies, manipulation, threats and physical abuse" to control his victims, and often filmed their sexual encounters.

  • New Zealand outbreak widens making lockdown extension likely

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak widened beyond its largest city Auckland on Friday as new infections were discovered in the capital Wellington and case numbers jumped to 31. The findings meant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will most likely extend a nationwide lockdown that she announced this week to try and curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Health authorities said 11 new cases were recorded on Friday, of which three cases were in Wellington.

  • Family and Dog Mysteriously All Found Dead, Prompting Officials to Declare a 'Hazmat Situation'

    Ellen Chung and Jonathan Gerrish, their 1-year-old daughter and dog, were reported missing over the weekend

  • Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, Tecent, Bilibili Stocks Lose Further Ground Amid Regulatory Crackdown

    The Chinese government is considering further regulatory proposals, including measures to safeguard the rights of drivers working for online companies and increasing oversight of the livestreaming industry, according to Bloomberg. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) came onto the regulator's radar late last year when China took the e-commerce giant to task for its dominant market position. The company was slapped with a fine of $2.87 billion. Regulators also forced Alibaba's Ant Financial

  • The Cannabis-COVID Connection: What We Know And What We Don't Know

    As the world continues to contend with COVID-19, much about the virus remains uncertain, including its interactions with cannabis. In the early months of the pandemic, various studies linked pot to both adverse and beneficial results. The trend continues today, with little conclusively known about the cannabis-COVID medical connection if indeed there is one. That said, it is much clearer to see that the pandemic created a significant beneficial impact on the marketplace. Almost All Conclusions R

  • As Delta surges, 4 states reach new pandemic peaks for daily COVID-19 cases - but in the states with higher vaccine rates and mask mandates, ICUs are less busy

    Despite high cases, Oregon and Hawaii are doing better than Florida and Mississippi because of vaccine rates and mask rules, a leading professor said.

  • Melissa Joan Hart Contracts Breakthrough COVID, Likely After Kids Exposed at School: 'It's Bad'

    "I think as a country we got a little lazy and I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear a mask at school," Melissa Joan Hart said

  • ADHD Often Presents Differently In Women, And These Stories Are Eye-Opening

    "Now that I know...it's made a world of difference in my life."View Entire Post ›

  • Pfizer Vaccine’s Efficacy Against Delta Variant Drops After Three Months: Study

    A study ran by the U.K. government found that the efficacy of Pfizer's Covid vaccine against the Delta variant dropped over time.

  • Catching Up With One of the First COVID Patients to Be Put on a Ventilator

    NEW YORK — David Lat, a writer and lawyer, was one of the first New Yorkers to grow critically ill with COVID-19 in March 2020. He was in the hospital for 17 days, including six days on a ventilator. “I was one of 12 people they admitted,” said Lat, now 46. “By the time I left, there were seven or eight floors of people sick with COVID.” Lat’s struggle gripped much of the city, as he and his loved ones updated his condition on Twitter in the early days of the coronavirus, when knowledge was scan

  • 8 Everyday Ways to Boost Endorphins Naturally—and Why It's So Good for You

    This happiness chemical is naturally produced in the body, and these activities can help release it.

  • Double-jabbed people carry same levels of Covid as unvaccinated

    Fully vaccinated people carry the same amount of Covid as the unvaccinated, scientists have found in a new study that calls into question the effectiveness of vaccine passports and changes to the NHS app.