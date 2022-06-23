U.S. recession fears darken outlook for Japan, global factories

Leika Kihara
·3 min read

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's factory activity growth slowed to a four-month low in June as China's COVID-19 curbs disrupted supply chains, while many other economies in Asia were also facing headwinds amid growing risks to the outlook from a potential U.S. recession.

Australia's manufacturing activity held steady this month, data showed on Thursday which, together with Japan's figures, come ahead of a string of European and U.S. purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys due out later in the day.

The readings will be closely scrutinised as financial markets fret over sharp interest rises by the Federal Reserve, and further aggressive tightening planned over coming months, which have substantially raised the risk of a U.S. recession.

"The global macroeconomic outlook has deteriorated materially since end-2021," said Fitch Ratings, which slashed this year's global growth outlook to 2.9% in June from 3.5% in March.

"Stagflation, which is characterised by persistent high inflation, high unemployment and weak demand, has become the dominant risk theme since late 1Q22 and a plausible potential risk scenario," it said in a report released this week.

A growing number of market players, including U.S. investment firm PIMCO, are warning of the risk of a recession as central banks across the globe tighten monetary policy to fight persistently high inflation.

A string of recent data globally showed policymakers are walking a tight rope as they try to defuse inflation pressures without tipping their respective economies into a steep downturn.

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in May and existing home sales tumbled to a two-year low, a sign high inflation and rising borrowing costs were starting to hurt demand.

Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank in April, adding to fears of a sharp slowdown as companies complain of rising cost of production.

In Asia, South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of June shrank almost 13% year-on-year, underscoring the heightening risk to the region's export-driven economies.

And in China, while exporters enjoyed solid sales in May, helped by easing domestic COVID-19 curbs, many analysts expect a more challenging outlook for the world's second-biggest economy due to the Ukraine war and rising raw material costs.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan Manufacturing PMI slipped to 52.7 in June from 53.3 in May, marking the slowest expansion since February, the survey showed on Thursday.

In a sign of the pandemic's lingering impact, auto giant Toyota Motor Corp cut its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles as semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 parts supply disruptions continued to curb output.

"Despite the recent easing of lockdowns in China, suppliers' delivery times continued to lengthen last month, albeit at a slightly slower pace," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.

The key for Japan will be whether consumption rebounds strongly enough from a pandemic-induced slump, to offset emerging external headwinds such as an expected U.S. slowdown, analysts say.

The PMIs of France, Germany, euro-zone, Britain and the United States are due out later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • To Survive Inflation, Emerging Economies May Have to Engineer Recession

    Central banks in emerging economies have little choice but to kill growth to restore price stability, writes Nick Stadtmiller.

  • Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims

    Samsung Australia admitted to misleading buyers of some of its 'Galaxy' phones about the water-resistance level, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said. The regulator had first sued the company in July 2019.

  • China Bulls Have Got It Wrong as Covid Zero Stays, Lombard Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who are betting on a sustained rebound in Chinese equities are getting ahead of themselves, according to TS Lombard.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleThe optimism surrounding China’s shar

  • Auto industry CEOs urge Congress to quickly pass chips funding

    Major automakers and industry suppliers on Wednesday urged Congress to move quickly to pass $52 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The chief executives of General Motors, Ford Motor, Chrysler-parent Stellantis, Rivian Automotive, Magna International, NXP Semiconductors and senior U.S. leaders of Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor, Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, BMW and Nissan urged Congress to act soon.

  • Citigroup creates new Asia leadership structure - memo

    Citigroup Inc has created a new regional leadership structure for its Asian business, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Tim Monger has been appointed as the head of the bank's North and East Asian business 'cluster', while Amol Gupte will lead South Asia and ASEAN, the memo said. Both will report to Citi's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Babej.

  • Musk Says Bots Are a Problem for Twitter Deal, Not China

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk cautioned there are a number of issues to iron out before he can complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc., including getting an accurate measure of bots on the social media platform and completing financing for the deal.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First T

  • The rise in inflation affects much more than just prices. These are additional effects you should know.

    Rising inflation also can influence your borrowing, saving and even volunteering patterns.

  • Fed chief vows to keep raising rates until ‘compelling evidence’ of falling inflation

    Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizes the Fed’s rate moves, expressing fear that rate hikes will ‘drive this economy off a cliff’

  • Tokyo Film Market to Stay in Online Mode for Third Year

    TIFFCOM, the affiliated market of Tokyo International Film Festival, will remain as an online only event for the third year. It will run for three days, Oct. 25-27, 2022, in parallel with the early part of the film festival. The Tokyo market’s decision to stay as an exclusively virtual event comes at a time when […]

  • Indonesia to Start Building $34 Billion New Capital in August

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will start construction of government buildings at its new capital in August, as President Joko Widodo pushes ahead with his $34 billion ambition to build the city from scratch.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challeng

  • KB Home says sales slowing as buyers face inflation, higher mortgage rates

    KB Home Inc. beats Wall Street expectations for its second quarter, but said that its sales pace slacked as buyers faced higher mortgage interest rates and inflation.

  • India tax authorities to discuss 28% GST on crypto trading next week

    Indian tax authorities will meet for two days starting June 28 to discuss a goods and services tax (GST) on cryptocurrency transactions, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unidentified sources. See related article: India’s tax bogeyman is scaring off young crypto investors Fast facts A panel comprising federal and state finance ministers will meet […]

  • Russia’s War Is Not Just About Ukraine

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war in Ukraine, he tried to shift the blame to NATO, calling it the instigator. NATO was a defense alliance in retirement, collecting its “peace dividend” from the breakup of the Soviet Union. Most of its members maintained their defense spending below their shared commitment.

  • Zelenskiy: Ordinary Ukrainians resisting Russia's invasion are my role models

    Zelenskiy, dressed in a military uniform, was answering questions via videolink from students at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto. Asked by one student who his role models were, Zelenskiy said: "The people of Ukraine... and there are very many of them."

  • RBI Looks to Have Boosted Forwards Intervention in Rupee Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank appears to have ramped up intervention in the forwards market to slow the rupee’s decline and preserve its hard-earned reserves. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleThe Reserve B

  • Europe is drawing up emergency plans to switch back to coal after Russia cuts natural-gas supplies

    Russia's Gazprom has slashed natural-gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, citing an equipment hold-up in Canada due to sanctions.

  • Russian consumer prices decline for third week running

    Russia's consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.12% in the week to June 17, down for a third week in a row after a massive spike in March, providing the central bank with more room to cut rates to limit the economic downturn this year, data showed on Wednesday. So far this year, consumer prices in Russia rose 11.51%, data from the federal statistics service Rosstat showed. In a separate set of data, the economy ministry said annual consumer inflation slowed to 16.42% as of June 17, down from 16.69% a week earlier.

  • Dollar languishes amid lower U.S. yields as recession fears mount

    The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Thursday as it looked set to extend declines against major peers to a fourth day, hurt by Treasury yields wallowing near two-week lows amid rising concerns of a recession. It has fallen 1.56% from the two-decade peak of 105.79 reached on June 15, when the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points - the biggest hike since 1994. Markets have become increasingly concerned that the Fed's commitment to quelling red-hot inflation will spur a recession.

  • Macau hotel locked down after COVID case, 700 people to be quarantined-media

    A hotel and casino resort in the world's biggest gambling hub of Macau was locked down by authorities with 700 people inside on Tuesday due to a coronavirus infection outbreak on the property, local broadcaster TDM reported. Fortuna, an aged gaudy property located on Macau's main peninsula, is a satellite casino under the umbrella of SJM Holdings the entity created by former Macau kingpin Stanley Ho. Its casino was headed by local businessman Sio Tak Hong, who was arrested last year for alleged corruption and money laundering.

  • BMW starts production at new $2.2 billion China plant to ramp up EV output

    Germany's BMW said on Thursday that production has formally begun at a new plant in China with an investment of 15 billion yuan ($2.24 billion) as the carmaker accelerates electric vehicle (EV) production. The Lydia plant, BMW's third car assembly facility in China, located in the northeastern city of Shenyang, Liaoning province, will increase BMW's annual output in the world's biggest auto market to 830,000 vehicles from 700,000 in 2021, the company said. The plant is designed to be capable of producing battery-powered electric cars only according to market demand on its flexible manufacturing lines, BMW said.