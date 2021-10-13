U.S. to reopen land borders for vaccinated travelers

Reuters

Hours before Indonesia's top holiday destination Bali reopens to foreign tourists after 18 months of pandemic hiatus, the island is lacking one crucial ingredient: international flights. Tourism-reliant Bali is scheduled to reopen on Thursday and though its Ngurah Rai international airport has carried out simulations preparing for the tourists to return, it is not expecting much to happen soon. "So far there is no schedule," said Taufan Yudhistira, a spokesman for the airport.