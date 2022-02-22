U.S. Relocates Ukraine Embassy Staff To Poland Amid Russian Threat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Visser
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
&#x00201c;Our commitment to Ukraine transcends any one location,
“Our commitment to Ukraine transcends any one location,

The United States moved its Ukrainian embassy operations to neighboring Poland overnight amid the buildup of Russian military assets around Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiery speech saying he wants to redraw the region’s borders.

“For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday night. “Our personnel will regularly return to continue their diplomatic work in Ukraine and provide emergency consular services. They will continue to support the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government, coordinating on diplomatic efforts.”

Blinken went on to say the decision did not undermine the U.S.’s position on Ukrainian sovereignty, which remained “unwavering” amid the threat of a Russian incursion.

“The fact that we are taking prudent precautions for the sake of the safety of U.S. government personnel and U.S. citizens, as we do regularly worldwide, in no way undermines our support for, or our commitment to, Ukraine,” he said. “Our commitment to Ukraine transcends any one location.”

The U.S. temporarily moved its Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to Lviv last week, citing the “dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces.” Many non-essential embassy staff had already been ordered to leave the country, but key diplomats have remained.

The State Department has urged American citizens to leave the country, and Blinken stressed Monday that any military operations could hamstring commercial air travel and threaten the safety of anyone regardless of nationality.

Those threats only grew Monday after Putin ordered Russia’s Defense Ministry to sent troops to two separatist territories in Ukraine, escalating the conflict while saying the military movements were operating under “peacekeeper functions.” The move prompted an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, and the Biden administration said it would impose sanctions on the breakaway regions, but not on Russia for now.

The U.S. has warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen at any moment, although world leaders have pushed for last-minute diplomatic solutions.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to announce sanctions against Russia Tuesday in coordination with allies

    The United States is coordinating with allies and will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Moscow recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and sent "peacekeeping" forces there, U.S. officials said on Monday. "Tomorrow, the United States will impose sanctions on Russia for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters after a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday evening. "We can, will, and must stand united in our calls for Russia to withdraw its forces, return to the diplomatic table and work toward peace."

  • Chicago Ukrainians anxious as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    The worsening situation in Ukraine is on the minds of many people in Chicago who live in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

  • Russia has destroyed peace efforts, says Zelenskiy

    Zelenskiy spoke after Russia's decision to formally recognise two Moscow-backed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent and send troops to the region, accelerating a crisis that the West fears could unleash a major war.After chairing a security council meeting, Zelenskiy accused Russia of violating Ukraine's sovereign territory and said it could mean Moscow pulling the plug on the Minsk peace talks aimed at ending the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.Zelenskiy said Ukraine wanted to solve the crisis through diplomacy but that his country was ready to dig in for the long haul."Ukraine definitely qualifies actions of the Russian federation as a violation of the integrity in sovereignty of the territory of Ukraine. All the responsibility for the consequences of these decisions rests on the political authorities of Russia. Recognition of the independence of the occupied regions of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions means unilateral withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the Minsk agreements and disregard of the decisions made in Normandy format. This jeopardises all peaceful efforts and destroys present formats of negotiations."

  • Russian Aluminum Giant Rusal Tumbles on Fresh Sanction Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian aluminum giant with experience of handling U.S. sanctions just took a hammering.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesUnited Co. Rusal International PJSC tumbled as much as 22%

  • Dustin Johnson says he's sticking with the PGA Tour

    A proposed Saudi-financed rival golf league took a massive hit Sunday when Dustin Johnson said he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour, and Bryson DeChambeau indicated he would stay where the stars were playing. Johnson added his name to a growing list of golf's top players who have said they are not interested in taking guaranteed riches from the “Super Golf League” that Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments are behind. Rory McIlroy, the first to speak out against a rival league and the guaranteed riches two years ago, said Sunday's development left the concept “dead in the water.”

  • Nicaragua's Ortega defends Russia's stance over Ukraine

    Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega became one of the first world leaders to back Russia's stance over Ukraine on Monday, saying President Vladimir Putin was right to recognise two regions controlled by Moscow-backed separatists as independent. The former Marxist guerrilla, who has led Nicaragua since 2007 after having first come to power in 1979, defended Putin's move to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk during a speech in Managua. "I am sure that if they do a referendum like the one carried out in Crimea, people will vote to annex the territories to Russia," said Ortega, a long-time opponent of U.S. influence in Central America.

  • Stocks skid, oil pops as Ukraine crisis deepens

    Global stocks tumbled while safe-havens rallied and oil surged on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was on course for its worst day for this month, off 2.1%, weighed by markets in Hong Kong and mainland China. Japan's Nikkei shed 2.5%.

  • ‘War, destruction and death’: U.N. Security Council members slam Russia’s Ukraine escalation

    Ambassadors met in an extraordinary session to condemn Russia, but Moscow pushed back, blaming the U.S. and the West for “cramming weapons” into Ukraine.

  • Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony Review: Lumbering Event Gives Geopolitical Tensions Short Shrift; Ciao To Italy 2026

    Despite the high-tech tricks, political posturing and pyrotechnics, the best part of the Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics proved to be the athletes. Competing the past two weeks amidst rising international tensions, pandemic quarantines and with a heavy-handed host, the participants injected a bit of fun Sunday into the tightly scripted affair. […]

  • The US is temporarily relocating US personnel in Ukraine to Poland after Russia said it would send troops into eastern Ukraine

    Secretary of State confirms US personnel in Ukraine will briefly leave for Poland after Russia said it would sent troops into eastern Ukraine.

  • The most and least popular car colors

    The most popular car colors in the U.S. aren't really colors at all. Here are the most popular and least popular car colors in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Police: 1 killed, 5 hurt in park shooting in Portland

    One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a park in Portland, authorities said.

  • U.S. reportedly moves Ukraine embassy staff to Poland

    U.S. reportedly moves Ukraine embassy staff to Poland

  • Ukrainian president says 'we are not afraid' in 2 a.m. address to the nation after Russia ordered troops into eastern Ukraine

    "We are not afraid of anything and anyone, we don't owe anything to anyone, we will not concede anything to anyone," he said.

  • NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders talks new episodes of 'Coach Prime'

    Sanders, who became a football coach at Jackson State in Mississippi, is showcasing his work with his team and the importance of historically Black colleges and universities in the docuseries.

  • Russia's spy chief stammered as Putin snapped at him to 'speak directly!' while pressing him about support for decree on eastern Ukraine

    Video shows Sergei Naryshkin stumbling over words as Putin grilled him, hours before Russia ordered troops into the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

  • Harvard economist and former Obama adviser says Russia is 'basically a big gas station' and is otherwise 'incredibly unimportant' in the global economy

    On the brink of imposing sanctions on Russia, the US and Europe have sought to reduce a ripple effect that could destabilize their own economies.

  • Trump Shoots Himself In Foot With Screed Over Accountants Who Ditched Him

    Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.

  • Donald Trump’s Social Media App Slammed as ‘Parler Trick’ After Stalling on Launch

    Many potential users reported Truth Social failed to admit them in its opening day

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin Calls For Ukraine To Break Apart, Escalating Crisis

    The Russian leader ordered troops to breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, attempting to redraw European borders and blaming the U.S. and its allies for tensions.