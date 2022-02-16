U.S. refers 80 unruly passengers to FBI for criminal review

FILE PHOTO: Passengers travelling at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it has referred a total of 80 unruly passengers to the FBI for potential criminal prosecution amid a sharp rise in onboard incidents.

The FAA said last year it had referred 37 passengers to the FBI for review. The U.S. Justice Department has pledged to take a tough line on disruptive passengers as some airlines and unions call for a "no-fly" list that would ban some disruptive passengers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

