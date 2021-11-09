U.S. proposes new marine sanctuary off California coast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was taking steps to designate a national marine sanctuary off the coast of central California.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of safeguarding 30% of U.S. land and water over the next decade.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration said the proposal would protect a 7,000-square-mile area.

The waters are important to the heritage of the Native American Chumash people who once lived in coastal villages that are now submerged. The protected area would be known as the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

They are adjacent to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and near a 399-square-mile area the administration identified this year for offshore wind development.

NOAA is accepting public comments on the proposal until Jan. 10.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Head of Bayer's crop unit quits in aftermath of profit rout

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's Bayer said on Tuesday that Liam Condon, the head of its crop science unit which includes Monsanto, would quit at the end of the year following disappointing results. The maker of pharmaceuticals and agricultural supplies said Condon wanted to pursue other career opportunities and Rodrigo Santos, the Crop Science Division's chief operating officer, would take over from him on Jan. 1. The news came as Bayer lifted its overall group earnings guidance, helped by demand for its non-prescription pharmaceuticals and better-than-expected sales of eye drug Eylea.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Polkadot falls

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Tuesday, with Litecoin (LTCUSD) seeing the biggest move, surging 16.24% to $261.92. Polkadot (DOTUSD) led the decreases with a 3.

  • Iran-backed militia staged drone attack on Iraqi PM - officials

    A drone attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia, Iraqi security officials and militia sources said, weeks after pro-Iran groups were routed in elections they say were rigged. But the neighbouring Islamic Republic is unlikely to have sanctioned the attack as Tehran is keen to avoid a spiral of violence on its western border, the sources and independent analysts said. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt when three drones carrying explosives were launched at his residence in Baghdad.

  • Regeneron's antibody drug shows protection against COVID-19

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday a single dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in a late-stage trial, in the two to eight months period following the drug's administration.

  • Afghanistan will be 'hell on earth' as millions are in danger of starving with food running out, food program head says

    Starvation could affect 23 million people in Afghanistan, the director of the World Food Programme told the BBC.

  • Indian women plant mangroves to bolster climate defence

    As experts warn of more powerful cyclones fuelled by climate change, a group of women in the Sundarbans -- one of the world's largest mangrove forest straddling India and Bangladesh -- are planting thousands of saplings with the help of a non-profit.

  • US House Sends Infrastructure Bill With Crypto Tax Provision to President Joe Biden

    The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday containing a controversial cryptocurrency tax reporting requirement. The bill now goes to U.S. President Joe Biden for his signature. "The Hash" panel discusses the specifics and implications of the latest possible blow to the crypto industry.

  • France to build new nuclear reactors to meet climate goals

    France will start building its first new nuclear reactors in decades as part of efforts to meet its promises to reduce planet-warming emissions, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday. “To guarantee France’s energy independence, to guarantee our country’s electricity supply, and to reach our goals -- notably carbon neutrality in 2050 -- we will for the first time in decades revive the construction of nuclear reactors in our country, and continue to develop renewable energy,” Macron said in a televised address.

  • United Airlines can impose COVID vaccine mandate, judge rules

    United Airlines can uphold its COVID-19 vaccine mandate that places on unpaid leave employees who have been granted a medical or religious exemption, a federal judge ruled Monday, per Reuters.Details: U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman noted in his ruling in Fort Worth, Texas, that it was a human resources matter and that no airline staff member was required to get the vaccine, according to Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • President Biden celebrates bipartisan victory after House passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

    President Biden celebrated a major bipartisan victory over the weekend after the House passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. This week he'll hit the road to tout the deal as an even larger fight over his social spending bill looms. Nancy Cordes reports.

  • Here’s how the infrastructure bill targets crypto — and how the industry could fight back

    The crypto industry has pledged to continue its fight against new tax rules included in the bipartisan infrastructure deal that awaits President Joe Biden's signature following its passage by the House last Friday.

  • 3 ways Biden's infrastructure bill will transform America in the next 10 years

    The bipartisan bill will touch your life if you drink water, use the Internet, or drive a car, pumping $550 billion into the world around you.

  • ADT to enter solar energy market with $825M Sunpro Solar acquisition

    The Boca Raton company plans to bring residential and commercial rooftop solar energy panels to its customers.

  • How CEOs can respond to the ‘Code Red’ of the climate crisis

    To meaningfully reduce carbon emissions, corporate leaders must do nothing less than redesign their businesses.

  • Ciattarelli Won’t Concede, Keeps Door Open for N.J. Recount

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, who trails incumbent Phil Murphy by more than 66,000 votes, will wait for all ballots to be tallied before deciding whether to concede or seek a recount, according to his campaign.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacifi

  • How the Energy Department views rising gas prices

    GLASGOW, Scotland — The discussions over tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to bring down gas prices continue at the highest levels of government, Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk told Axios. Why it matters: The Biden administration is trying to strike a delicate balance between emphasizing a push to pour hundreds of billions into clean energy technologies, including electric vehicle charging stations, while at the same time dealing with an energy supply crunch driving up

  • Biden administration wants to re-create DACA through new federal rule. What does that mean?

    A proposed federal rule could re-create DACA and change how recipients get their work permit.

  • This wild stock market rumpus could send the S&P 500 well over 5,000. But set your alarms for mid-2022.

    Cue the Federal Reserve warning of trouble, even as some argue it supplied the booze for this rager. “The real risk is that by the end of 2022, we de-correlate so far from reality in the Growth and Quality style that the balloon collapses on itself,” says Nordea Investments’ senior macro strategist Sebastien Galy, who credits fear of missing out for driving this market higher, even amid a continued worrying mix of growth and inflation. The first is from the founder of asset-management firm Navellier & Associates, Louis Navellier, who is telling clients he expects the S&P 500 to rise 18% to 20% higher from here by January.

  • Demand for a single-family rental is 'through the roof': And Wall Street is on alert

    Interest in single family rental homes as an investment is growing because it has proven to be a more resilient asset class than offices and hotels.

  • Stop living in 2014! Claiming Odell Beckham Jr. does not make sense for Detroit Lions

    The Detroit Lions have first priority on the waiver wire and a big need at WR, but there are no indications they plan on claiming Odell Beckham Jr.