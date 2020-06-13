U.S. ramps up expulsions of migrants as border crossings rise

U.S. immigration officials at the southern border carried out more than 20,000 summary expulsions of migrants last month as unauthorized border crossings increased by the thousands — despite strict U.S. coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns in Mexico and Central America.

Customs and Border Protection officials at the U.S.-Mexico border encountered more than 23,000 unauthorized migrants in May and swiftly expelled over 20,000 of them under an emergency directive by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to government statistics published on Friday. In April, the first full month of the public health order being in place, nearly 17,000 migrants were apprehended. Over 15,000 of them were expelled.

The CDC directive, which has been extended indefinitely, has given the Trump administration the power to rapidly remove most border-crossers from U.S. soil — a long-sought objective of the president's immigration agenda. In total, nearly 43,000 expulsions have been carried out since the CDC order was issued on March 20, according to CBP figures.

Though higher than in April, the number of apprehensions last month still pales in comparison to the more than 144,000 migrants apprehended or turned back at the southern border in May 2019 — the height of a months-long migratory surge of families from Central America.

CBP officials said the application of the CDC order is working as intended and curbing the number of migrants that would need to be detained in Border Patrol stations and immigration jails. "Implementation of COVID-19 policies allowed CBP to process and return, in under two hours, 96 percent of those subject to the Order, dramatically reducing human contact, the risk of spread, and the strain on U.S. healthcare facilities, helping the United States avert a public health disaster," the agency said in a statement.

Unlike last spring — when families from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras made up the bulk of those apprehended — about 82% of those processed by CBP in May were from Mexico, many of them single men, the agency said.

Despite the administration's praise, the CDC directive has elicited scathing condemnation from refugee advocates and Democratic lawmakers. They have particularly criticized the expulsions of asylum-seekers and unaccompanied migrant children, whose protections under U.S. law have been largely suspended during the pandemic. In May, 2,562 migrants — or just 11% of all those encountered — were processed under regular immigration laws.

The policy's application to unaccompanied minors garnered its first court challenges this week as the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups filed two lawsuits on behalf of a 16-year-old Honduran teenage boy in U.S. custody and a 13-year-old Salvadoran girl who was expelled in April. Though the relief sought in the lawsuits is limited to the two minors, advocates said they hope they will pave the way for a legal effort to block the CDC order.

In May, the vast majority of those encountered — or 21,043 migrants — were single adults. Officials also processed 1,045 members of families with children and 1,001 unaccompanied minors. CBP declined to say how many of them were expelled.

Those processed under the CDC order have limited avenues to apply for U.S. humanitarian protection — which the Trump administration has accused migrants of exploiting to enter the U.S. in search of improved economic fortunes. Migrants whom officials seek to expel are not eligible for asylum and can only request for their deportation to be deferred under the United Nations Convention Against Torture, of which the U.S. is a signatory. Very few, however, have accessed this relief.

Between March 20 and May 27, border officials allowed 85 migrants processed under the CDC directive to tell asylum officers why they fled their home countries, according to unpublished government data obtained by CBS News. Just four of them passed their interviews and were allowed to apply for protection under the United Nations anti-torture treaty.

"It's going to be very difficult for the person fleeing persecution to be able to find safe haven here in the U.S.," Thelma Garcia, an immigration lawyer in south Texas, told CBS News, noting that she has not been able to reach many asylum-seekers since the CDC order took effect.