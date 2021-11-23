U.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil from emergency reserve - White House

FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, that will start hitting the market in mid- to late-December, the White House said on Tuesday.

The release, will take the form of a loan and a sale, and was being in made concert with other releases from strategic reserves by China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain, senior Biden administration officials said.

It was the first time the United States has coordinated releases with some of the world's largest oil consumers, the officials said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Giles Elgood and Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says house burned ‘with my wife in it,’ adding to long list of embellished stories

    President Biden said in New Hampshire on Tuesday that his house burned down with his wife Jill Biden inside, adding to a long list of personal stories he’s embellished over the years.

  • 'Understand the facts before you make a statement': Kyle Rittenhouse tells Biden to go back and watch his trial before 'defaming' his character

    "It's actual malice, defaming my character, for him to say something like that," Rittenhouse said of President Joe Biden.

  • Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled planes and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones, seeing the hand of Iran or its allies in aerial attacks on shipping or on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. "Today I reveal to you two central bases in the area of Chabahar and Qeshm island in south Iran, from which operations in the maritime arena were launched, and where today, too, advanced Shahed attack drones are deployed," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told a televised security conference.

  • The Time Trump Practically Begged for a White House Correspondents’ Dinner Invite

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyTrump hasn’t been president for a while, but a lot of the inside stories from that time are too juicy not to tell, especially the ones from the perspectives of the reporters who covered him.Reporter Jon Karl, ABC’s News chief Washington correspondent and author of the new book Betrayal, has quite a few tales from both Mar-a-Lago and the White House, but one stands out to The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast: the time Trump practically begged for an inv

  • Trump Administration Staff Are Squealing to Jan. 6 Committee, Member Says

    "Many" of the more than 200 witnesses who have testified to the Jan. 6 committee were former Trump administration staff who voluntarily came forward

  • Australian government playing dangerous game over Taiwan - opposition

    The government of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is deploying a "dangerous election tactic" with its comments about joining the United States in any war over Taiwan, the opposition party's foreign affairs spokesperson said on Tuesday. Australia's Minister for Defence Peter Dutton earlier this month said it was "inconceivable" that Canberra would not join the United States in military action should China attack Taiwan, the democratically ruled island Beijing views as a wayward province. Penny Wong, the foreign affairs spokesperson for the opposition Labor party, said Dutton's comments were part of the government's strategy for an election that must happen before May 2022.

  • Ted Cruz Gets Shut Down On CBS For Indulging Voter Fraud Lies

    There was no evidence of widespread fraud. "You know that," Margaret Brennan told the senator.

  • Jonah Goldberg on how Trump changed the GOP for good

    Jonah Goldberg quit Fox News after a dozen years as a contributor. Based on these eight examples, that shouldn't surprise readers.

  • Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

    Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent […]

  • Soldiers Who Refuse Vaccination Can Still Serve, But Their Careers Are Over

    The deadline to be vaccinated is Dec. 15 for active-duty soldiers and June 30 for Reserve and Army National Guard troops.

  • Letters to the Editor: We're letting the 2nd Amendment destroy us. The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict proves it

    Letting Kyle Rittenhouse go free shows the 2nd Amendment has been distorted so much that a teenager can carry an assault rifle and use it if he feels threatened.

  • U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

    Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff in the European Union country on Sunday, has pledged to keep close ties with Bulgaria's NATO allies, but has also called for a pragmatic relationship with Russia. In a presidential debate prior to his re-election, Radev referred to Crimea as "currently Russian" https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-summons-bulgarian-envoy-over-presidents-crimea-comments-2021-11-19 and called on Brussels to restore dialogue with Russia, arguing that Western sanctions against Moscow were not working.

  • Pakistan human rights minister was not only person wearing mask in cropped photo

    A photo of Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari is circulating in social media posts claiming she was the only person wearing a face mask at a meeting with the Taliban foreign minister. The claim is misleading; while most delegates in the photo are not wearing masks, the original image has been cropped to remove a member of the Afghan delegation and people in the background who were wearing face coverings."Pakistan Human Rights Minister @ShireenMazari1 was the only one with a full mas

  • Report: Putin eyes possible Ukraine invasion

    The U.S. has shared intelligence with European allies indicating that Russia is planning for a potential large-scale invasion of Ukraine early next year, Bloomberg reports.Why it matters: The attack would be far larger and more devastating than the 2014 conflict in eastern Ukraine, where 14,000 people have been killed in a rebellion waged by Russian-backed separatists.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePutin's intentions still aren

  • U.S. warship again transits sensitive Taiwan Strait

    A U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, part of what the U.S. military calls routine activity but which always riles China whose government believes Washington is trying to stir regional tensions. The U.S. Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Milius conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" through international waters in accordance with international law.

  • Sri Lankan opposition rejects old photo of members 'cosying up' to prime minister

    Facebook posts circulating in Sri Lanka purport to show a photo of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in November 2021 meeting members of an opposition party that has been critical of his family's politics. The claim is misleading; the photo was taken in March 2019, when Rajapaksa was leader of the opposition. A spokesperson for the JVP said on November 16 there had been no recent meeting between Rajapaksa and top party officials."From village to village, all the way to Medamulana," reads a Sinhal

  • Trump-backed Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign

    Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estranged wife. In a statement, Parnell said he was devastated by the judge's decision, and planned to ask the judge to reconsider, but that he cannot continue his campaign. The high-stakes campaign in the battleground state could help determine control of the U.S. Senate in next year’s election.

  • A GOP candidate for Idaho lieutenant governor is out. He endorsed another in the race

    “Extremist politics threaten everything Idahoans hold dear,” said Luke Malek, a Coeur d’Alene attorney and former House member.

  • Israel signals readiness to escalate Iran confrontation amid nuclear talks

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signalled readiness on Tuesday to step up Israel's confrontation with Iran and reiterated that his country would not be bound by any new Iranian nuclear deal with world powers. Indirect negotiations will begin on Nov. 29 about reviving the 2015 deal, which former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from, deeming it insufficient to shut down projects with bomb-making potential - a view shared by the Israelis. Iran, which denies seeking nuclear arms, has since the U.S. walkout breached the deal with expanded uranium enrichment.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: PM Abiy Ahmed vows to lead from the war front

    Abiy Ahmed has said he will go to the front line to face Tigrayan rebels in the country's civil war.