U.S. productivity tumbles in first quarter; labor costs surge

A worker operates one of the metal cutting machines at Gent Machine Co.'s factory in Cleveland
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. worker productivity fell at its steepest pace since 1947 in the first quarter, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, the government confirmed on Thursday, signs that strong wage gains will likely persist and contribute to inflation staying uncomfortably high for a while.

Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, tumbled at a 7.3% annualized rate last quarter, the deepest since the third quarter of 1947, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was an upward revision to the 7.5% pace of decline estimated last month.

Productivity grew at a 6.3% rate in the fourth quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected that the decrease in productivity would be unrevised at a 7.5% rate.

Productivity fell at an unrevised 0.6% pace from a year ago.

Large shifts in the composition of the workforce in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it harder to measure underlying productivity growth, which some economists put at about 1.0% or less, making the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation difficult.

"The problem for the Fed is that strong productivity growth helped keep unit labor cost growth low in the late 1990s and in the years just before COVID hit," said Steve Englander, head of North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank in New York. "If underlying productivity growth is less than 1% as we suspect, wages would need to grow below 3% to be in line with a 2% inflation target."

Hours worked increased at a 5.4% rate in the first quarter, revised up from the previously reported 5.5% pace.

Unit labor costs - the price of labor per single unit of output - accelerated at a 12.6% rate. That was revised up from the 11.6% growth pace reported in May and followed a 3.9% expansion rate in the October-December quarter.

Unit labor costs increased at an 8.2% rate from a year ago, instead of the 7.2% pace estimated last month. An acute shortage of workers is boosting wage growth. There were 11.4 million job openings at the end of April.

Hourly compensation rose at a 4.4% rate in the first quarter, revised up from the previously estimated 3.2% pace. Compensation increased at a 7.6% rate compared to the first quarter of 2021. It was previously estimated to have increased at a 6.5% pace.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. private payrolls miss expectations in May - ADP

    U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, which would suggest demand for labor was starting to slow amid higher interest rates and tightening financial conditions, though job openings remain extremely high. Private payrolls rose by 128,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Thursday. The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics and was published ahead of the Labor Department's more comprehensive and closely watched employment report for May on Friday.

  • Brazil Economic Growth Misses Forecasts in Blow to Bolsonaro

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s economy grew less than expected in the first quarter, representing another setback to President Jair Bolsonaro as he readies his re-election bid.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a

  • Deutsche Bank CEO’s Fixer Hoops Takes Next Leap as DWS Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Six years ago, Stefan Hoops grabbed the attention of Deutsche Bank AG management board member Christian Sewing with his cool head and proactive approach during a time of crisis.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks

  • Island Resort In Panama Builds The First 'Aerial Beach' In The World

    Known for being a transit country because of the Panama Canal, this Latin American country also offers beautiful natural landscapes that attract visitors from all over the world.

  • Moderna delays COVID vaccine deliveries to EU by several months

    Shares of Moderna fell nearly 2% before the bell over the delay, even though the company stuck to its vaccine sales forecast of $21 billion for 2022. Delivery of the doses were originally planned in the second quarter, the European Commission said in a statement. The bloc had also tweaked agreements with Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE in April to delay vaccine deliveries by three months as it gears up for a potential booster campaign in the fall.

  • Archaeology: Did a comet end the Hopewell civilization? Evidence slim

    Changes that archaeologists have identified that signal the end of the Hopewell culture don’t suggest a rapid decline in response to a disaster.

  • US Futures Drift; Oil Slumps on Saudi Pledge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures reversed an earlier gain as investors assessed labor-market data ahead of Friday’s jobs report and oil fell after reports Saudi Arabia said it would increase output if Russian production slipped, easing inflation worries.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Exp

  • Oil Falls on Reports Saudi Prepared to Boost Output, Biden Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped below $113 a barrel following reports US President Joe Biden is likely to visit Saudi Arabia this month and that the kingdom is ready to pump more crude should Russian output decline substantially due to increasing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for

  • Unlike Russia, Ukraine values each of its citizens, says Zelensky

    Moscow seeks to propagate its disregard for individuals and ethnicities across Ukraine and Europe, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post on June 2.

  • Putin’s most valuable military weapon is oil

    It's now clear that breaking Putin's will — and ending his war in Ukraine —requires a chokehold on Moscow's oil revenue.

  • 'Brace yourself': Jamie Dimon warns of a coming economic hurricane that will require preparation as the Fed shrinks its balance sheet

    "You know, I said there's storm clouds but I'm going to change it... it's a hurricane," Jamie Dimon said at a conference on Wednesday.

  • Citi says oil should be around $70 as demand drops and recession looms

    Citi cut oil demand expectations by 1.4 million barrels for this year as fears of a recession took hold.

  • Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite

    At his garage in the south of Moscow, 35-year-old mechanic Ivan is starting to worry.

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022

    The coronavirus pandemic brought unprecedented stimulus to American businesses and workers to the tune of trillions of dollars. Stimulus payments came in waves, and as the pandemic lengthened, it...

  • How to Deal with Rising Costs, According to the Author of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad'

    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, recently gave a series of warnings regarding the U.S. economy. "When inflation goes up, we're going to wipe out 50% of the U.S. population," he told Stansberry Research earlier this month. Kiyosaki warns that high inflation is a sign of a major crisis and that a recession is on the horizon.

  • Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

    Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck told lawmakers, adding that Germany had played its part here by reducing exports to Russia in March by 60%, with an even sharper fall expected in April. Across the allied countries participating in the sanctions, exports to Russia fell by 53% over previous months, while the drop among neutral or pro-Russian states was 45%, according to the minister.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • Five takeaways from Biden’s inflation plan

    Ahead of a Tuesday meeting with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, President Biden laid out a plan in a Wall Street Journal op-ed to fight inflation levels that are topping 8 percent annually and reaching nearly 40-year highs. Biden has said that bringing down inflation is his top economic priority. The gist of the plan…

  • The stock market will recover all of its 2022 losses by year-end as the economy avoids recession and Ukraine risks lessen, JPMorgan says

    Helping prop up the stock market are corporate buybacks, which are poised to hit a record annualized level of $1.2 trillion, JPMorgan said.

  • Biden Unveils Plan to Battle Inflation — and His Terrible Poll Numbers

    Facing a brutal mix of sky-high prices and rock-bottom poll numbers, President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled a new three-part plan for fighting inflation, kicking off a month-long effort by the White House to focus its public message on the state of the U.S. economy. In an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal, Biden made the case for his management of the economy so far. “In January 2021, when I took office, the recovery had stalled and Covid was out of control,” he wrote. “In less than a