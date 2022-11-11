U.S. regulators reportedly talking with Binance over failed FTX bail out

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has requested information from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange regarding its failed bailout negotiations with the cash-strapped FTX exchange, according to a report by Coindesk on Friday that cited unnamed sources.

See related article: US regulators DoJ, SEC, CFTC probe crypto platform FTX

Fast facts

Beside the DoJ, U.S. financial regulators are also requesting information from Binance executives about their knowledge of FTX’s operations, the report said.

Binance yanked a potential bailout of FTX.com, which offers crypto trading for non U.S. residents, after reviewing its finances, commenting on possible mishandling of customer funds and “issues that are beyond our control or ability to help.”

Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal have also reported, citing unnamed sources, that the DoJ, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission are investigating FTX.com.

Ryne Miller, the lawyer for FTX US – the separate sister exchange of FTX.com for U.S. residents – has instructed employees to keep all emails, messages, notes and documents from their work at FTX, FTX US, and the affiliated crypto brokerage Alameda Research, according to the Coindesk report.

See related article: California financial regulator launches probe into FTX