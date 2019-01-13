U.S. Recession Warning Signs, China's 2019 To-Do List: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Many financial markets are already signaling that the U.S. is more likely than not hurtling toward recession. But will they prove prescient or overly fretful?China will work to tackle trade friction with the U.S. this year, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said in an interview with Chinese state media that followed talks between the nationsItaly’s economy is probably in a phase of stagnation not recession, Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said in a newspaper interview, adding that the country’s deficit will be kept under controlIn the wake of the Fed’s massive communication campaign following the December FOMC meeting, Bloomberg Economics is revising its forecast to two interest-rate increases in 2019, down from threeMillennial women are participating in the American job market at levels last seen in 2000

