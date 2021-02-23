U.S. Remains Vulnerable to Cyber-Attacks, Tech CEOs Will Testify

(Bloomberg) -- Key technology executives will testify that the U.S. remains vulnerable in cyberspace at the first public hearing in Congress to address a massive cyber-attack by suspected Russian hackers against the federal government and the private sector.

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, the chief executive officer of SolarWinds Corp. -- the Texas-based software firm that the hackers compromised as part of the attack -- plans to tell the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that “the level of potential impact is growing,” according to his prepared testimony.

The hackers responsible for the incident inserted malicious code into SolarWinds’s software, which was delivered to as many as 18,000 customers through software updates, though fewer are believed to have been targeted with additional hacking. The White House has confirmed that the hackers leveraged this access to breach more than 100 companies and nine U.S. agencies with follow-on hacking aimed at espionage.

Kevin Mandia, the chief executive of FireEye Inc., the cybersecurity firm which discovered the attack, will testify that the majority of victims were “government, consulting, technology and telecommunications entities in North America” while “a small number” of organizations in other countries were hit, according to his prepared testimony.

FireEye’s disclosure of the attack, which was pivotal in the country’s ability to investigate and mitigate the damage, has fueled calls for the requirement that companies disclose cyber-attacks on their networks. Senator Mark Warner, Democrat from Virginia who chairs the committee, has said he plans to raise the issue at the hearing.

Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft Corp., will testify that he believes in a “consistent obligation for private-sector organizations to disclose when they’re impacted by confirmed significant incidents.”

While the hearing will focus on SolarWinds, witnesses and lawmakers are expected raise concerns about U.S. readiness for future cyber-attacks as well -- which have the potential to cause more damage if adversaries seek to carry out destructive operations in addition to espionage. George Kurtz, the co-founder and chief executive of Crowdstrike Inc., the cybersecurity firm hired by SolarWinds for incident response, will call for improvements to federal cybersecurity as factors such as old systems and compliance rules “detract from core security work.”

The recent cyber-attack “is only the latest and surely not the last of a long string of major breaches in which hackers can impersonate most anybody on a network, gain the permissions needed to perform any actions on the network, bypass multi-factor authentication entirely and, every bit as devastating as it sounds, have the ability to sign in as a compromised user no matter how many times that user resets their password,” Kurtz said in prepared remarks.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Google trying to put Microsoft on the spot at SolarWinds hearing

    Microsoft has faced intense scrutiny in the two months since the revelation of the SolarWinds campaign over the role of its products in spreading the hackers’ net.

  • SolarWinds Hack Grabs Senate Spotlight With CEO in the Hot Seat

    (Bloomberg) -- The suspected Russian hackers who compromised software created by SolarWinds Corp. to break into American agencies and companies used a cyber weapon “so potentially powerful it could have been crippling,” according to Senator Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, called the hacking campaign “a level of attack and level of penetration that is much greater than what we have seen” in previous cyber-attacks on the U.S. His comments came during a Monday interview with Bloomberg News, a day before executives from key technology companies, including SolarWinds, testify before his committee about the sprawling breach.Warner’s committee will convene on Tuesday afternoon for the first public hearing on the attack, which was disclosed in December. It will hear testimony from Sudhakar Ramakrishna, the president and chief executive officer of SolarWinds, and Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith, in addition to Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. CEO George Kurtz and Kevin Mandia, CEO of FireEye Inc. -- the firm that first detected and disclosed the cyber-attack in December.While the attack appears to have been carried out for the purposes of espionage, Warner warned that the hackers had the capability to use the compromised software in a destructive manner, allowing them to “potentially shut down a number of these enterprises.”The hackers who perpetrated the attack delivered malicious software updates to as many as 18,000 SolarWinds’s customers. Using this access, they broke into the networks at least nine federal agencies, including the departments of State, Treasury, Homeland Security, Commerce and Energy. In addition, approximately 100 private-sector companies were breached, according to the White House -- which is leading an ongoing investigation into the breach and has yet to determine its full scale.The attackers exhibited sophistication and patience, SolarWinds’ Ramakrishna said in Monday remarks at a virtual conference hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The hackers practiced their techniques on older and less-scrutinized servers before installing malicious code in more current updates that were being actively downloaded by customers, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Microsoft says it notified 60 customers of SolarWinds breach - U.S. Senate panel hearing

    Microsoft Corp has notified 60 customers that their data was likely compromised in the suspected Russian hacking campaign centered on Texas-based software firm SolarWinds Corp, the company’s president told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. In prepared remarks, Microsoft's Brad Smith told the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that the company believed some of the methods the hackers used to break into target networks have yet to be made public and that “the attacker may have used up to a dozen different means of getting into victim networks during the past year.” Smith said that several other organizations – including unidentified foreign government agencies – had also been breached.

  • INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Exxon Mobil Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Exxon Mobil Corporation ("Exxon" or "the Company") (NYSE: XOM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 6, 2019 and January ...

  • Progyny, IBD Stock Of The Day, Eyes Buy Point Ahead Of Earnings While Pandemic Freezes Fertility

    Progyny is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the fertility-benefits manager remains bullish on post-pandemic demand.

  • Scotiabank, BMO Beat Estimates as Soured-Loan Concerns Ebb

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal are signaling that souring loans are becoming less of a concern.Bank of Montreal set aside C$156 million ($124 million) in provisions for credit losses in the fiscal first quarter, down 64% from the previous three months and about a third of what analysts expected. The bank even had a C$59 million recovery of provisions on performing loans, citing “an improving economic outlook” and positive credit trends. Scotiabank on Tuesday reported provisions of C$764 million, down 32% from the fourth quarter and 20% less than analysts projected.Government programs that supported consumers and businesses over the past year have helped prevent the surge in defaults that Canada’s banks prepared for by recording massive provisions for loan losses early in the coronavirus pandemic. The banks also are benefiting from an increased focus on costs that has helped blunt the impact of a more challenging revenue environment.“Credit trends are better than what we expected last April or May or June -- and that’s a good thing,” Scotiabank Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter said in an interview on BNN Bloomberg Television. “That speaks to the strength of the underlying economy, the strength of the Canadian household.”Shrinking loan-loss reserves helped overall earnings at both banks top analysts’ estimates. Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets, posted earnings of C$3.06 a share, excluding some items, compared with the C$2.15 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Scotiabank’s adjusted profit of C$1.88 a share exceeded the C$1.57 average estimate.Scotiabank shares rose 3.3% to C$74.44 at 12:11 p.m. in Toronto, while Bank of Montreal climbed 2.4% to C$104.25. Scotiabank shares have advanced 8.2% this year, compared with a 7.7% increase for Bank of Montreal and a 7.9% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Both lenders also benefited from cost cuts that helped make up for the drag the pandemic has put on revenue. Scotiabank, Canada’s third-largest lender, cut non-interest expenses by 4.8% from a year earlier, while Bank of Montreal reduced those costs by 1.5%.Recovering economies in Canada and the U.S. lifted results as well. Bank of Montreal’s personal and commercial banking operation, which spans the U.S. and Canada, increased earnings by 26% amid gains in residential mortgages in Canada and commercial loans in the U.S. At Scotiabank’s Canadian banking unit, profit increased 6.9%, helped by mortgages and business loans.Bank of Montreal CEO Darryl White said he expects that strength to continue as Covid-19 vaccines are administered and governments introduce more support programs.‘An Increase’“We’re looking at an increase in our view in the U.S., given the pace of the vaccine rollout as well as the higher probability of the stimulus package going through,” White said on a conference call with analysts. “In Canada, there is a slower pace of vaccine rollout, but we are equally positive in time.”The banks’ capital-markets units continued to benefit from the increased volatility and rising equity markets of the past year. Profit at Bank of Montreal’s capital-markets division rose 36% from a year earlier, driven by higher trading revenue, while earnings at Scotiabank’s global banking and markets operations increased 46% amid strength in fixed-income trading, equity underwriting and mergers and acquisitions.Scotiabank’s results were weighed down by its Latin America-focused international unit, which reported C$525 million in provisions for credit losses, more than double the set-asides at the Canadian banking unit. Still, the division reported net income of C$477 million, up 43% from the fourth quarter, as non-interest expenses declined and residential mortgages grew.“International is a bit delayed in terms of the recovery, but they look to be on that path of normalizing international earnings by the end of this year,” Scott Chan, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., said in an interview.(Updates with Scotia international results in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to find a Playstation 5, Xbox Series X

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down how to find the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X as consumers struggle to find these next generation consoles.

  • Why Is Lemonade Stock Falling Today?

    To say that the stock market was having a volatile day on Tuesday would be a massive understatement, and that's especially true for some of the best-performing tech stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is by far the worst performer of the three major indexes today, and there are quite a few "momentum stocks" taking quite a plunge. Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is one of the worst-hit stocks on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Shows Strength Amid Tech Sell-Off; Bitcoin Dives, But Shopify Stock Bounces Off Key Support Level

    The Dow Jones held up relatively well Tuesday as technology stocks sold off hard, but the Nasdaq was off lows and back above its 50-day moving average.

  • It’s ‘not necessarily the greatest environment for government bonds’: Strategist

    Brian Jacobsen,&nbsp;Multi-Asset&nbsp;Strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management, joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Kristin Myers to reflect on the rise in yields and how investors should be reallocating their portfolios amid tech sell-off.

  • Brazil investors eye the worst-case scenario

    Data: EIA; Chart: Axios VisualsBrazil's markets tumbled on Monday, with state oil company Petrobras losing 19% of its value, after president Jair Bolsonaro announced he was firing the company's Chicago-educated CEO and replacing him with a former general.Why it matters: Bolsonaro pledged to "put a finger on electricity" — to keep prices at artificially low levels, worrying investors who had previously been counting on him to have more of a laissez-faire approach to industry.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: The headlines coming out of Brazil are reminiscent of the way in which Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez dismantled his country's oil-production infrastructure after he came to power in 1999, starting with the forced resignation of Luis Giusti, the head of the state-owned oil company. By the numbers: Venezuelan oil production has reached formerly unthinkable lows, given that the country sits on the largest oil reserves in the world. Venezuela's 300 billion barrels of reserves now produce less than half a million barrels a day of oil. Brazil's reserves are tiny in comparison — less than 13 billion barrels — but the company is producing far more oil, about 3 million barrels per day. Between the lines: Technocrats tend not to fare well under populist presidents, be they of the right-wing or left-wing variety. Venezuela's PDVSA was an extremely well-run company before 1999, and Petrobras has been reasonably well-run until now. But when an ex-military president takes over and puts generals in charge, loyalty to the regime tends to be rewarded more than professional competence.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Texas power freeze led to huge release of air pollutants

    The largest U.S. oil refiners released massive clouds of air pollutants into the skies over Texas last week, as one environmental crisis triggered another.Data sent to a Texas environmental commission show power outages from the winter storm forced the five largest refiners to emit nearly 337,000 pounds of pollutants.The power losses forced the plants to flare, or burn gasses to prevent damage to processing units. The flaring darkened the skies of eastern Texas, with smoke visible for miles.Data show the the pollutants included tens of thousands of pounds of benzene, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide.A researcher at advocacy group Earthworks said the releases could have been prevented by winterizing facilities.Final figures on pollution releases are due to be submitted to the state in two weeks.The extreme cold, which killed at least two dozen people, knocked out power to more than four million at its peak and caused widespread water shortages for nearly 15 million people.President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state on Saturday, which makes federal funding available to affected individuals.Though Texas power plants are back online, nearly 40,000 customers remained without power as of Sunday afternoon.

  • ‘Very unpresidential’: Pro-Trump Newsmax launches bizarre attack on Biden’s ‘junkyard’ dog

    Comments described on social media as ‘beyond parody’

  • Anne Hathaway said she almost didn't star in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

    Rachel McAdams was the studio's first choice for the role of fashion magazine intern Andy Sachs, Variety previously reported.

  • Erdogan tells Rouhani he sees window of opportunity for Iran, U.S. on sanctions

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States on sanctions after recent statements, adding he wanted U.S. sanctions on Tehran to be lifted, the Turkish presidency said. Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers.

  • Capitol Police Officer: Trumpist Rioters Called Me the N-Word Dozens of Times

    ABC NewsA Capitol Police officer who was on the front line against the pro-Trump rioters that stormed the Capitol has revealed that he was subjected to relentless racist abuse while trying to defend the building.In an interview broadcast Monday on ABC News’ Good Morning America, Harry Dunn recalled being surrounded by rioters, his lungs burning from pepper spray and bear mace, and bursting into tears. When one of his colleagues approached him to ask what was wrong, Dunn said that he felt devastated by the unashamedly racist vitriol of the Trumpist rioters.“I got called a [N-word] a couple dozen times today protecting this building,” Dunn recalled telling his colleague through tears. “Is this America? They beat police officers with Blue Lives Matter flags. They fought us, they had Confederate flags in the U.S. Capitol.”Democrats Will Pay for Letting Trump Off the Hook AgainIn the six weeks that he’s kept his silence, Officer Dunn has seen some people try to dismiss the riot as being purely motivated by politics. From his experience, that is completely wrong. The officer told ABC News: “Everybody wants to say that it was about politics and everything—but there was a large number of people in that crowd that were racist.”Dunn’s account of the day is terrifying. He described one particular moment when he was looking over the MAGA hordes and realized that any one of them could have a gun and that he was an obvious target.The officer said, “If I can imagine what war is like, I would imagine it was like that. We had our guns out, we had our rifles, our long-guns, and I was on this stage and I’m thinking: ‘All these people out there, they’re armed too, they have guns on them.’ A sea of people and you can’t know who you’re looking at, which one is looking at you, and they see me out there with this rifle and I’m like: ‘I’m gonna get shot.’”Dunn spoke to BuzzFeed News in the days after the riot—though his account of the events was kept anonymous. During former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) used one of Dunn’s anonymous quotes from that article: “Is this America?” However, Dunn wishes the quote hadn’t been used.‘I Can Bring My Gun?’: Retired Couple Among Six Oath Keepers Charged With Conspiracy in Capitol Riots“It took me back to a dark place because I didn't say it for a catchphrase,” the Capitol police officer told ABC News. “I wasn't trying to create a slogan... I struggle… should I be proud? No, not at all... Those were my feelings and that was my truth—it wasn't a proud moment.”He praised his fellow officers who were there that day, including officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life after being attacked by rioters, and who Dunn described as a “brave” and “dedicated" officer. Dunn also offered high praise for Officer Eugene Goodman, whose run-ins with rioters were caught on camera and have raised him to the status of a national hero.“Eugene got caught on camera and I’m not surprised that he did the right thing, the brave thing, the heroic thing,” said Dunn, adding, “There were so many Eugene Goodmans that weren’t caught on camera that day... I’m proud to work with all of them.”As for the rioters, it’s clear what Dunn thinks of them. “They were terrorists,” he told ABC News. “They tried to disrupt this country's democracy—that was their goal... And you know what? Y’all failed because later that night, they went on and they certified the election.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast

    Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tons of tar across more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters. Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm. The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Dominic Raab rallying UN Human Rights Council to tackle China's Uighur mistreatment

    Dominic Raab will Monday rally the UN Human Rights Council to tackle China's mistreatment of its Uighur minority, alleging that “extreme” abuses are taking place on “an industrial scale”. The Foreign Secretary will also urge members of the Geneva-based Council to respond to reports of gross human rights violations in Myanmar, Belarus and Russia. In a virtual speech at 11.30am, he will describe the situation in Xinjiang, the northwest province of China that is home the majority of its Uighur Muslim population, as “beyond the pale”. Highlighting reports that the Uighur minority face torture, forced labour and forced sterilisation, he will warn that the alleged human rights abuses inflicted by Beijing are “extreme”, “extensive” and taking place “on an industrial scale”. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights or another independent fact-finding expert must be “given urgent and unfettered access” to Xinjiang, he will say. Turning to the military coup in Myanmar earlier this month, he will confirm the UK proposes to co-sponsor a resolution renewing the mandate of Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Southeast Asian country. Last week, Mr Andrews warned he was “terrified” that a torrent of fresh violence, disappearances and detentions looms as protests continue against the military takeover of the government. . Britain has called on the junta to step aside, release civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi, and respect the democratic wishes of voters. On Monday, Mr Raab will warn the crisis in Myanmar is worsening. “The violations and abuses are well-documented, including arbitrary detention and draconian restrictions on freedom of expression,” he will say. “That crisis presents an increased risk to the Rohingya and other ethnic minorities.”