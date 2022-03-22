U.S. prosecutors do not rule out bringing more charges in Proud Boys case

FILE PHOTO: Members of the the far-right group Proud Boys march to the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Enrique Tarrio
    Leader of far-right group the Proud Boys

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors warned on Tuesday there is still a chance they could bring additional criminal charges in their case against the Proud Boys over their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol last year, in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

"We did indicate the possibility of a third" superseding indictment, prosecutor Luke Jones said during a virtual hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

"We obviously can't speak for the grand jury or know exactly how things will transpire, but we also don't want to hide the ball."

Tuesday's hearing came a few weeks after a grand jury returned a second superseding indictment charging former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio for the first time with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Tarrio was added as a defendant along with other Proud Boy members Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Charles Donohoe, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola.

They now face charges of conspiring to block Congress from certifying Biden's election win, among other things.

Several of those members were arraigned on the new charges on Tuesday, though Tarrio's lawyer asked for a weeklong postponement.

A new date for Tarrio's arraignment was scheduled for March 30. Last week, a U.S. magistrate judge in Miami ordered that Tarrio should remain detained pending trial.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday also indicated they would like to postpone the May 18 trial date for the case, in light of recent developments. In their filing, they also cited the possibility of a third superseding indictment, "based in part on evidence seized on March 8, 2022."

The filing said this could lead to charges against new defendants and/or additional charges against the current defendants.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said he wanted to hold off setting a new trial date for now, and some defense attorneys expressed concern it will be hard to schedule a new date - especially if more people are charged in the case.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Rachel Zegler Will Now Be a Presenter at the Oscars

    Well, it seems like there's been a slight change of plans for Rachel Zegler at the 2022 Oscars. After the "West Side Story" lead originally stated that she wasn't invited to the Oscars, the Academy has since had a change of heart and invited the actor to present at Sunday's ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Seeking clemency, lawyers argue Texas is about to execute an innocent woman

    Melissa Lucio was sentenced to die in the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter.

  • Carson trial fallout is just one challenge facing the next DA in Stanislaus County

    The new district attorney could face with continued deliberations in the Scott Peterson case, a serious backlog of criminal cases and fallout from the trial of attorney Frank Carson.

  • Eric Trump ridiculed for trying to mock Biden for riding a bike

    ‘There are literally hundreds of videos of Donald Trump golfing during periods of grave domestic and international upheaval’

  • AG's office to investigate RPD officer's involvement in killing of 911 dispatcher

    Investigators will focus on RPD officers involvement in fatal shooting of Janet Jordan

  • Man who assaulted Genesis police officer receives maximum sentence

    The victim said that he spent three days in the hospital with "multiple brain bleeds, multiple skull factures and a concussion."

  • Credit Agricole suspends services in Russia as banks retreat

    France's Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it had suspended all services in Russia, joining a retreat by other international banks since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Credit Agricole, which had previously stopped new financing for Russian companies, said in a statement it had contacted international corporate clients to begin suspending services. The bank had previously said its exposure to Russia and Ukraine was around 6.4 billion euros ($7.05 billion) in on and off balance sheet items, but told investors that its 2021 dividend would not be impacted.

  • Gov. Kristi Noem asks VA not shutter South Dakota services, calls plan a 'betrayal' to veterans

    Gov. Kristi Noem wants the VA to reconsider recommendations to shutter some veterans hospitals and clinics in the state.

  • NAC owner Jim Worthington sues congressional candidate over Capitol insurrection claims

    Jim Worthington has also sued the MoveOn political action committee for comments posted on that organization’s web site.

  • Biden says India 'shaky' in acting against old Cold War ally Russia

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden has said only India among the Quad group of countries was "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as India tries to balance its ties with Russia and the West. While the other Quad countries - the United States, Japan and Australia - have sanctioned Russian entities or people, India has not imposed sanctions on its biggest supplier of military hardware.

  • Scientists worry virus variant may push up COVID cases in US

    With coronavirus cases rising in parts of Europe and Asia, scientists worry that an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant may soon push cases up in the United States too. The U.S. will likely see an uptick in cases caused by the omicron descendant BA.2 starting in the next few weeks, according to Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute. After about two months of falling COVID-19 cases, pandemic restrictions have been lifted across the U.S. Many people are taking off their masks and returning to indoor spaces like restaurants and theaters.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, per a statement.Driving the news: Psaki said she had two socially-distanced meetings with President Biden and he is "not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance." She added that the president tested negative for the virus via a PCR test Tuesday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePsaki's positive test came hours before she was set to travel

  • Still out of sight, Mickelson decides to sit out the Masters

    Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, out of public view since his inflammatory remarks about the Saudi-funded rival league and the PGA Tour, has decided not to play at Augusta National this year. Mickelson's name was moved from the list of players expected to compete in the Masters to a section at the bottom titled, “past champions not playing.” The club confirmed that Mickelson has notified Augusta National he will not be playing.

  • S. Carolina officer: 'I saw something' before fatal shooting

    A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera also captured the shooting, showing Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, working alone, slipped and fell in a muddy ditch as she approached the man's car as he tried to get out of the passenger door. Dollard ordered him to stay in the car, then fired one shot at close range while still sitting as he got out, according to the dashboard camera footage released by state agents late Monday as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

  • Maricopa County Attorney's Office faces resignation by Allister Adel

    Following months of controversy and calls for her to step down, beleaguered Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announced on March 21 that she will resign from office effective March 25.

  • Mitch McConnell Slaps Down Pro-Putin GOP Lawmakers As 'Lonely' Fringe

    "I wouldn't pay much attention to them," the Senate minority leader said when asked about Reps. Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

    An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is scheduled to hear attorneys' closing arguments Tuesday for the case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, whose trial in Washington, D.C., is the second among the hundreds of people charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. The case against Griffin is unlike most of the Capitol riot prosecutions.

  • Ukraine claims that Russia can't build or repair tanks any more because Western sanctions deprived it of components

    Ukrainian officials said on Monday that work at two Russian plants was suspended due to a lack of "foreign-made components."

  • Former Ukrainian MP now works on frontline as anti-tank missile operator

    Tetiana Chornovol, 42, was an investigative journalist who turned to politics but is now based on the frontlines tasked with engaging and destroying Russian tanks.

  • Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel resigns amid mounting controversy

    Following months of controversy and calls for her to step down, beleaguered Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announced on March 21 that she will resign from office, effective March 25.