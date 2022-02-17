U.S. Ramps Up Ukraine Warnings as Russia Denies Invasion Plans

U.S. Ramps Up Ukraine Warnings as Russia Denies Invasion Plans
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vladimir Kuznetsov and Nancy Cook
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, with President Joe Biden saying a “false-flag” event may be underway and a top diplomat describing Moscow as moving toward an “imminent invasion.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russian officials said no invasion of Ukraine was underway and none was planned. But the Kremlin said in an official response to the Biden administration’s proposed security assurances that the offers were unsatisfactory and Russia might have to resort to unspecified “military-technical measures.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken changed his travel plans Thursday to address the United Nations Security Council on the crisis. Russia expelled the U.S. deputy chief of mission in Moscow, Bart Gorman, in what a State Department spokesman called an unprovoked move.

Amid the back-and-forth, the S&P 500 slumped about 2% and Treasuries rallied while gold topped $1,900 an ounce. Oil declined despite the threat of sanctions that could disrupt global supplies.

As Biden departed the White House for a speech in Cleveland, he told reporters that the probability of a Ukraine invasion is “very high” and that he expected an attack in the next several days.

“We have reason to believe they are engaged in a false-flag operation to have an excuse to go in,” he added, without elaborating.

A senior administration official declined to clarify Biden’s remarks. Earlier Thursday, Ukraine said that a kindergarten in a government-controlled town in the country’s east, near the line of contact between government and separatist forces, was struck by a mortar shell.

The Moscow-backed separatists claimed Ukrainian forces had violated the cease-fire in numerous places Thursday, including using mortars. Each side blamed the other for firing first and none of the claims could be immediately verified.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said “evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion.”

The U.S. and NATO have said that Russia has massed as many as 150,000 troops near the border with Ukraine in preparation for a possible invasion, saying they see no evidence of a Russian pullback announced earlier this week.

Russia has dismissed the warnings as “hysteria” but is continuing its largest drills in years in neighboring Belarus that are due to finish on Feb. 20. It’s also conducting naval exercises in the Black Sea that are scheduled to end at the weekend.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it intends to invade Ukraine, though Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded concessions from NATO while building up forces around the country, including tanks, artillery and other equipment.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said the country is “quietly” preparing for whatever may come. In an interview on Bloomberg Television, Markarova said her nation is ready to discuss how to achieve a lasting cease-fire in the country’s eastern region if “we do not cross the red lines.”

“We will never give up on our sovereignty, we will never give up on our territorial integrity, we will never give up on our Euro-Atlantic aspiration,” she said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry handed over an 11-page document Thursday with its response to U.S. proposals delivered last month addressing Moscow’s demands for security guarantees. Putin has said NATO must promise to cease expansions, including refusing Ukraine membership in the alliance, and remove forces stationed in central and eastern Europe.

NATO has rejected his demands but offered talks on other security issues including missile restrictions and measures to build confidence, proposals Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called “constructive” at a meeting with Putin on Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Dow Is Falling Because Russia Fears Are Back—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks, oil, and cryptocurrencies were all lower Thursday. The prospect of war in Eastern Europe hasn't gone away.

  • Cnooc’s $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals Show China’s Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpS&P 500 Tumbles 2% as Ukraine Jitters Roil Tr

  • Amazon’s data center arm buys three Sterling office buildings

    Amazon.com Inc.’s data center arm bought three office buildings in Sterling last month for a total of $26.4 million, public records show. On Jan. 14, Amazon Data Services Inc. acquired at least a part of the Loudoun Tech Center, a business park near Route 28 North, from affiliates of Baltimore-based St. John Properties, according to public records. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been ramping up the expansion of its Northern Virginia data center portfolio, especially in Loudoun County, combining raw land and existing buildings to do so.

  • Trump must testify in New York AG's probe into his company, judge rules

    Trump must testify in New York AG's probe into his company, judge rules

  • Granholm announces $3M for net-zero carbon research at HBCUs

    U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday announced that $3 million in federal funding would be directed toward historically Black colleges and universities, and other minority serving institutions, for research she said will further the Biden administration's goals of carbon neutrality and help strengthen a pipeline from those schools into energy-related jobs. “This funding opportunity is for a set of technologies that actually will decarbonize power,” Granholm said during a stop in South Carolina, giving an example of combining coal waste with algae to create new substances, like plastics.

  • Ireland braced for ‘damaging’ winds and floods as Storm Eunice blows in

    A red weather warning has been issued for the south-west of Ireland.

  • ROC's Anna Shcherbakova Wins Gold, Kamila Valieva Falls to Fourth in Women's Figure Skating

    ROC's Anna Shcherbakova won gold in the women's free skate as Kamila Valieva fell to fourth after entering with the lead.

  • Emirates flight to Washington flew too low out of Dubai, investigators say

    A long-haul Emirates flight heading from Dubai to Washington in December failed to properly climb and flew extremely low and fast over the city-state before later gaining altitude over the sea, investigators acknowledged Thursday.

  • Satellite photos give a bird's-eye view of Ukraine crisis

    Widely available commercial satellite imagery of Russian troop positions bracketing Ukraine provides a bird's-eye view of an international crisis as it unfolds. High-resolution photos from commercial satellite companies like Maxar in recent days showed Russian troop assembly areas, airfields, artillery positions and other activities on the Russian side of the Ukrainian border and in southern Belarus as well as on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources CEO calls for private oil firm's flaring to be 'reined in'

    Scott Sheffield, chief executive officer of U.S. public shale firm Pioneer Natural Resources Co, on Thursday said private oil and gas companies needed to be "reined in" for excessive methane flaring. Sheffield said in an earnings call that methane flaring in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. shale field, has fallen to less than 200 million cubic feet per day from a peak of 750 million cubic feet per day over the last two years.

  • Russia to reply to U.S. in security talks on Thursday - minister

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia will send a reply to the United States on the issue of security guarantees on Thursday, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying. Moscow will make the letter public a few hours after handing it over to the United States, Lavrov said.

  • Buffett business partner Munger laments U.S.-China tensions, calls crypto 'venereal disease'

    Charlie Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, on Wednesday said it is "massively stupid" for tensions to escalate between the United States and China, and separately said cryptocurrency should have been banned, calling it "beneath contempt." Munger, 98, spoke while fielding nearly two hours of questions at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corp, the Los Angeles newspaper publisher and provider of software to courthouses that he chairs. He is better known as vice chairman of Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc since 1978.

  • Stocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks closed higher after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting did little to alter bets on the path of interest rates this year. Treasuries rose.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?The S&P 500 rebou

  • Who Is Eteri Tutberidze? Inside the Life of the ROC Figure Skating Coach

    Eteri Tutberidze has been criticized for her coaching tactics with several skaters on the ROC figure skating team in the wake of the Kamila Valieva doping scandal.

  • Charlie Munger: Nobody is going back to the office 5 days a week

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses the future of hybrid and remote work at the annual Daily Journal shareholders' meeting.

  • Trump's lawyer interrupted a hearing about the Trump Organization's finances to ask New York's AG to investigate whether Hillary Clinton spied on Trump

    Judge Arthur Engoron cut Trump's lawyer Alina Habba off, saying: "The Clintons are not before me."

  • Journalist Reveals 'Chilling' Text GOP Lawmaker Sent White House Before Jan. 6 Riot

    Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig called this pre-insurrection message “particularly foreboding.”

  • Trump said in court he had no 'knowledge' of his company's finances a day before he issued an 1,100-word statement defending his company's finances

    Donald Trump said the Trump Organization has "fantastic assets" and prosecutors should consider executing Hillary Clinton instead of investigating it.

  • Rand Paul threatens to block Ukraine-Russia resolution

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) warned on Thursday that he will block quick passage of a symbolic resolution supporting Ukraine and sending a warning to Russia unless it incorporates changes he wants. "We have some amendments to it. We believe that it should say nothing in this resolution is to be construed as an authorization of war and nothing in this resolution is to be construed as authorizing the use of troops into Ukraine," Paul said. Paul said...

  • Could Thursday Be the Worst Day Yet for Trump and His Kids?

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyFormer President Donald Trump and two of his adult kids are aggressively trying to avoid explaining—under oath—why so many of their business properties have wildly different values on paper. A New York judge will decide their fate on Thursday.On Feb. 17, Judge Arthur F. Engoron will hear defense attorneys and investigators spar over whether Don Jr., Ivanka, and their former president father can keep dodging subpoenas recently issued by the New York Attorney General’s off