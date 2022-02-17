U.S. Rejects Russia Troop Claim; EU Leaders Talk: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. said as many as 7,000 Russian troops have been added to what President Joe Biden has said are around 150,000 soldiers already near Ukraine’s borders, rejecting Russian statements it has begun drawing down some forces.

Russian state media cited Moscow-backed separatists as saying Ukrainian forces violated cease-fire rules in eastern Ukraine overnight. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which has a mission monitoring cease-fire compliance, often reports dozens of violations from both sides on a daily basis.

European Union leaders will discuss the Russia tensions Thursday, while Group of Seven foreign ministers meet in Munich on Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are set to speak by phone later Thursday. Officials in Moscow have dismissed U.S. warnings of a possible invasion of Ukraine as “hysteria” and propaganda.

Key Developments

All times CET

Separatists Claim Ukraine Forces Violated Cease-Fire: RIA (5:55 a.m.)

Russian-backed separatists in Luhansk claim Ukrainian forces violated the cease-fire in five places overnight, including using mortars. The report didn’t include any mention of casualties and couldn’t immediately be confirmed. Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited a representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic for the allegation. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv or the OSCE.

Treasuries and the yen rallied on haven bids as traders point to concern over the report. Yields on U.S. 10-year bonds slid as much as 8 basis points to 1.96% before paring to trade at 1.98%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fell.

Still, based on the OSCE reports, firing across the contact line has been a practically daily occurrence in the seven years since the cease-fire was reached.

G-20 Meeting Expresses Concern About Russia-Ukraine Tensions (5:41 a.m.)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned any conflict over Ukraine would threaten broader security and disrupt the world’s economic recovery from the pandemic. He spoke at a meeting of Group of Twenty foreign ministers in Jakarta.

The G-20 consists of the EU and 19 countries with the biggest industrialized and emerging economies. The U.S., which last week released a strategy for the Indo-Pacific region as it seeks to counter China’s growing influence, is concerned Beijing will try to take advantage of the West’s preoccupation with the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. Officials Say Russia Added 7,000 Troops (2:10 a.m.)

The Biden administration rejected Russia’s claims of a troop pullback from Ukraine’s border and said the Kremlin has added as many as 7,000 military personnel to the area.

Senior administration officials, who briefed reporters in Washington on Wednesday on condition of anonymity, did not offer evidence to back up their assertion that Russia had added the new troops to its forces already around Ukraine or say what their assertion was based upon.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine and has called U.S. warnings “hysteria.”

NATO Sees ‘New Normal’ in Security Crisis (6:01 p.m.)

NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that the situation in Ukraine shows that Europe is facing a long-term security crisis.

“Moscow has made it clear that it is prepared to contest the fundamental principles that have underpinned our security for decades and to do so by using force,” Stoltenberg said. “I regret to say that this is the new normal in Europe.”

