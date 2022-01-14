U.S. prosecutors recommend dropping China charges against MIT professor: source

A sign at Building 76 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nate Raymond
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON (Reuters) - Prosecutors have recommended that the U.S. Justice Department drop charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor accused of concealing his ties to China when seeking federal grant money, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

The decision by federal prosecutors in Boston to seek the dismissal of the case against Chinese-born mechanical engineer and nanotechnologist Gang Chen marks the latest setback for a crackdown on Chinese influence within U.S. research.

He was accused of failing to disclose, among other things, that he served as an "overseas expert" to the Chinese government and sat on the advisory board of Shenzhen's Southern University of Science and Technology when applying for a U.S. Department of Energy grant.

"However, as it turns out, nothing significant was omitted on his application and several of the government's allegations were simply wrong," said Brian Kelly, a lawyer for Chen at Nixon Peabody.

Boston prosecutors decided to recommend dropping the case in recent weeks based on the new information, the person said, adding that the Justice Department has not made a final decision.

Wyn Hornbuckle, a Justice Department spokesperson, had no comment on Chen's particular case but said the department was reviewing its approach to countering threats posed by China.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Chen was charged last year as part of the department's "China Initiative," launched during former President Donald Trump's administration to counter suspected Chinese economic espionage and research theft.

Targets included university researchers. A Harvard professor, Charles Lieber, last month was convicted https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/harvard-professor-lied-about-china-ties-us-jury-told-trial-nears-end-2021-12-21 of lying about his ties to a China-run recruitment program. He is expected to appeal.

Critics say https://www.reuters.com/world/us/stanford-professors-urge-us-end-program-looking-chinese-spies-academia-2021-09-13 the initiative chilled academic research and targeted Chinese researchers through racial profiling. And despite the Harvard win, several other cases have faltered.

A Tennessee professor was acquitted by a judge last year following a mistrial, and prosecutors dropped charges against six other researchers.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia and China Are Up. But Don’t Count Out Democracy Yet.

    Vladimir Putin may take another bite out of Ukraine. That doesn’t mean Western democracy is terminal, writes Marc Chandler.

  • Making sugar, making 'coolies': Chinese laborers toiled alongside Black workers on 19th-century Louisiana plantations

    Harvesting on a Louisiana sugar plantation, 1875. Alfred R. Waud/Library of CongressEditor’s note: This article quotes historical sources using terms now considered racist to describe Black and Asian workers. The recent surge in anti-Asian violence in the U.S. has put a spotlight on Asian American history, at least for a moment. “Racism is real in America, and it always has been,” Vice President Kamala Harris said on March 19, 2021. “In the 1860s, as Chinese workers built the transcontinental ra

  • Man killed after driver runs red light, crashes into tractor trailer on I-17 frontage road

    The crash happened on the Interstate 17 frontage road near Grant Street at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Phoenix, officials said.

  • Republicans to presidential debate commission: We won't debate in 2024 unless there are changes

    The Republicans want changes around debate dates and choosing moderators, GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel wrote, echoing earlier complaints by Donald Trump.

  • The 2022 Lexus ES is all high-quality luxury and superb value

    This premium midsize sedan is a winner on many levels, from the quiet cabin and comfortable ride to its generous passenger space and reassuring reliability.

  • Florida Democrats ask DOJ to review if DeSantis’ election crime proposal suppresses votes

    Florida’s congressional Democrats Thursday asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a review into whether there is a pattern of voter suppression in the state based largely on a proposal floated by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis late last year.

  • ‘It will never go away unless someone does something drastic’: Why borrowers may never be ready to resume student-loan payments

    Both advocates and detractors of a more dramatic policy shift are taking the recent extension as a sign that something drastic isn’t off the table.

  • Exclusive-U.S. bill would block defense contractors from using Chinese rare earths

    A bipartisan piece of legislation to be introduced in the U.S. Senate on Friday would force defense contractors to stop buying rare earths from China by 2026 and use the Pentagon to create a permanent stockpile of the strategic minerals. The bill, sponsored by Senators Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, and Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, is the latest in a string of U.S. legislation seeking to thwart China's near control over the sector. It essentially uses the Pentagon's purchase of billions of dollars worth of fighter jets, missiles and other weapons as leverage to require contractors to stop relying on China and, by extension, support the revival of U.S. rare earths production.

  • The Queen has stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles, months after reportedly letting 'it be known' that she wanted him to keep them

    Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

  • Tunisian police fire water canon at protesters

    A heavy police presence prevented the protesters gathering in Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the main street in central Tunis that is the traditional focal point of demonstrations including during the 2011 revolution that brought democracy.Police then tried to disperse several different groups of protesters, at least one of which had hundreds of demonstrators, witnesses said.Opposition parties including the moderate Islamist Ennahda are protesting against President Kais Saied's suspension of parliament, assumption of executive power and moves to rewrite the constitution, which they call a coup."Today, January 14th, is the anniversary of the Tunisian revolution and preventing free Tunisians from protesting is a terrible regression," Imed Khamiri, the head of the Ennahda party in parliament said. Dozens of police cars stood in the area and two water cannon were placed outside the Interior Ministry building, which is located on the same street.Friday's protest goes against a ban on all indoor or outdoor gatherings the government announced on Tuesday to stop a COVID-19 wave.

  • Group whose anti-abortion ad Amy Barrett signed accused of promoting harassment of doctors

    In one case, a doctor whose name was published by Indiana group was warned by FBI of kidnapping threat against her daughter The supreme court justice Amy Coney Barrett in October. Barrett signed a newspaper ad that called Roe v Wade ‘barbaric’ in 2006. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA An Indiana group whose anti-abortion campaign was endorsed in a signed advertisement by Amy Coney Barrett before she became a supreme court justice, keeps a published list of abortion providers and their place of w

  • Man walks barefoot during Australia's hottest day on record

    Temperatures recorded at the Pilbara towns of Roebourne and Mardie reached 50.5 degrees Celsius (122.9 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, while mercury in the small beachside town of Onslow soared to a blistering 50.7 degrees Celsius (123.2 degrees Fahrenheit), equalling a high last seen 62 years ago.Video obtained by Reuters showed Roebourne resident Tyson Mowarin removing his flip-flops, walking barefoot on the ground before quickly turning back and soaking his feet in a basin of water. "I ran out of eggs to do the sun cooking eggs trick," he said.Climate scientists and activists have raised alarm bells that global warming due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, especially from fossil fuels, is close to spiraling out of control. Australia is one of the world's biggest carbon emitters per capita, but the government has refused to back down from its reliance on coal and other fossil fuel industries, saying to do so would cost jobs.

  • Sheriff's Department recruit loses gun in area of Castaic jail

    A search came up empty after the recruit misplaced the gun in the area of Pitchess Detention Center

  • The DOJ has its work cut out after charging 11 Capitol riot defendants with seditious conspiracy, 'the closest crime we have to treason'

    The DOJ's critics "have to be quieted today," said one ex-prosecutor. "Seditious conspiracy is about as serious as it gets."

  • Whitmer admin significantly undercounted Michigan nursing home COVID deaths, state auditor finds

    Michigan state Rep. Steven Johnson, a Republican, said an upcoming state auditor general report would reveal the damning numbers surrounding Whitmer’s deadly COVID-19 nursing home policy.

  • Newsom's latest housing fix: More Californians living downtown

    The governor's new budget blueprint includes $2 billion to cut commute times and keep people closer to their "daily destinations."

  • Alibaba’s Grocery Chain Freshippo Considers Funding at $10 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is considering raising funds for its high-tech grocery chain at a proposed valuation of $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public Interest

  • China technology funding hits record high on boom in semiconductors, health care amid tech war, Covid-19

    Funding for Chinese start-ups hit a record high last year, boosted by investments in semiconductors and health care amid a tech war and ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, while the internet and video gaming sectors fell out of favour after Beijing's harsh regulatory crackdown. Total funding for private sector firms in the "new economy" - a term that covers 21 sectors mostly in hi-tech and the internet - totalled 1.89 trillion yuan (US$296 billion) in 2021, up 6.6 per cent from the year before, accor

  • UPenn law professor accused of making hateful remarks about Asian immigrants

    University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax is accused of making inflammatory remarks towards the Asain immigrant community. Professor Wax has sparked the ire of local and state officials who urged the university to take action on Thursday.

  • How can you tell if your N95 or KN95 mask is fake? Pay attention to these signs

    There are many tell-tale signs N95s and KN95s are fake, thus making them not recommended to prevent spread of the coronavirus.