U.S.’s Raimondo Warns Chinese Firms on Evading Russia Sanctions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jenny Leonard
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gina Raimondo
    American politician

(Bloomberg) -- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo vowed to vigorously enforce export controls on Russia and said the U.S. would be on guard against Chinese semiconductor companies that might try to get around the sanctions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“It’s going to be hard. I’m not going to pretend it won’t be hard,” she said in an interview at the White House Wednesday. “We’ve never done anything like this. But we have a plan and we’re serious about it.”

Raimondo told the New York Times earlier this week that the U.S. has the ability to shut down Chinese companies like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation if they don’t comply with U.S. sanctions, but on Wednesday said it was “probably” a mistake to call out a specific company to showcase a hypothetical enforcement action.

“There’s no evidence that SMIC or any particular Chinese company is planning to do an end run around,” she said in the interview. “But what I was trying to say is: We’re serious about this. We’re going to enforce this and we have ways to enforce this, even against countries like China who aren’t going along with our export controls.”

Asked if the U.S. might hold off on unrelated actions against China if it enforced the U.S. sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s government, Raimondo said: “There’s no breathing room to be had in this global competition for semiconductors.”

Beijing has long opposed U.S. sanctions against SMIC and other Chinese tech companies, accusing American policy makers of seeking to thwart China’s rise. President Xi Jinping’s government has also vowed to continue normal trade ties with Russia, one of its main diplomatic partners.

Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called on the administration to impose the same restrictions on technology exports to China.

“Putin and Xi are both strategic adversaries and their militaries should have the same export controls,” he said in a statement. “Any company violating these rules should come under significant sanctions. The key will be setting up a system to monitor possible violations.”

Raimondo disagreed with the comparison of the two scenarios.

“It is certainly true that we are in a very heated competition with China. They have not, though, waged a ground war against their neighbor,” she said. “So I think to equate the two in that respect is probably not equivalent.”

At the same time, she added, the administration constantly reevaluates its export control policy as it relates to China, “and as we get more intelligence that might suggest we have to clamp down further, we’ll do it.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin’s invasion of Ukraine ‘isn’t going to be painless,’ U.S. Commerce Secretary says

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine war on supply chains, sanctions, export controls, and what the Biden administration can do to address the chip shortage.

  • Up to 6,000 Russians may have been killed in Ukraine, U.S. official estimates

    The official stressed that the death toll is difficult to assess in real time, but still called them "very, very significant casualties."

  • Bumble suspends service in Russia and Belarus

    Bumble has joined a growing list of American companies pulling out of Russia amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

  • Investors pour into Cathie Wood’s ARKK despite losses

    Even as Ark Invest’s flagship ETF trades at a mere fraction of its highest share price, famed portfolio manager Cathie Wood has never backed down on optimism around her strategy — and it appears Wood isn’t the only believer.

  • Russian oligarch who fled to Israel 20 years ago and escaped a lifetime jail sentence renounces citizenship, says 'everything Putin touches dies'

    See Leonid Nevzlin's Facebook post explaining why the former oil tycoon is giving up his Russian passport 20 years after fleeing the country.

  • Fox News Reporter In Ukraine Rebuts Colleague Greg Gutfeld's Ugly Take On War Coverage

    The journalist offered a reality check after Gutfeld suggested the crisis in Ukraine is being portrayed in a one-sided way by the media to generate profit.

  • China's Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine

    STORY: Chinese President Xi Jinping came out with his strongest statement yet regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for “maximum restraint” and saying he is “pained to see the flames of war reignited in Europe,” Chinese state media reported Tuesday.Xi spoke at a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and, according to China’s CCTV, said the three countries should jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to prevent the conflict from "spinning out of control.”Macron in the meeting reminded Xi of the role that China must play as a member of the U.N. security council….China has refused to condemn Russia's actions outright and last month abstained from a Security Council vote seeking to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and demand it withdraw its forces.China has also referred to Western sanctions against Russia as illegal – and in the meeting Xi expressed concern over the impact sanctions may have on the stability of global finance, energy supplies, transportation and supply chains.The friendship between China and Russia strengthened last month when Russian president Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on the same day that the two countries declared a "no limits" strategic partnership….But that relationship has become awkward for China as the war in Ukraine escalates.CIA director William Burns told the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that he thinks Xi and others among China’s leadership are “unsettled” by what they’re seeing in Ukraine.“They did not anticipate the significant difficulties the Russians were going to run into. I think they’re unsettled by the reputational damage that can come from their close association with President Putin [FLASH]. I think they’re a little bit unsettled about the impact on the global economy and third I think they’re a little bit unsettled by the way in which Vladimir Putin has driven Europeans and Americans much closer together.”Meanwhile, Macron’s office said in a statement that Xi expressed support for French-German efforts to reach a ceasefire,and a German government spokesman said the three leaders agreed that their foreign ministers would coordinate further efforts to end the conflict.

  • Denmark says sorry for taking Greenland children in 1950s social experiment

    Denmark's prime minister on Wednesday delivered a face-to-face apology to six living victims of a 1950s social experiment in which 22 Greenlandic children were taken from their families and sent to Denmark to be integrated into Danish society. The Inuit children were between four and nine years old when they were shipped to Denmark, then the colonial power, in 1951 to try to re-educate them as "little Danes". The children were supposed to return to Greenland and be part of a new Danish-speaking elite that would help modernise the Arctic island's Inuit population.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed For Hot Take On Ukraine And Guns

    Twitter users taunted the extremist Colorado Republican over her “profound gem” of a post.

  • Ukraine is getting Russian-made weapons to defeat its Russian invaders

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on NATO to declare a no-fly zone over the country as allies have sent weapons to Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky says he has 'cooled' on joining NATO and is open to discussions about control of Russian-backed separatist regions

    Volodymyr Zelensky's comments about NATO and the future status of the separatist regions are possible openings for peace talks with Russia.

  • Donald Trump takes new $100 million loan on Trump Tower; re-fi was handled by San Diego bank headed by GOP donor

    Donald Trump has re-financed the mortgage on Trump Tower. The $100 million loan was handled by Axos Bank in San Diego; CEO Gregory Garrabrants is a donor.

  • How Much is Volodymyr Zelensky Worth?

    Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky won the hearts of the western world recently when, upon the recent invasion of his country by Russia, he refused an offer from the U.S. to help him evacuate from...

  • Not one Latin American nation is on Putin’s list of ‘unfriendly countries.’ Isn’t that sad? | Opinion

    When Russia put out a long list of “unfriendly countries,” singling out those that have punished it for invading Ukraine, the regime didn’t include any Latin American states. Latin American countries should be ashamed.

  • Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash as sanctions bite

    When Russian tourist Konstantin Ivanov tried to draw money from his home bank account at a cash machine on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, the transaction was blocked. Unprecedented sanctions against Russia's banks over its invasion of Ukraine are taking a toll on its citizens overseas, who have been left scrambling to find cash or turn to crypto transactions to get by. About 1,150 Russians entered Indonesia in January 2022, according to data from the statistics bureau.

  • Russia says it's used thermobaric weapon system in Ukraine: UK

    The Russian Ministry of Defense claims it has used a thermobaric rocket launching weapon in its deadly attack on Ukraine, the United Kingdom (U.K.) announced Wednesday. Moscow "confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine," the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense tweeted. The statement was accompanied by a video of the Soviet-era weapon, which launches rockets from atop a tank body that suck in surrounding oxygen, creating higher...

  • Fox News hosts and reporter fought on air after Greg Gutfeld suggested the media is making Ukraine invasion look worse than it is

    Reporter Benjamin Hall took issue with Greg Gutfield, who claimed that reporters in Ukraine were exaggerating the scale of the catastrophe there.

  • Russian Officer Complains About Dead General and Comms Meltdown in Intercepted Call

    Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian ground forces/ReutersThe Ukrainian defense ministry has released audio from a call that it claims captured two Russian officers lamenting the death of a top general and the collapse of its secure communications network in Ukraine.In the call—which has been verified by Bellingcat, the fact-checking group known for exposing Kremlin misinformation—two purported Russian FSB officers are heard discussing the death of a general killed in fighting near Khar

  • Russia, China in 'strategic convergence' -Australian intelligence

    A "troubling new strategic convergence" between Beijing and Moscow has developed and the risk of "major power conflict" had grown since Russia invaded Ukraine, Australia's intelligence chief said on Wednesday. Andrew Shearer, director general of the Office of National Intelligence, said China's President Xi Jinping appears to be planning to dominate the Indo-Pacific region and use it as a base to overtake the United States as the world's leading power. The comments reinforce warnings that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has met near-universal condemnation by the West, may spread into a regional or global conflict.

  • A $600 million superyacht linked to the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has left a Spanish shipyard after undergoing repairs since 2021

    Abramovich hasn't yet come under US or EU sanctions against oligarchs who have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.