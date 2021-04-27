U.S. probing two new blood clot cases after J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of J&J logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Two new cases of blood clots after administration of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine are being investigated by federal health officials, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

One case was in a male and the other was in a female, both of whom were below 60 years, according to the agency, taking the total number of confirmed such cases to 17 out of 8 million shots given.

The new cases come after U.S. health regulators on Friday recommended resumption of use of J&J's shot, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday the risks of experiencing the syndrome involving severe blood clots and low platelets as a result of the vaccine were very low.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-South African study using J&J vaccine will resume on Wednesday

    South African researchers will on Wednesday resume a study further evaluating the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the field, after it was temporarily suspended along with use of the shot in the United States. U.S. regulators recommended pausing the use of the single-shot earlier this month due to extremely rare cases of blood clots but on Friday said the United States could restart vaccinations. The Sisonke study is being carried out by the National Department of Health, South African Medical Research Council and Johnson & Johnson among others.

  • Venezuela keen on J&J vaccine but seeks details on side effects, official says

    CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela is interested in acquiring the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for its inoculation campaign, parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday, adding that authorities want to know more about its side effects. The COVAX global vaccine program has set aside doses of the AstraZeneca shot for Venezuela, but the government of President Nicolas Maduro blocked its use after reports of rare but serious blood clots led some European nations to temporarily stop delivering it. Though similar rare side effects have also emerged in association with the J&J shot, it offers a lower cost and easier logistics than other vaccines because it is administered in a single dose, he said.

  • All Johnson & Johnson Blood Clot Patients Had This in Common, Until Now

    On April 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended pausing use of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine after six reports of rare blood clots. Since then, the number of reported blood clots grew to 15, all of which were investigated by the agencies. On April 23, the FDA and CDC recommended lifting the pause on the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, determining "the known and potential benefits … outweigh its known and potential risks."The Johnson&Johnson vaccine now comes with a warning, specifically for a certain group. That's because all of the 15 people who experienced these rare blood clots following the Johnson&Johnson jab had one significant thing in common: They were all women under 60. Now, a new case of clotting in a man has been reported, the first of its kind in the U.S. Read on to find out the details of the latest patient, and what it could mean for you. And for more on blood clots, beware that If You Take This Medication, You're More Likely to Get a Blood Clot. This is the first reported male recipient of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine to develop a blood clot since it was authorized for emergency use. Two days after the Johnson&Johnson pause was lifted, on April 25, the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) reported the first known case of a man in the U.S. who developed a blood clot after receiving the Johnson&Johnson vaccine since the FDA authorized it for general use, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The man is in his early 30s and was hospitalized with a clot in his leg.The 15 cases that came before this one had all been in women, most of whom were under 50. As the CDC advised in new guidance posted on April 25, "Nearly all reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50 years old. … Women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event."Depending upon how this case turns out, that warning could change.And for more commonalities with COVID, The CDC Says People Who Get COVID After Vaccination Have This in Common. The man's symptoms developed more than a week after he was vaccinated. The man in the Bay Area received the Johnson&Johnson jab on April 8 and began to experience increasing pain in his lower back and leg on April 16, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Similarly, the women who developed blood clots all started to show symptoms 6 to 13 days after their Johnson&Johnson vaccination.Andrew Leavitt, MD, a hematologist who oversaw the man's care at UCSF, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he expects the patient to be able to leave the hospital in the next couple of days. "I saw him today, and he was doing beautifully," Leavitt said on April 25. "When I saw him, he was in good spirits chatting with his dad."The doctor said he plans to share the facts of his patient's case with peer-reviewed journals to help researchers try to understand why these rare adverse events occur. To see if you're more prone to blood clots, know that If You Have This Blood Type, You're More Likely to Get Blood Clots. There was one case of a man in the Johnson&Johnson clinical trials who had a blood clot. While this is the first instance of a man in the real world experiencing a blood clot after the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, a man during the clinical trials for the vaccine also experienced a blood clot, The New York Times reports.But because his case was before the vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA, it was not included in the CDC and FDA's analysis, ScienceNews points out.The CDC's risk-benefit analysis predicted that for every million Johnson&Johnson doses administered, only two men under 50 will develop blood clots, while 5,513 hospitalizations, 1,485 ICU admissions, and 708 of deaths among men under 50 would be prevented. No cases of blood clots are expected in older men, according to the CDC's modeling.For more COVID vaccine news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The doctor treating the new male patient says the CDC and FDA were right to lift the pause. Although Leavitt saw the effects of a Johnson&Johnson-related blood clot firsthand, he still feels the CDC and FDA made the right decision in lifting the pause. "The CDC did a great job with the pause," said Leavitt. "Absolutely, this should not preclude people from getting vaccinated."White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, felt similarly. During an appearance on ABC's This Week on April 25, Fauci said the pause made the case that "we take safety really very seriously." He said now that the agencies confirmed the vaccine is safe, it's time to carry on with vaccinations. "We've looked at it; now let's get back and get people vaccinated. And that's what we're going to be doing, get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can, as quickly as we can, because we have a very, very effective vaccine for the people here and throughout the world," said Fauci. And for more vaccine news, find out why This Vaccine Side Effect Could Mean You Already Had COVID, New Study Says.

  • ‘Aggressive’ bee attack kills one, sends another to the hospital, Texas officials say

    “First responders were faced with the daunting task of patient care and treatment during the attack.”

  • Kazakhstan rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine

    Kazakhstan on Tuesday launched its own, domestically-developed vaccine for mass inoculations against COVID-19, starting with popular locations such as shopping malls. Almost a million people in the former Soviet republic of 19 million have already received the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine that Kazakhstan both imports and produces domestically. The Central Asian republic's sovereign wealth fund has also ordered a million doses of Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine.

  • Sir Tom Jones: 'I might be old but my voice is still young'

    The star on his lost McCartney collaboration, fighting US censors and why he's not a covers artist.

  • Stand Up and Salute Jack Black’s Captain America TikTok

    After taking his vaccine shot, Jack Black feels like a super-soldier himself. Watch as he wields the mighty shield of Captain America. The post Stand Up and Salute Jack Black’s Captain America TikTok appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Georgia election official rejects report that his office isn't cooperating with Trump probe

    A top election official in Georgia rebuffed claims that his office is not cooperating with prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of last November’s election.

  • Officer accused of assaulting woman with dementia thought arrest went 'great'

    The video showed Karen Garner being booked on June 26, 2020, inside the Loveland Police Department.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Florida divided over release of millions of genetically altered mosquitoes

    ‘I find this criminal, that we are being bullied into this experiment’

  • Justice for ‘Wolfwalkers,’ the Masterpiece that Should’ve Won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars

    GKIDSGiven that Sunday’s Oscars ended on an Anthony Hopkins headshot and a genuinely shocking Chadwick Boseman snub, I won’t say that Wolfwalkers losing out on Best Animated Feature was the most egregious oversight of the evening—but it’s certainly up there.Going into Sunday night, Soul’s win already felt inevitable—so unavoidable, in fact, that pre-emptive pieces explained why such a decision would be disappointing. Soul, like most Pixar releases, is a gorgeous visual work, but its premise, in some ways, outdoes the execution. It’s the first film from the studio to feature a Black lead, but in a continuation of a pernicious trope, Jamie Foxx’s music teacher protagonist Joe Gardner spends most of the film as a dead, amorphous blob—that is, until he takes over the body of a cat. Soul also feels, in some ways, derivative of Docter’s earlier work, which uses corporate structures to make sense of the intangible and metaphysical aspects of human existence. (See: Monsters, Inc. and Inside Out.) But it’s not just the Oscars’ notorious default setting of awarding Pixar almost every chance it gets that makes Wolfwalkers’ loss to Soul so upsetting. It’s the fact that Wolfwalkers itself is a masterpiece—an imaginative and heart-rending story made all the more captivating by Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon’s meticulous and full-hearted embrace of its medium.Wolfwalkers, the third installment of what co-directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart have characterized as a folkloric trilogy, takes place in 17th-century Ireland and tells the story of a young English girl named Robyn Goodfellowe (Honor Kneafsey)—whose father, Bill (Sean Bean), is working to conquer the forest by driving out a pack of wolves. (As Stewart pointed out during a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Oliver Cromwell, who led the invasion of Ireland, saw wolves as “a symbol of how wild and untamed this colony of the British Empire was.”)The ‘Irish Miyazaki’ on the Animated Masterpiece That Deserves to Win the OscarRobyn chafes at life in the town of Kilkenny, where she’s constantly being forced into performing domestic work in a bonnet and skirt. She’d much rather be out tramping through the woods with her father, who insists it’s too dangerous. Soon enough, Robyn makes a break for the wilderness with her falcon familiar, Merlyn. But when faced with a wolf, Robyn shoots her feathered friend in a panic. A wild girl named Mebh emerges from the forest and takes the falcon with her; Robyn follows only to find her bird miraculously healed. Mebh is a wolfwalker—a member of a mysterious tribe of magical beings who walk the Earth as human by day but transform to wolves at night. And thanks to an accidental bite, Robyn soon finds herself gifted with the same ability—although early on, as she scrambles to escape the city and her father, unaware that his daughter is now one of the wolves he seeks to destroy, Robyn’s new identity feels more like a curse.With every frame, Wolfwalkers becomes more enchanting. The greenery of the forest is a glimmering watercolor wonder—as enchanting as a lovingly illustrated children’s book, and alluring enough to compete with the mysterious allure of any real-life forest. 17th-century woodcuts inspire the walled town’s animation, imparting a militant stiffness. (“Every time we were drawing something associated with the town, we’d have these keywords, like it had to be like a ‘cage,’ it had to show ‘control,’ it had to be ‘rigid,’” Stewart said.) Characters, like the wilderness, appear less constrained; sketch lines remind viewers of the detailed work that went into every frame. Mebh, in particular, is an astounding creation whose face never stops shifting between cherubic and wolfish, her little body a constant engine of motion beneath her leaf-tangled swoosh of hair.But on top of its craftsmanship, Wolfwalkers’ story, with its carefully braided themes and folklore, merits recognition in its own right.In meeting Mebh and becoming like her, Robyn begins to contemplate possibilities she never knew existed. As she and Mebh treat the woods as their personal playground by moonlight, the hand-drawn foliage of the forest glows with ethereal magic all its own. The ruffling leaves and twisting vines offering a stark visual contrast to Robyn’s sterile, desaturated existence within her walled city. And so, the wilderness becomes a mysterious and ethereal backdrop for the film’s coming-of-age tale.The more time she spends with Mebh, the more Robyn realizes that the strict boundaries and rigid hierarchies she’s known all her life are, like the walls designed to separate her from the untamed forest, man-made. Perhaps, then, they are not obligatory either.At every turn, Wolfwalkers embraces the individual over the institution and examines powerful entities like church and state as suppressors of individuality and identity. Robyn and Mebh’s friendship offers all the plot beats that, for a male and female character, would imply a romantic connection—albeit an innocent one, given that both seem to be pre-teens. The pair’s relationship is one of exploration and discovery, and Wolfwalkers’ co-directors do not shy away from what their bond could mean.If anything, Moore and Stewart’s film seems to encourage and reward a queer reading. Wolfwalkers’ most impactful scene, in which Mebh first shows Robyn how to run with their lupine kin, comes alive in a blue and pink twilight haze; the two playfully jostle each other and tumble down a hill together in a tangle of limbs. In the end, they bathe themselves in a sudden rainstorm, as though nature itself has baptized Robyn anew. All the while, Aurora’s “Running with the Wolves” soars overhead—a passionate, unrestrained ode to freedom and nature. It’s that sense of possibility and wonder that sets Wolfwalkers apart from the pack. From its bold visual style to its refusal to assure us that Robyn and Mebh are “just friends!”, the film sets itself apart in all the right ways. Rather than tell its viewers how to see, Wolfwalkers invites each of us to explore our own perspectives with more openness and depth—to find the wolf living inside each of us, and to run with it instead of from it. Even if it lost out on the Oscar, we could all stand to sit with that message for a little while.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Anger as Florida becomes latest state to reduce voting access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Calls for Fox to sack ‘dangerous’ Tucker Carlson after anti-mask rant

    Host asked people to openly confront those wearing masks in public

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury

  • Joe Biden to issue executive order implementing $15-an-hour minimum wage for federal contractors

    The move is set to increase pay for hundreds of thousands of workers on government contracts by the end of March 2022.