U.S. to procure additional 100 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine: official

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Bay Shore, NY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, procuring an additional 100 million doses, a White House official said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden will make the announcement at a meeting with the chief executives of J&J and Merck & Co later in the day, the official said. Merck has agreed to partner with J&J to produce its vaccine.

J&J’s manufacturing has been slower than expected, and the company was not expected to be able to deliver any doses of its vaccine this week. It is expected to resume shipments later in March.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu;; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • World is missing chance for green recovery from COVID-19, U.N. says

    The majority of large economies' planned COVID-19 recovery spending is not green, putting the world on track to plough billions of dollars into reinforcing polluting industries, a report co-authored by the United Nations said on Wednesday. The COVID-19 pandemic last year triggered the largest contraction in the global economy since the Second World War, prompting unprecedented spending by governments to salvage their virus-hit economies. Of the $1.9 trillion that the world's 50 biggest economies announced in COVID-19 recovery spending by the end of 2020, only 18% - or $341 billion - can be considered green, according to the report by the University of Oxford and the UN Environment Programme.

  • Consumer prices up 0.4% last month, biggest gain in 6 months

    U.S. consumer prices increased 0.4% in February, the biggest increase in six months, led by a sharp jump in gasoline prices. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the February advance in its consumer price index followed a 0.3% rise in January and was the largest advance since a similar 0.4% increase in August. Over half of the increase came from a second monthly surge in gasoline prices, which rose 6.4% after a 7.4% jump in January.

  • Covid Relief Bill Includes Major Tax Cuts

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will cut taxes by about $3,000 on average this year, according to a new analysis by the Tax Policy Center. Families with children will see an even larger tax cut of more than $6,000, TPC’s Howard Gleckman wrote Monday. The tax provisions modeled by the TPC include the economic impact payments (EIPs) of up to $1,400 per person and the expansion of child tax credits. “By far the single biggest tax cut in the Senate bill is the next installment of the direct EIPs,” Gleckman said. “They cut household taxes by an average of about $2,300, representing more than two-thirds of the overall tax cut.” Low and moderate-income households would receive nearly 70% of the benefits – a marked contrast with the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which delivered nearly half of its benefits to the wealthiest 5%. “As they say, elections have consequences,” Gleckman said. “And few bills show that contrast as much as the Republican’s TCJA and the Democrats’ ARP.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • COVID-19 vaccine batch Austria has halted use of went to 17 countries

    Austria was one of 17 European countries to receive doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that Austrian authorities have stopped using while investigating a death and an illness following their use, a senior health official said on Tuesday. A 49-year-old nurse in Zwettl, a town northwest of Vienna, died as a result of severe coagulation disorders after receiving the vaccine. Another nurse from Zwettl who is 35 and received a dose from the same batch, ABV 5300, developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering.

  • Science says it's safe, but some in France don't trust AstraZeneca vaccine

    A 60-year-old recovering from breast cancer, Paris resident Nadine Roger is at high-risk from COVID-19 and wants to get vaccinated as soon as possible. "The AstraZeneca (shot) frightens me," she said. Roger, a medical technician, said she would wait instead for the shot made by U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson, which has not yet been approved by European regulators.

  • Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims

    Buckingham Palace’s statement on Prince Harry and Meghan’s allegations or racism and mistreatment has failed to quiet the controversy, with some observers criticizing the royal family for failing to forcefully condemn racism and suggesting that the couple’s version of events may not be accurate. “Too little, too late” was the verdict of royal commentator Peter Hunt, who also criticized the palace's 61-word statement for saying the issue would be dealt with privately as a family matter. The statement, issued on behalf the queen, was released 36 hours after Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast in the United States.

  • J&J 'under stress' to hit EU vaccine supply goal

    Johnson & Johnson may struggle to meet its target for delivering vaccines to the EU. That's according to a European official who spoke to Reuters. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant is supposed to supply 55 million doses in the second quarter. But the firm has reportedly informed Brussels that it's facing issues which could complicate that plan. The problems concern the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment. J&J is said to be 'under stress' to meet the target - though it hasn't said it's impossible. The company's vaccine is set to be approved within days by the bloc's regulator. EU deliveries could then start in April, with a goal of 200 million doses this year. The vaccine has already been rolled out in the U.S., though March delivery forecasts there have been cut. There was no official comment on the Reuters report from the EU or J&J. Any delay would further complicate EU vaccination plans, which have been hit by bumpy supplies from other makers. AstraZeneca cut its planned first-quarter deliveries by more than a half. Deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna have also faced delays.

  • At least 8 migrants were killed and hundreds more are injured after a massive blaze burned down a migrant detention facility in Yemen

    Over 170 people are being treated for injuries sustained in the blaze, and the death toll could be higher than originally reported on Sunday.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • ‘She’s welcome in our sauna any day’: Tucker Carlson launches bizarre attack on Deb Haaland

    Fox anchor says focus on Interior Secretary nominee’s heritage is ‘disgusting and immoral’

  • Microsoft email server hacks put Biden in a bind

    The US president is under pressure to respond to a widespread cyber-attack linked to China.

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Piers Morgan quits 'Good Morning Britain' after heated exchanges about Meghan

    Piers Morgan leaves ITV's morning show after clashing with guests, cohosts over the big Meghan-Harry interview. U.K. regulator Ofcom fielded 41,000 complaints.

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview: Palace breaks silence to say racism claims taken ‘very seriously’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Honduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. alleges

    Federal prosecutors in New York said in court Tuesday that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández plotted to ship cocaine to the U.S. with alleged drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez, arrested in Florida on trafficking and arms charges in March 2020. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Gutwillig, in his opening statements in Fuentes Ramírez's trial, said an accountant overheard Hernández tell Fuentes Ramírez he wanted to to "shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos.'" "They plotted to send as much cocaine as possible to the United States," Gutwillig said. He dated the incident to 2013 or 2014, and said the accountant, who prosecutors are calling José Sánchez, will testify in the trial. A lawyer for Fuentes Ramírez responded that Sánchez isn't a credible witness and is testifying to obtain U.S. asylum. Hernández reiterated his claims of innocence on Monday, tweeting that the drug traffickers are implicating him for his anti-trafficking efforts and to obtain lighter sentences, The Associated Press reports. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Brian Fairbanks, who arrested Fuentes Ramirez, testified Tuesday that he found Hernández's phone number and email address in Fuentes Ramírez's cellphone, and identified the Honduran president in a photo next to Fuentes Ramírez's son and brother. Hernández was also accused of accepting more than $1 million in bribes from Mexican kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman during the trial that ended in the 2019 conviction of the president's brother Juan Antonio Hernández. A court filing last month suggests the U.S. is investigating Juan Orlando Hernández, though he has not yet been charged with any crime. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashIrish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

  • Meghan Markle's former 'Suits' costar calls Oprah interview 'insignificant' before walking back comments

    Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle's dad in "Suits," and tweeted that the duchess would always have a friend in him.

  • "There may be a breaking point": Colorado gun debate sparks sharp words from GOP lawmakers

    As Democratic state lawmakers in Colorado press ahead on gun restrictions, Republicans are raising prospects of a "rebellion." What’s happening: Two Democratic-backed bills advanced yesterday to mandate the safe storage of firearms at home and require gun owners to report lost or stolen weapons within five days.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."This bill is about one thing and one thing only, and that is about protecting our children," said Rep. Kyle Mullica (D-Northglenn), the sponsor of the storage bill, according to the Denver Post. The other side: Republicans argue the rules represent government overreach, violate constitutional rights and widen the divide between rural and urban Colorado. They spent hours arguing against them in the Democratic-controlled chambers."Our country was founded on rebellion, and there are political winds where I come from," Rep. Richard Holtorf (R-Akron) said, according to Colorado Politics. "If this continues to go like this, there may be a breaking point." Where things stand: Democrats have become increasingly confident to take on gun control regulation and less worried about pleasing their GOP colleagues in the process. Flashback: Democrats won a confidence boost after successfully passing the "red-flag" bill in 2019 and retaining their majority in 2020.Yes, but: Sponsors of the gun legislation still need to ensure they have support from their fellow Democrats to get it past the finish line.The House passed the gun storage bill Tuesday, but two Democrats defected. What to watch: A third gun control measure — arguably the most controversial — is expected soon. It would call for a mandatory five-day waiting period for Colorado gun buyers.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • An Idaho man who 'thought the virus would disappear' after the election now has long COVID and will need oxygen for the rest of his life

    Paul Russell told the Idaho Statesman: "I was one of those jackasses who thought the virus would disappear the day after the election."

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirms Major Biden was a bad dog, has no update on Biden cat

    At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki fielded not one but two questions about Major, one of the Biden family's two German Shepherds, and reports he was involved in a "biting incident." Major and the older Biden dog, Champ, "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," Psaki said. "And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and acted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual." (The individual is fine, reportedly.) The injury "was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed," Psaki said. Major and Champ's exile to Delaware had been planned before the incident, timed with first lady Jill Biden's tour of military bases, "and the dogs will return to the White House soon," she added. Answering the second question about Major — "Another dogs question? Okay" — Psaki would not confirm that a Secret Service agent was the person injured but reassured the reporter, and America, that Major will not be euthanized. The White House press corps wasn't done. "We heard a lot about dogs — we were promised a White House cat," one reporter noted. "What happened to that?" Psaki threw up her hands. "Where is the cat? Today is a good day for the cat. I don't have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the internet." For now, anyway, the internet had the Biden dogs — and Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, of course. The Late Show helpfully combined the two. On #LSSC tonight: Major and Champ Biden get a chance to share their side of the story with Oprah. pic.twitter.com/L379saNgCZ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashIrish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks