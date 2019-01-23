U.S. recognizes Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president

Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido speaks to the crowd during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro in which he declared himself the country's "acting president", on the anniversary of a 1958 uprising that overthrew military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019.

President Donald Trump recognized Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela’s opposition-led National Assembly, as the country’s interim president Wednesday, rejecting President Nicolas Maduro's contested swearing-in two weeks ago to a second term.

Guaido, 35, declared himself interim president before thousands of cheering supporters Wednesday, saying he was “formally assuming the responsibility of the national executive.”

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans, angry over spiraling inflation, a shortage of basic goods and a migration crisis, took to the streets to demand that Maduro step down.

"In its role as the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people, the National Assembly invoked the country's constitution to declare Nicolas Maduro illegitimate, and the office of the presidency therefore vacant," Trump said in a statement. "The people of Venezuela have courageously spoken out against Maduro and his regime and demanded freedom and the rule of law."

Anti-government protesters cheer after Juan Guaido, head of Venezuela's opposition-run congress, declares himself interim president of the South American country until a new election can be called, at a rally demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. More

Canada also announced it is recognizing Guaido.

Vice President Mike Pence referred to Maduro this week as a dictator who did not win the presidency in free and fair elections.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Maduro to step aside and urged the country's military to support efforts to restore democracy.

In a statement, Pompeo said Washington would support Guaido as he establishes a transitional government and prepares the country for elections.

"The Venezuelan people have suffered long enough under Nicolas Maduro's disastrous dictatorship," Pompeo said. "We call on Maduro to step aside in favor of a legitimate leader reflecting the will of the Venezuelan people."

Maduro, 56, was hand-picked by then-socialist-president Hugo Chavez to be his successor. Chavez died in 2013.

While Chavez remains well regarded among many Venezuelans, his statue in the city of San Felix was set on fire and destroyed during anti-government protests Tuesday.

The United States recognizes Juan Guaido’s courageous decision to assume the role of Interim President per Venezuela’s Constitution Article 233. We support @AsambleaVE and their efforts to establish a transitional government and prepare #Venezuela for free and fair elections. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 23, 2019

Sen. Marco Rubio, D-Fla., an outspoken critic of the Maduro governments, warned on Twitter that Maduro was using the unrest to crack down on Venezuelans.

“The regime’s response is being directed by #Cuba’s intelligence agency," he wrote. "Expect them to undertake a massive disinformation effort, cut off internet, use agitators to provoke violence & ultimately accuse members of National Assembly of treason & terrorism.”

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. recognizes Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president