U.S. protests prompt reflections on class, race and police violence in Mexico

Protesters near the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City on Friday. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

A group protesting the death of a 30-year-old man in police custody torched a pair of law enforcement pickups, broke windows and vandalized a government building, amid waves of police tear gas.

The tumultuous scene Thursday mirrored episodes of violence that accompanied peaceful protests in U.S. cities in recent days. But in the case of Giovanni López Ramírez, the action unfolded in the historic center of Guadalajara, Mexico’s second most populous city.

The events followed a social media campaign that likened the fate of López to that of George Floyd, whose death while detained by Minneapolis police has resulted in murder charges and fueled outrage about racism across the United States.

Photos of the two men side-by-side have circulated on Twitter, along with the phrase: “Giovanni didn’t die, the police killed him.”

The Mexican incident has even had a pandemic-era twist — activists alleged that police initially arrested López for not wearing a face mask, a version rejected by authorities.

The civil unrest north of the border has transfixed many in Mexico. The media has featured images of large crowds of protesters and of armored vehicles roaring down U.S. streets.

That turmoil, along with the López case and others here, are prompting reflections on the role of Mexican police — as well as the country’s relationship to race.





Anarchist protesters face off against police in the Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City on Friday. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press) More

“When we finish our important support of the anti-racist movement in the United States, can we talk about racism in Mexico?” asked Tenoch Huerta Mejía, the Mexican star of the Netflix series “Narcos,” in a widely shared video posted online. “Or will it still be taboo?”

While race is often center stage in the United States, discussions of race have largely gone unspoken here. When discussed at all, the concept of race is often interwoven with issues of class.

Mexico officially celebrates its mestizaje, or mixed-race heritage, and takes exception to what many here view as racist treatment of Mexican immigrants in the United States.

“For a long time, Mexico had a view of itself as not being a racist country — to a large degree because of the contrast between Mexico and the United States,” said Claudio Lomnitz, a professor of anthropology at Columbia University in New York who has studied the issue. “But that also contributed to a prolonged denial of racism in Mexico.”

Another recent online post, by well-known social media influencer Juanpa Zurita, drew widespread ridicule after Zurita said he didn’t understand the racism fueling the U.S. protests.

“In Mexico we don’t experience that kind of thing,” he said.

Detractors immediately pounced on what many called a blind spot in Mexican society.

“This is what privilege looks like,” wrote cultural critic Fernando Bustos Gorozpe on Twitter, responding to Zurita’s comments. “Someone tell him about all the racism and classism that exists in this country that apparently he doesn’t see.”

More than a decade ago, then-President Vicente Fox caused a furor in the United States when he declared that Mexican immigrants “are doing the jobs that not even blacks want to do.” The comments were mostly shrugged off in Mexico, where many viewed them as accurate, if inelegantly expressed.

Mexico is home to a small black community, mostly descendants of slaves brought by Spanish conquistadors. Mexico’s second president, Vicente Guerrero — said to be of partial African heritage — outlawed slavery in 1829, a step that has long been a point of pride in Mexico, compared favorably to belated abolition in the United States.

There was no civil war fought in Mexico linked to slavery, no Jim Crow or U.S.-style civil rights movement. The Mexican Revolution was one of the signature conflicts of the 20th century — but class, empowerment of landless peasants and resistance to dictatorship were at its core, not race.