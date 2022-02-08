U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

Sheela Tobben
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Oil output will average 12.6 million barrels a day in 2023, an increase from its previous estimate of 12.41 million, according to Energy Information Administration data. The current annual all-time high of 12.3 million barrels a day was set in 2019. This year’s production forecast was also revised higher to 11.97 million barrels a day from an earlier projection of 11.8 million, the EIA said in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report.

This extra U.S. supply is a welcome boon for President Joe Biden, who has asked suppliers to raise production in order to help tamp down energy prices that are contributing to the highest inflation in decades. In the wake of oil prices surging to their highest since 2014, two of the largest U.S. oil companies announced they would increase production by double digits in the Permian Basin, America’s most prolific oil patch.

Prices have rallied with supplies consistently falling short of demand surging around the globe as economies recover from pandemic-era slowdowns. Global consumption is set to reach 100.6 million barrels a day this year, a higher revision from the last estimate of 100.52 million, according to the report. Consumption is expected to rise to 102.5 million barrels a day in 2023.

The agency raised its price forecasts for benchmark crudes West Texas Intermediate and Brent this year by around $8 a barrel, thought it does expect oil’s rally to cool as more supplies come online. “We expect downward price pressures will emerge in the middle of the year as growth in oil production from OPEC+, the United States, and other non-OPEC countries outpaces slowing growth in global oil consumption.”

Global petroleum supply are expected to rise to 101.39 million barrels a day this year. That’s an upward revision from last month’s forecast of 101.05 million. The EIA expects global production will rise further to 103.47 million barrels a day in 2023.

(Updates with global consumption figures in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel, the tech investor and conservative provocateur who has advised Mark Zuckerberg for nearly two decades at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., will step down from the company’s board after Meta’s annual shareholder meeting in May. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be For

  • Surging inflation spurs demand for once rare linker bonds

    Almost overnight, inflation-linked bonds have become the hot ticket in global financial markets, pitting banks against hedge funds in a battle for market share and scarce trading talent. The $4.4 trillion market for inflation-linked bonds, known as linkers, has shot to prominence as prices spiral higher in a post-pandemic world of supply chain glitches and abundant government spending. "There is tremendous demand for the product, which is hot, just like green bonds are hot," said Ben De Forton, head of debt capital markets SSA France at BNP Paribas.

  • Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Facebook

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has once again threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe if it is unable to keep transferring user data back to the U.S., amid negotiations between regulators to replace a scrapped privacy pact.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Faceb

  • This Could Be When Shale Driller Discipline Cracks, Citi Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil executives tempted by the prospect of the highest crude prices in seven years are showing all the signs of abandoning pledges to hold the line on drilling budgets, Citigroup Inc. said.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayRedistricting Is Taking the Swing O

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Cathie Wood Dumps $142 Million of Twitter Stock Before Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up selling of social media platform Twitter Inc. shares days before its earnings. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaWood’s firm ARK Investment Management LLC sold nearly 4 million Twi

  • MoneyWatch: Apple's privacy changes hit Meta's bottom line

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says privacy changes made by Apple is one of the factors hitting the social networking platform's bottom line. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson jons "CBS News Mornings" to break it all down.

  • Peter Thiel leaving board of Facebook parent Meta

    Peter Thiel, a Silicon Valley billionaire and advisor to former President Donald Trump, is leaving the board of directors of Facebook parent company Meta. The company said Monday that Thiel will stay on until Meta’s next shareholder meeting later this year, where he will not stand for reelection. Thiel joined Facebook's board in 2005, a year after the company was founded and seven years before its made its debut on Wall Street.

  • Oil Drops on Optimism Over Easing Tensions in Eastern Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell sharply as a potential de-escalation in tension over Ukraine and the resumption of Iran nuclear talks relieved some of the geopolitical pressure contributing to the recent rally. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to

  • Hong Kong's COVID misery deepens with new social restrictions, vegetable shortage

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong announced stringent new coronavirus restrictions and record new infections on Tuesday, while a shortage of vegetables added to the misery as truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were unable to bring them from mainland China. Responding to the worrying trend, Hong Kong's leader Carrie lam said public gatherings would be limited to two people from four currently, while churches and hair salons would close from Thursday, joining a slew of venues already closed. "The time has come for Hong Kong to take some tough measures," Lam told a news briefing.

  • Buy the dip? Why the stock market’s bounce off January lows may prove premature

    Stock-market investors appear eager to buy the dip after a rough January, but the bounce looks suspect, says Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Lisa Shalett.

  • Investors Hedging This Much Usually Precedes U.S. Stock Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedging on U.S. stocks has risen to the highest level in almost two years, and reached a point that usually precedes equity gains, according to Sundial Capital Research.A gauge of the extent to which investors seek protection via methods like raising cash or buying put options has risen to the highest level since April 2020, near the peak of pandemic-fueled uncertainty, Sundial’s Jason Goepfert wrote in a note Monday. Put-buying has been elevated among both small and large traders

  • Dow Rises as Bond Yields Hit 2022 High, Peloton Gains, Bitcoin Surges—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors' attention remains focused on consumer-price index inflation data for January, set to be released Thursday.

  • Poland Hikes Rate to Highest Since 2013 to Fight Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaPoland increased borrowing costs for a fifth consecutive month to an almo

  • Wall Street climbs as Apple, bank stocks jump

    U.S. stock indexes climbed on Tuesday, boosted by Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in Treasury yields lifted banking stocks ahead of a key inflation reading this week. After spending most of the morning session in the red, the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed course, powered by Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc, which gained between 1.5% and 2%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 banking index jumped 1.7% as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level since November 2019 amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tightening monetary policy.

  • Wilco Announce Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Anniversary Shows

    Can you believe it’s been 20 years since Wilco released their fourth studio album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot? Where did the time go? Considered by many to be one of the greatest albums of the 2000s, the band is celebrating the anniversary of that album by performing it in its entirety (plus a mix of concert favorites … Wilco Announce Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Anniversary Shows Read More » The post Wilco Announce <i>Yankee Hotel Foxtrot</i> Anniversary Shows appeared first on SPIN.

  • What's the latest on Panama City's restoration of the St. Andrews Marina?

    Panama City officials recently updated the public on their plans to restore the St. Andrews Marina, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael.

  • US offers $10m reward over IS-K terror attack

    The Rewards For Justice programme launches offering cash to help catch Kabul Airport bomb culprits.

  • India Defers Rate Meet as Subcontinent Mourns Loved Singer

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank postponed its interest-rate review by a day as the nation and its neighbors mourn the death of celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Higher: Markets WrapThe Reserve B

  • Famed British Pub to Close After Over 1,000 Years in Business

    Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St. Albans is closing amidst difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, landlord Christo Tofalli shared on Facebook