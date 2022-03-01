U.S. can regulate cryptocurrencies without new law, think tank says

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representations of cryptocurrency bitcoin and Ethereum
Hannah Lang
·2 min read

By Hannah Lang

(Reuters) - U.S. regulators can largely use existing laws to bring digital assets such as cryptocurrencies under their supervision without new congressional legislation, one of Washington's most influential liberal think tanks said on Tuesday.

Agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could use the report from the Center for American Progress (CAP) to inform their decisions on how to govern cryptocurrencies.

Regulators have not yet determined how best to regulate cryptocurrencies, in particular so-called "stablecoins" whose creators say they have pegged their values to the dollar and other fiat currencies. The U.S. Treasury Department kicked the issue to Congress in a report last year.

Progressives, worried about systemic risk and investor protection, want regulators to take a tougher stance on the issue.

The think tank said it would be helpful for Congress to address gaps within the current regulatory framework — such as creating rules for crypto commodities. But it warned that a new and distinct regulatory structure for crypto could inadvertently weaken supervision and create regulatory arbitrage.

“For crypto securities, we already have an existing structure in place, and that structure needs to be enforced. We don't need to recreate the wheel,” said Todd Phillips, director of financial regulation and corporate governance at CAP, who co-authored the paper with Alexandra Thornton, its senior director of tax policy.

CAP maps out a number of measures agencies can take within their current mandates. For example, the SEC could regulate crypto wallet providers as clearing agencies, or the CFTC could require the disclosure of the assets that back stablecoins.

The report also suggested that the banking regulators could allow banks to issue their own stablecoins without congressional authorization, so long as they would be backed by dollar reserves.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Michelle Price and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • California Couple Says They Escaped War-Torn Ukraine with Days-Old Newborn

    A California couple told the Los Angeles Times about their harrowing, 27-hour journey to get out of Ukraine after their child was born via surrogate

  • Finland sends weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in policy shift

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland will send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Monday, in a shift of policy. The shipment will include 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 bullets, 1,500 anti-tank weapons and 70,000 food packages, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen added. "The anti-tank weapons can be used to fight armoured vehicles," Kaikkonen told a news conference after a government meeting on Monday.

  • U.S. Supreme Court mulls 'pill mill' doctors' opioid convictions

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with the circumstances under which doctors can be convicted of operating as drug dealers under the cover of their medical practices to illegally distribute opioid painkillers and other dangerous narcotics. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by two doctors, Xiulu Ruan and Shakeel Kahn, of lower court rulings upholding their convictions on narcotics violations and related crimes stemming from what prosecutors called the misuse of medical licenses to engage in drug trafficking. Lawyers for Ruan, who practiced in Alabama, and Kahn, who practiced in Arizona and then Wyoming, complained to the justices that jurors convicted the doctors of unlawfully dispensing massive amounts of opioids through "pill mill" clinics without having to weigh whether they had a "good faith" reason to believe their prescriptions were medically valid.

  • Red Cross president says he is optimistic about possible POW visits in Ukraine

    The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Reuters on Tuesday that he was "cautiously positive" that the aid agency would gain access to Ukrainian and Russian troops detained in the context of the conflict. Peter Maurer, ICRC President, said that this was based on a "good understanding" of the neutral aid agency's work from his discussions with senior officials on both sides of the nearly week-old conflict.

  • 2 Reasons Why Cosmos' ATOM Token Is Soaring Today

    Interconnected blockchains could be the future, and these two catalysts are driving even more attention to the cryptocurrency today.

  • Report: Sixers expected to make a run at Lakers buyout DeAndre Jordan

    The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue recent Los Angeles Lakers buyout big man DeAndre Jordan.

  • Terra’s LUNA Jumps 24% as Bitcoin Breaks $44K

    Tokens of the decentralized money market surged the most amid a broader run in the crypto market.

  • U.S. Banks Have Little Russia Exposure. So Why Are Their Stocks Falling?

    In an already volatile market spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the more curious moves has been the plunge in U.S. bank stocks. Bank stocks have suffered amid geopolitical uncertainty in Eastern Europe and concerns over how the Federal Reserve will react in light of that geopolitical uncertainty. Going into 2022, Wall Street was expecting the Fed would raise interest rates as much as seven times in an attempt to tamp down inflation, which has been running at 40-year highs.

  • S. Korea drops proof of vaccine, test to aid virus response

    South Korea will no longer require people to show proof of vaccination or negative tests to enter any indoor space starting Tuesday, removing a key preventive measure during a fast-developing omicron surge that's elevating hospitalizations and deaths. The Health Ministry’s announcement on Monday came as the country set another one-day record in COVID-19 deaths with 114, breaking the previous high of 112 set on Saturday. Park Hyang, a senior health ministry official, said rescinding the “anti-epidemic pass” would free more health workers to help monitor nearly 800,000 virus patients with mild or moderate symptoms who have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space.

  • Kids forced to strip in school bathroom as official looked for vapes, Wisconsin DA says

    The superintendent is facing felony charges of false imprisonment.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed and Burned Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) went down in flames on Tuesday, plunging as much as 12.9%. The catalyst that sent the tech giant lower was an earnings report that fell short in a number of crucial areas. Sea Limited generated fourth-quarter revenue of $3.2 billion, which soared 106% year over year, resulting in gross profits that surged 146%.

  • Lakers to waive Sekou Doumbouya

    Jovan Buha: The Lakers are waiving forward Sekou Doumbouya to make room to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract, league sources tell @TheAthletic. Source: Twitter @jovanbuha What's the buzz on Twitter? Jovan Buha @ jovanbuha The Lakers ...

  • Hornets signing former All-Star Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

    The two-time All-Star is now Charlotte bound after a short stint in the G League.

  • Elite Moscow Restaurants Bombarded With 5-Star Anti-Putin ‘Reviews’

    DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty ImagesRestaurants and bars across Russia are getting flooded with five-star “reviews” on Google and other websites harboring messages about Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, as part of an effort to cut through the Kremlin’s stream of propaganda and relay uncensored information about the neighboring war to the people of Russia.“5,800 Russian Soldiers died today, 4,500 yesterday. Stop your aggression, don’t let your kids suffer, if you go to war you will no

  • Doja Cat called out a YouTuber for making a video speculating the singer had cosmetic surgery

    YouTuber Lorry Hill removed a video speculating about Doja Cat getting cosmetic surgery after the singer publicly called her out on Instagram.

  • Will Smith Says 'Mentor' Denzel Washington Told Him 'This Is Your Year': He's 'Proud of Who I've Become'

    "He just hugged me and he said, 'I'm so happy for you. Just love who you're becoming,' " Will Smith tells PEOPLE after winning his first-ever Screen Actors Guild award

  • Europe welcomes Ukrainian refugees — others, less so

    They file into neighboring countries by the hundreds of thousands — refugees from Ukraine clutching children in one arm, belongings in the other. “These are not the refugees we are used to… these people are Europeans,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told journalists earlier this week, of the Ukrainians. Syrian journalist Okba Mohammad says that statement "mixes racism and Islamophobia.”

  • United States of Al - Tattoo / Khaal (Sneak Peek 3)

    When Riley realizes how much he cares for Holly, he tries to impress her with a giant romantic gesture. Also, Vanessa tries to talk Hazel out of getting a drastic haircut, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, at a special time on Thursday, March 3 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • Why Russia-Ukraine crisis isn't stopping this $10 trillion asset manager from buying stocks

    Here's why money managing giant BlackRock is staying bullish on stocks despite the uncertain situation between Russia and Ukraine.