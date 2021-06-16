U.S. reopens asylum access for victims of domestic violence, gang violence

By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. attorney general on Wednesday rescinded a Trump-era decision that made it harder for victims of domestic violence and gang violence to win asylum, the latest move by U.S. President Joe Biden to create what he says is a more humane immigration system.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a three-page legal opinion, wrote that the broad language in the decision put in place during the administration of President Donald Trump "threatens to create confusion and discourage careful case-by-case adjudication of asylum claims."

Biden, a Democrat, has reversed many of his Republican predecessor's restrictive immigration policies and pushed ahead with his own agenda.

On Monday, U.S. immigration officials said they will expand access to work permits and deportation relief to some immigrants who are crime victims while their visa cases are pending.

Immigrant advocates cheered Garland's decision. Many migrants from Central America and Mexico claim asylum based on experiences with domestic violence and gang violence.

Greg Chen, director of government relations with the American Immigration Lawyers Association, tweeted that Trump had used the legal guidance "to close America's doors to those fleeing persecution."

Garland's decision applies to immigration courts and an appeals board that are overseen by the attorney general.

He separately rescinded a Trump-era decision that had limited asylum claims that were based on persecution due to familial relationships.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Kristina Cooke and Aurora Ellis)