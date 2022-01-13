U.S. pushing for more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over missiles

FILE PHOTO: Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, attends a meeting with Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, chairwoman of Vietnam's National Assembly, at the National Assembly in Hanoi
Michelle Nichols
·2 min read

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States is pushing the United Nations Security Council to impose more sanctions on North Korea following a series of North Korean missile launches, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday.

"The U.S. is proposing U.N. sanctions following North Korea's six ballistic missile launches since September 2021, each of which were in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," Thomas-Greenfield posted on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday the United States imposed unilateral sanctions over the missile launches. It blacklisted six North Koreans, one Russian and a Russian firm, accusing them of procuring goods for the programs from Russia and China.

A U.S. diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States had proposed five of those individuals also be subjected to a U.N. travel ban and asset freeze. The move has to be agreed by consensus by the Security Council's 15-member North Korea sanctions committee, which includes Russia and China.

"We continue to coordinate with partners to prepare the additional three individuals and entities designated by State for U.N. nomination," the U.S. diplomat said.

Since 2006 North Korea has been subjected to U.N. sanctions, which the Security Council has strengthened over the years in an effort to target funding for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has sought unsuccessfully to engage Pyongyang in dialogue to persuade it to give up its nuclear bombs and missiles since Biden took office in January last year.

North Korea continued developing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the first half of 2021 in violation of U.N. sanctions and despite the country's worsening economic situation, U.N. sanctions monitors reported in August.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McCarthy Rejects January 6 Committee’s Request for Voluntary Testimony

    House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday he will not voluntarily offer testimony to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Capitol riot after the panel had asked him to do so.

  • Brevard judge dismisses Jennifer Jenkins' 'cyberstalking' case against Rep. Randy Fine

    Rep. Fine's lawyers argued the Facebook posts, in which Fine targeted Jenkins over her support of a school mask mandate, amounted to protected speech

  • Oil struggles to hold gains amid mixed demand view

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.57 a barrel at 0221 GMT, after climbing 1.7% in the previous session. Brent crude futures shed 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.61 a barrel, after rising 1.3% on Wednesday. However, Moya added, the Omicron impact is expected to short-lived.

  • Schumer eyes final reckoning over voting rights and filibuster rule

    Key votes are expected on the Senate floor in the next few days.

  • Asia Stocks Steady; Dollar Holds Losses After CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks were mixed Thursday after a U.S. inflation print intensified calls for interest-rate increases as soon as March.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectShares edged up in Hong Kong even as a Chinese t

  • US hits NKorean officials with sanctions after missile test

    The Biden administration on Wednesday slapped sanctions on five North Korean officials in its first response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile test and later announced it will also seek new U.N. sanctions. The Treasury Department said it was imposing penalties on the five officials over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North’s missile programs. In addition, the State Department ordered sanctions against another North Korean, a Russian man and a Russian company for their broader support of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction activities.

  • Obama backs Biden push on changing filibuster

    Former President Obama is throwing his support behind President Biden's push to change the filibuster for voting rights legislation.Obama, in a Wednesday opinion piece for USA Today, said the filibuster is "the only thing standing in the way" of Congress passing federal voting rights reform."That's why I fully support President Joe Biden's call to modify Senate rules as necessary to make sure pending voting rights legislation gets called for a...

  • U.S. consumer prices increase strongly in December

    U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in December, with the annual increase in inflation the largest in nearly four decades, which could bolster expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as early as March. The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after advancing 0.8% in November, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through December, the CPI surged 7.0%.

  • Russia to blame for energy crisis sweeping Europe, declares IEA

    Russia is contributing to the energy crisis gripping Europe by limiting gas supplies at a time of "heightened geopolitical tensions", the head of the International Energy Agency has claimed.

  • Putin: Russia facing new surge of omicron-driven cases

    Russia is facing a new surge of coronavirus cases that is driven by the omicron variant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday."It's obvious that we are in a very difficult situation today, in a situation on the verge of possible new surges [of the virus]," Putin told government officials in a meeting, the Associated Press reported. Russia's state coronavirus task force said the country had more than 17,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday...

  • Top Indian court intervenes in hate speeches against Muslims

    India’s top court on Wednesday said it will take up a petition seeking prosecution of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for allegedly making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door meeting last month. Three Supreme Court judges said they were issuing a notice to the Uttarakhand state government that they will investigate the case next week. The religious leaders called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims during the meeting in the northern holy town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand in December, according to a police complaint.

  • Russia: Infections could surge 6 times higher due to omicron

    Russian officials on Tuesday sounded the alarm about a looming surge of coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious omicron variant, but stopped short of announcing new restrictions in a hard-hit country where very few limits are in place. Russia already has by far Europe's highest pandemic toll at over 317,000 dead. The warning on Tuesday comes just weeks after new infections and deaths in Russia began to decline following another record-breaking surge.

  • Treasury sanctions 5 North Koreans in response to 'prohibited' missile launches

    The Biden administration on Wednesday sanctioned five North Korean individuals who it says are responsible for procuring goods for Pyongyang's ballistic missile program. The sanctions were issued following North Korea's launch of a reported advanced ballistic missile that landed in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, prompting statements of condemnation from the U.S. and its allies. The Treasury Department said in a statement that the sanctions...

  • Food served up robotically at Beijing Olympics

    Lunch is served from the ceilingat the Winter OlympicsLocation: Beijing, ChinaFood is prepared anddelivered electronicallyJournalists arriving earlywere first to try itThe Winter Olympics will havestrict rules for guestsMedia, athletes and officialswill be confined to a bubbleSpectators will be allowedto attend eventsBeijing 2022 starts Feb. 4

  • China meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey foreign ministers in quick order

    Foreign ministers from the Gulf, Iran and Turkey were separately heading to China this week for talks, China's foreign ministry said, while discussions were under way in Vienna on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/frances-le-drian-progress-made-iran-nuclear-talks-time-running-out-2022-01-07 deal. Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council were visiting China between Monday and Friday.

  • 'A defender of this place we call our home': Making history as National Park Service's first Native American director

    He's already making history as the National Park Service's first Native American director. Now Chuck Sams wants to spotlight other inclusive stories.

  • Hezbollah hosts conference in Beirut for Saudi opposition

    Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group hosted a conference for Saudi opposition figures in its stronghold south of Beirut on Wednesday in a defiant gesture certain to anger the oil-rich kingdom. The gathering came as the Lebanese government is trying to mend relations with Saudi Arabia that hit a new low in October when the kingdom recalled its ambassador from Beirut and banned all Lebanese imports. Top Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said Saudi Arabia should stop its policy of “bullying” others as well as its interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

  • NY Mayor Eric Adams puts younger brother in charge of his security detail despite lingering ethics concerns

    NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is putting his younger brother in charge of his security detail, backing off a previous push to install him in a high-ranking NYPD post — but the switch up did not mollify government watchdogs concerned that the intrafamily hire flies in the face of city ethics law. Bernard Adams, who hasn’t served in law enforcement since retiring as a New York Police ...

  • Biden calls for change to Senate filibuster to pass voting rights bills, but not all Democrats on board

    President Biden called for a change to the filibuster after months of activists pushing him to do so. However, some members of his party are hesitant to alter the rules.

  • Kevin McCarthy declines to interview with House Select Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday he will not participate with the Jan. 6 select committee's request to interview him about his communications with former President Trump. Driving the news: McCarthy, the highest-ranking elected official the panel has asked for information, said that he had nothing to add and criticized the panel's "abuse of power."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"As a representative