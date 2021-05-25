U.S. to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday that the U.S. would reopen its consulate in Jerusalem — a move that restores ties with Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration.

The consulate long served as an autonomous office in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinians. But former U.S. President Donald Trump downgraded its operations and placed them under the authority of his ambassador to Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem.

Trump’s move infuriated the Palestinians, who view east Jerusalem as occupied territory and the capital of their future state.

Blinken did not give a precise date for reopening the consulate. He announced the step after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

“As I told the president, I’m here to underscore the commitment of the United States to rebuilding the relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, a relationship built on mutual respect and also a shared conviction that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve equal measures of security, freedom opportunity and dignity,” he said.

Blinken is in the region to help shore up the cease-fire adopted last week that ended a devastating 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. The fighting killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused widespread destruction in the impoverished coastal territory.

He promised to “rally international support” to help Gaza in the wake of the war. He later announced nearly $40 million in aid to the Palestinians, including $5.5 million in emergency assistance for Gaza. That brings total U.S. assistance to the Palestinians under the Biden administration to over $360 million after the Trump administration had cut off nearly all assistance to them.

Blinken has promised that any assistance will be kept out of the hands of Hamas, which does not recognize Israel’s right to exist and which Israel and the U.S. consider a terrorist organization.

The U.S. is trying to bolster Abbas, who was sidelined by recent events, in his rivalry with Hamas and on the international stage. Abbas heads the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank but whose forces were driven from Gaza when Hamas seized power there in 2007.

Abbas is seen by many Palestinians as having lost all legitimacy. But he is still seen internationally as the representative of the Palestinian people and a key partner in the long-defunct peace process.

The truce that ended the Gaza war on Friday has so far held, but it did not address any of the underlying issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, something Blinken acknowledged after meeting earlier in the day with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We know that to prevent a return to violence, we have to use the space created to address a larger set of underlying issues and challenges. And that begins with tackling the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting to rebuild,” he said.

The top U.S. diplomat faces the same obstacles that have stifled a wider peace process for more than a decade, including hawkish Israeli leadership, Palestinian divisions and deeply rooted tensions surrounding Jerusalem and its holy sites. The Biden administration initially hoped to avoid being drawn into the intractable conflict and to focus instead on other foreign policy priorities before the violence broke out.

The war was triggered by weeks of clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site revered by Jews and Muslims that has seen several outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence over the years. The protests were directed at Israel’s policing of the area during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

The truce remains tenuous since tensions are still high in Jerusalem and the fate of the Palestinian families is not yet resolved.

The evictions were put on hold just before the Gaza fighting erupted, but the legal process is set to resume in the coming weeks. Police briefly clashed with protesters at Al-Aqsa on Friday, hours after the cease-fire went into effect.

Adding to the tensions, an Israeli soldier and a civilian were stabbed and wounded Monday in east Jerusalem before police shot and killed the assailant in what they described as a terrorist attack.

Then, early Tuesday, a Palestinian man was shot and killed by undercover Israeli forces near the West Bank city of Ramallah, according to the Wafa news agency. Pictures circulating online appeared to show the man bloodied and lying in the street. The Israeli army referred questions to the Border Police, which did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is fighting for his political life after a fourth inconclusive election in two years. He faces mounting criticism from Israelis who say he ended the offensive prematurely, without forcibly halting rocket attacks or dealing a heavier blow to Hamas.

In his remarks after meeting with Blinken, Netanyahu hardly mentioned the Palestinians. He warned of a “very powerful” response if Hamas breaks the cease-fire.

Netanyahu spoke of “building economic growth” in the occupied West Bank but said there will be no peace until the Palestinians recognize Israel as a “Jewish state.” The Palestinians have long objected to that language, saying it undermines the rights of Israel’s own Palestinian minority.

Blinken will also visit neighboring Egypt and Jordan, which have acted as mediators in the conflict. Egypt succeeded in brokering the Gaza truce after the Biden administration pressed Israel to wind down its offensive.

The administration had been roundly criticized for its perceived hands-off initial response to the deadly violence, including from Democratic allies in Congress who demanded it take a tougher line on Israel. Biden repeatedly affirmed what he said was Israel’s right to defend itself from rocket attacks from Gaza.

The administration has defended its response by saying it engaged in intense, but quiet, high-level diplomacy to support a cease-fire.

Blinken has said the time is not right for an immediate resumption in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, but that steps could be taken to repair the damage from Israeli airstrikes, which destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged infrastructure in Gaza.

The narrow coastal territory, home to more than 2 million Palestinians, has been under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep Hamas from importing arms, while the Palestinians and human rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment.

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken announces U.S. aid to Gaza, pledges to reopen Jerusalem consulate

    RAMALLAH, West Bank/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on a Middle East mission on Tuesday that Washington would provide new aid to help rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Islamist Hamas rulers and Israel. Hoping to reverse a move taken by former President Donald Trump that angered Palestinians, Blinken said the United States would advance the process of reopening its Jerusalem consulate that had served as its diplomatic channel to the Palestinians.

  • Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission -statement

    Russia is training cosmonauts from Saudi Arabia as both countries are preparing for a joint manned space mission, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying in a government statement on Tuesday. Russia and Saudi Arabia are both major oil exporters. "Speaking of the two countries' work on the joint use of outer space, Alexander Novak said the work under way was promising, in particular on the training of cosmonauts and the development of a joint manned space mission," the government said after an online meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

  • 'Very disturbed’ by Israel’s disproportionate force against Palestinians: Faishal

    Israel has used “disproportionate force and violence” against the Palestinian people, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said on Monday (24 May).

  • Hezbollah leader: Breach of Jerusalem means regional war

    The leader of Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah said Tuesday any violations of Jerusalem and the sites holy to Muslims and Christians would lead to a regional war. Speaking for the first time since the cease-fire ending the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, Hassan Nasrallah said Gaza’s militant groups have proved that no one can sit idle when Israel attacks the holy sites or tries to undermine the Palestinians' right to the city.

  • EU says tensions with UK stem from Brexit, not N.Ireland protocol

    The European Union's tensions with former member Britain are not due to problems with the Northern Ireland protocol agreed by both sides, but Brexit itself, the head of the bloc's executive said on Tuesday. Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after the first day of an EU summit in Brussels that all 27 member states of the bloc agreed that there can be no alternative to a full and correct implementation of the protocol. "It is important to reiterate that the protocol is the only possible solution to ensure peace and stability in Northern Ireland while protecting the integrity of the European Union single market," von der Leyen added.

  • It's not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads

    Six months after Donald Trump's loss, conspiracy theorists and backers of former President Donald Trump are continuing their push for repeated examinations of ballots and finding limited successes. A Georgia judge last week awarded a group the chance to review mail ballots in a large Georgia county that includes Atlanta. Officials in a rural Michigan county on Tuesday debated a review of their voting machines.

  • Indiana governor traveling to Israel during 'hour of need'

    Indiana’s governor is traveling to Israel in the wake of the cease-fire to the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced Tuesday morning he would be in Israel Tuesday and Wednesday at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Republican governor cited business and cultural ties between Indiana and Israel for making the trip.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Safer Investments Than AT&T

    Low payout ratios and tons of cash make these stocks solid income investments that you can buy and forget about.

  • Woman arrested for hitting Elizabeth City protesters with car, police say

    A North Carolina woman was arrested Monday evening after she allegedly struck peaceful protesters with her car, and police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. People were holding a peaceful demonstration to call for transparency in the fatal shooting of a local resident, Andrew Brown Jr., when a motorist hit two protesters, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. An ambulance transported the victims -- identified as Michelle Fleming Morris and Valerie Lindsey, both 42 and of Elizabeth City -- to the nearby Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and subsequently released, police said.

  • GOP to Offer Biden Nearly $1 Trillion for Infrastructure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Senate Republicans plans to present their latest offer to the White House on a major new infrastructure package on Thursday, with one member saying it will weigh in at almost $1 trillion.“This is going to be a very good offer,” Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told reporters Tuesday. The latest counter will be “close” to $1 trillion, spread over eight years, he said.Democratic lawmakers have warned that time is running short to determine whether a bipartisan deal on infrastructure is possible, with progressives already calling for a go-it-alone approach using fast-track budget procedures. A new offer around $1 trillion would still be well short of Friday’s $1.7 trillion proposal from the White House.West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the lead Republican negotiator, said the group may request a meeting with Biden, since he seemed more open to a deal in a gathering last Thursday than his staff later did. Wicker similarly said that if Biden is able to decide on a response to the new GOP plan, rather than administration staff, the president would accept it.“We were pretty universal on this, I mean there was no dispute with what he said to us in the room that day,” Capito said, underscoring the GOP view that Biden had indicated he could accept a $1 trillion bill. “That’s why I think, when we left there, we were pretty optimistic that this is doable.”Pushing BackWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against that characterization in a briefing Tuesday.Friday’s $1.7 trillion plan was “approved by the president, was signed off by the president, every single detail of that was directed by the president of the United States,” Psaki said. “He does not take a hands off approach to legislating, negotiating and determining what kind of counter proposals we should put forward.”“This is an ongoing negotiation, we’re eager to see” the forthcoming GOP offer, Psaki said.In the meantime, a separate bipartisan group of senators is working on a back-up proposed compromise, according to Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah. That group includes key moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Backup Plan“If it can be helpful to that process we will release something,” Romney said Tuesday. If it’s not helpful they won’t put out the pitch, he said. Romney was a member of a bipartisan group of more than a dozen lawmakers who helped secure agreement in December on the $900 billion pandemic-relief bill enacted that month.Wicker said the new GOP infrastructure counterproposal will be able to resolve the talks before Memorial Day -- May 31 -- in line with Biden’s goals.On Friday, the Biden administration reduced its proposal by more than $500 billion from an initial $2.25 trillion by lowering spending on roads, bridges and broadband and saying he is willing to make investments in the manufacturing sector in separate bills -- like the China-focused legislation on the Senate floor this week.The two sides have been defining the size of the package differently, with Republicans including money already expected to be in the spending pipeline. The GOP senators characterized their initial offer as $568 billion.July TargetWicker said the Republican plan would largely be paid for by repurposing Covid relief money for state governments that was authorized by the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill enacted in March. Additionally, he indicated the GOP offer would count the money spent in the China bill toward the total.That may be a non-starter for the White House, however, which has proposed corporate tax increases to pay for its plan.“We hope to move forward with Republicans” on infrastructure, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday. At the same time, he said the Democrats wouldn’t let the GOP “stand in our way.” Schumer said the plan, one way or another, is “to move forward in July.”Psaki said that, apart from the main infrastructure talks, there are encouraging moves in Congress this week.On Wednesday, the Senate Energy and Public Works Committee plans to vote on a bipartisan surface transportation bill.“That’s a $303 billion dollar infrastructure bill that is a great down payment,” Psaki said. “It’s very much aligned with the president’s proposal and initiatives.”The Senate is also working on a bipartisan bill, known as the Endless Frontier Act, to ramp up research spending in an effort to strengthen competition against China, which has become a broader vehicle for spending items including money for semiconductors.Schumer, a co-sponsor of the legislation, said Tuesday, “I’m confident we’re going to pass the bill this week.”(Updates with bipartisan group’s backup plan in paragraph following ‘Backup Plan’ subheadline, and Schumer comments starting in third paragraph after ‘July Target’ subheadline.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Does Russia really think it can clone ancient warriors?

    Military conflicts are expensive in many ways. They not only cost a lot in terms of money and resources, but they also often cost many lives. No country wants to send its citizens to fight and die, which is why technology like drones has become so appealing to the world’s superpowers. Russia is in the …

  • Naomi Osaka’s Historic Year Includes Record $55 Million Payday

    Naomi Osaka catapulted into the global spotlight in 2018 with her memorable U.S. Open win over Serena Williams and backed it up four months later with a second grand slam in Australia—the first singles majors ever for a Japanese player. She was hailed for the breakthrough, but the tennis ace was just getting warmed up. […]

  • Md. Muslim groups seek state leaders to take action on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    More than a dozen Maryland Muslim organizations sent a letter to state leaders to recognize the Palestinian struggle and take action. The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on the United States to hold Israel accountable for the violence against Palestinians, and it wants Maryland's elected leaders to take a stance on the issue. Among the actions sought, the group wants the U.S. to stop the supply of weapons to Israel and for the U.S. to press Israel to stop the evictions of Palestinians from Gaza neighborhoods. More than 200 Palestinians, including dozens of children, have died in the conflict.

  • Jalen Reagor: I know what I can do better, that’s why I attacked this offseason

    Jalen Reagor was one of six wide receivers to come off the board in the first round of the 2020 draft. The Eagles also happened to select him one pick before the Vikings chose Justin Jefferson, who became the most productive rookie out of the bunch. Reagor played only 11 games in 2020, catching 31 [more]

  • Jets TE Kenny Yeboah: Elijah Moore will be ‘everything this city wants’

    The Jets drafted Moore with their second-round pick before signing his Ole Miss teammate, Yeboah, as an undrafted free agent.

  • Oakland A's to visit Portland, Las Vegas in search of relocation options

    The Oakland Athletics are planning visits to Portland and Las Vegas to explore relocation options, and Russell Wilson is excited.

  • Iran Nuclear Diplomacy Picks Up With Xi-Rouhani Call, IAEA Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- International efforts to reach a breakthrough over the Iran nuclear accord kicked into higher gear as China’s president spoke with Iran’s leader and Tehran agreed to extend a key nuclear-monitoring pact with United Nations inspectors, buying more time for diplomacy.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke with President Xi Jinping on Monday, with the Chinese leader saying he’ll support Iran’s “reasonable demands” on nuclear issues, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. The two leaders agreed to deepen ties in trade and energy, a key issue if a deal removes restrictions on Iran’s oil exports.Separately, negotiators from the U.S., Iran and European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are preparing to return to Vienna for talks this week aimed at reviving the accord with a key deadline pushed over the weekend into June, soon after national elections in Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said getting a deal done is a priority.“The first thing we need to do is put the nuclear problem back in the box,” Blinken said Sunday on “This Week” on ABC News, adding that an agreement would serve as a “platform” for addressing broader concerns about Tehran’s activities in the Mideast. “That’s why we’re committed to trying to see if Iran will come back into compliance with the nuclear agreement.”Blinken may also find time to discuss the Iran talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lobbied hard against the original deal and has called Tehran his country’s biggest threat, when he arrives in Tel Aviv for talks this week about the latest cease-fire with Hamas.A last-minute compromise over the weekend with the International Atomic Energy Agency means Iran will continue storing camera data recorded at key atomic installations for one month, buying time for diplomacy.‘Stopgap Measure’“This temporary technical understanding is a stopgap measure,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said at a press briefing in Vienna. “It’s something we came up with as a way to avoid flying completely blind.”Diplomats warned last week, after the fourth round of negotiations in Vienna, that failing to extend the monitoring agreement could have scuttled the fragile process that seeks to end a standoff between Tehran and Washington that has roiled oil markets and almost sparked a war between the two sides.“We recommend the negotiating countries to seize the extra opportunity provided by Iran in good faith for the complete lifting of sanctions in a practical and verifiable manner,” Iran’s representative at the IAEA, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said in a tweet.Without Nuclear Deal, How Close Is Iran to a Bomb?: QuickTakeWhile oil markets are braced for an increase in Iranian supply, crude rallied above $64 a barrel after Iran’s Foreign Ministry said earlier on Monday that gaps remain in negotiations involving world powers around the sequencing and verification of sanctions removal.Following the Iranian parliament’s decision last year to restrict some agency access, Tehran reached a temporary monitoring pact with Grossi in February that enabled recorded video material to be temporarily retained.Erasing the material would jeopardize the continuity of inspectors’ knowledge of the nuclear program. Iran and the IAEA have been at loggerheads for months over an investigation into decades-old particles of man-made uranium discovered at undeclared sites. Grossi said he expects to publish an update of that probe next month.Rouhani is eager to restore the nuclear accord and secure the removal of former President Donald Trump’s tough sanctions regime before he leaves office later this year. Reviving the nuclear deal would loosen restrictions on Iranian oil exports, the nation’s main source of foreign currency revenue.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gunfire Erupts at George Floyd Square as Mourners Gather for One-Year Anniversary

    Nicholas Pfosi/ReutersGunfire rang out Tuesday morning at George Floyd Square, the Minneapolis intersection where police officer Derek Chauvin, now a convicted murderer, killed George Floyd one year ago today.It remains unclear why the shooting erupted, but a Minneapolis Police spokesperson confirmed there were shots fired near the square shortly after 10 a.m. One victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Tuesday’s schedule at the square, which has been decorated with portraits of various civil rights leaders, will include a “Rise and Remember” memorial event beginning at 1 p.m. A candlelight vigil is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.Associated Press reporter George Crowther tweeted that he heard “between a dozen and two dozen” shots. “Everyone sheltered in place. Lots of running,” he wrote.BREAKING: shots appear to have been fired at George Floyd Square. Quiet now. People still sheltering in place. pic.twitter.com/Dmv1cQwOPZ— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021 Barbara Plett Usher of the BBC was also there, tweeting: “Initial picture: unknown gunmen fired at the square from outside the perimeter. Local patrol shot back and gave chase.” ABC’s Alex Presha reported hearing “well over a dozen” gunshots.Last month, Chauvin, the white officer who knelt on Floyd, an unarmed Black man, for more than nine minutes, was found guilty on three counts including second-degree murder. On Tuesday, Floyd’s family announced it will launch the George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund, which Ben Crump, a civil-rights lawyer representing the Floyds, said “will be an instrumental, long-term partner to the Black-owned businesses in the neighborhood where he died, where we all have seen the continued negative impact of systemic racism.” It will start with $500,000 taken from a $27 million settlement the City of Minneapolis agreed to in March.President Joe Biden will take a private meeting at the White House on Tuesday with the Floyd family, as congressional legislators continue to negotiate a police reform package named for Floyd. Violent crime has spiked in Minneapolis in recent months, with a homicide rate thus far in 2021 double that of last year, according to official data.“It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered,” Biden tweeted on Tuesday. “In that time, George’s family has shown extraordinary courage. Last month’s conviction was a step towards justice—but we cannot stop there. We face an inflection point. We have to act.”It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered. In that time, George’s family has shown extraordinary courage. Last month’s conviction was a step towards justice – but we cannot stop there. We face an inflection point. We have to act.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2021 In George Floyd Square, people have laid flowers beside a memorial marker to honor him. But memorials to mark his death are taking place far beyond Floyd’s hometown. The NAACP held a virtual moment of silence at 9:29 a.m. this morning, a nod to the 9 minutes and 29 seconds Chavin had his knee on Floyd’s neck. “#WEAREDONEDYING,” the organization’s Facebook announcement read.https://www.facebook.com/naacp/photos/a.10156455810438947/10158159861268947/The Georgia chapter of the NAACP will host Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter Gianna at its “My Daddy Changed the World” rally this evening. In Los Angeles, Black Lives Matter is holding a one-year “angelversary” for Floyd, the group announced.“We need transformative justice in honor of Brother George and every life stolen by the police,” BLM-Los Angeles said in a tweet.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • AAPI Netflix Execs Weigh in on Hollywood’s Representation Problems: ‘An Enormous Amount of Work to Do’

    When Netflix launched its streaming platform in Japan nearly six years ago and began curating collections of television series and films, there were some moods that just didn’t translate to English. Rochelle King, Netflix’s VP of creative production, recalls one woman on her team who suggested they use the Japanese term honobono, which roughly means […]

  • COVID-19 mask mandates latest flashpoint for U.S. schools

    Two days after the school board in Johnston, Iowa, decided last week to keep requiring mask wearing in schools to prevent coronavirus transmission, the state's Republican governor signed a law that immediately prohibited such mandates. The reaction in Johnston was swift and sharply divided, with some parents applauding the move to make masks optional for the waning days of the school year and others calling it dangerous given the continued threat from COVID-19. "I just find it super disappointing and selfish," said local parent Sara Parris, who is still sending her two sons to class with face coverings.