U.S. regulators exploring how banks could hold crypto assets - FDIC chairman

2021 Milken Insitute Global Conference
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Echo Wang
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Echo Wang

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - A top U.S. bank regulator said U.S. officials are looking to provide a clearer path for banks and their clients that are looking to hold cryptocurrencies, in order to keep control over the fast-developing asset.

Jelena McWilliams, who chairs the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, told Reuters in an interview on Monday that a team of U.S. bank regulators is trying to provide a roadmap for banks to engage with crypto assets.

That could include clearer rules over holding cryptocurrency in custody to facilitate client trading, using them as collateral for loans, or even holding them on their balance sheets like more traditional assets.

"I think that we need to allow banks in this space, while appropriately managing and mitigating risk," she said in an interview on the sidelines of a fintech conference.

"If we don't bring this activity inside the banks, it is going to develop outside of the banks. ... The federal regulators won't be able to regulate it."

McWilliams' comments provide the fullest picture yet of what regulators are exploring as part of a cryptocurrency "sprint" team first announced https://www.reuters.com/technology/fed-occ-fdic-sprint-regulation-crypto-quarles-says-2021-05-25 in May. The goal of the team was to ensure cryptocurrency policy coordination among the three main U.S. bank regulators - FDIC, Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The rapid emergence of cryptocurrency has led to a murky regulatory picture in the United States. Under previous leadership, the OCC took an aggressive approach to bringing cryptocurrency into banks, including blessing https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-banks-cryptocurrency/u-s-banks-given-regulatory-green-light-to-safekeep-cryptocurrencies-idUSKCN24N2HI bank custody services for cryptocurrency, while other agencies were slower to act.

Those decisions are now under review, according to acting Comptroller Michael Hsu.

Some banks have already begun dabbling in these areas without regulatory clarity. Earlier this month, U.S. Bancorp announced it was launching https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/us-bancorp-launches-cryptocurrency-custody-service-investment-managers-2021-10-05 a cryptocurrency custody service for institutional investment managers.

But comments from McWilliams, a Republican holdover from the Trump administration, suggests regulators are still seeking a way to incorporate cryptocurrency into traditional bank oversight.

"My goal in this interagency group is to basically provide a path for banks to be able to act as a custodian of these assets, use crypto assets, digital assets as some form of collateral," McWilliams said on a conference panel.

"At some point in time, we're going to tackle how and under what circumstances banks can hold them on their balance sheet."

McWilliams acknowledged the challenges.

The easiest issue would be getting regulators to lay out a roadmap for providing custody to crypto assets, she said. However, it is difficult to figure out how to allow the volatile asset as collateral and include it on bank balance sheets, she added.

"The issue there is ... valuation of these assets and the fluctuation in their value that can be almost on a daily basis," McWilliams said. "You have to decide what kind of capital and liquidity treatment to allocate to such balance sheet holdings."

(Reporting by Echo Wang; Writing by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Megan Davies and Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New John Wayne Gacy victim identified as NC man. Relatives: ‘Our hearts are heavy.’

    DNA analysis from skeletal remains led to Francis Wayne Alexander’s identification after 45 years.

  • After years of 'hiding,'' Klimt work is a star in Rome show

    Mystery still swirls around Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady” nearly a quarter-century after the painting was stolen from an Italian museum, only to turn up at the start of what would become the coronavirus pandemic. Who stole the 1917 artwork and how it wound up stashed inside the museum’s outer walls are still unknown. Experts announced in January 2020 that a painting accidentally discovered the month before by a gardener clearing ivy from the outside walls of the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in Piacenza was indeed the Klimt that had disappeared from the gallery in 1997.

  • Facebook Whistleblower Holds Crypto to Support Herself Financially: Report

    Haugen said she was managing financially for the “foreseeable future” because she had bought crypto “at the right time.”

  • GameStop Enters the Metaverse With ‘Web3 Gaming’ Job Post

    The video game store is hiring an Ethereum specialist after teasing an NFT marketplace in May.

  • India sees spike in Islamophobia after heavy cricket defeat to Pakistan

    Students from Kashmir were assaulted at a college in Punjab after India’s defeat

  • Social Security Concerns: Two Expenses That Could Deplete Your Cost of Living Increase

    Next year, Social Security recipients will see the largest Cost of Living Adjustment ever. The 5.9% expected increase in benefits will come as an adjustment to the increased cost of living after a...

  • Elon Musk rips Democrats' billionaire tax plan that could slap him with a $10 billion annual bill

    "Eventually, they run out of other people's money and then they come for you," Musk tweeted at the senator who just drafted a new billionaire tax.

  • Another Chinese Developer Defaults in Wake of Evergrande Crisis

    China Evergrande Group (3333.HongKong), the country’s largest property and real estate group, is struggling with $305 billion worth of debt, and narrowly avoided default last week by repaying a $83.5 million coupon payment at the last minute. China’s government and regulators have tightened control on leverage in the property sectors in the past few months, which makes it harder for developers to refinance, and for their customers to take on debt to buy houses.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Billionaires Blast Wealth Tax: ‘One-Way Ticket to Venezuela’

    REUTERSIt has been a summer of scrutiny for the ultra-rich—and now the billionaires are fighting amongst themselves.The culprit: a so-called “Billionaire Income Tax” that Democrats in Congress are reportedly mulling to help finance Biden’s agenda. The proposal would only target several hundred of the wealthiest Americans by taxing the rising values of certain assets, like stocks, even before they are sold.“I doubt it’s legal, and it’s stupid,” the billionaire investor Leon Cooperman complained t

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The market is deeply discounting this pair of income-generating stocks, which should keep delivering for years to come.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • Cathie Wood Tells Jack Dorsey Deflationary Forces Will Eclipse Supply-Chain Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Deflationary forces will overcome the supply-chain induced price pressures buffeting the world economy, Ark Investment Management LLC founder Cathie Wood said in a tweet after a Jack Dorsey post on hyperinflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • Parents brace for more limited Child Tax Credit in Democratic dealmaking

    Brihanna Sims, a 27-year-old school bus driver and mother of a 7-year-old daughter, faces a financial pinch each summer when the number of routes are scaled back. Although she received the Child Tax Credit before this year, the regular monthly payments and larger sum from the expanded Child Tax Credit became a "safety blanket" for Sims and her daughter, Addilynn, Sims said. Under a provision in the American Rescue Plan, 39 million families are now eligible for the expanded Child Tax Credit, according to the IRS, but the current program is set to lapse at the end of the year.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    It's not too far-fetched for these four growth leaders to multiply your money in time for your retirement.

  • Buy These Semiconductor Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    The semiconductor chip industry has been in the news of late – but mostly due to the global chip shortage that is impacting a multitude of downstream industries worldwide. The computer chip backlog is exacerbated by the heavy crimps in the supply chain, and the result has been lower production and headaches for production managers. So let’s look at the bright side. It’s earnings season, and several semiconductor companies will be reporting this week – and from their end, the picture’s not so glo

  • So what exactly is a billionaires’ tax — and how would it work?

    The prospect of a new “billionaires tax” is dawning while the chances dim for income tax and capital gains rate hikes on the rich. The tax would apply to households worth at least $1 billion, or with three straight years of income over $100 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Although Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, has been working on the topic for years, it remains to be seen what specifically will be proposed for a spending bill that can’t afford any Democratic defectors.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Mark Cuban. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Mark Cuban’s history investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is an angel investor and billionaire who first rose […]