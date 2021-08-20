U.S. probing Moderna vaccine for increased heart inflammation risk - Washington Post

(Reuters) - U.S. health officials are reviewing reports on the Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine being linked to a higher risk of a rare heart condition called myocarditis in younger adults, the Washington Post reported late on Thursday.

The investigation is focusing on Canadian data that suggests the Moderna vaccine may carry a higher risk for young people than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, especially for males below the age of 30 or so, the report added, citing sources.

"We have not come to a conclusion on this," the newspaper quoted one source as saying. "The data are not slam bang."

Moderna and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)