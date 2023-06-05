U.S. Rep. Buchanan names former Manatee Chamber official to lead his district office

Tara Poulton was hired as U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s new district director, replacing Sally Shely, who is retiring, according to a news release.

Poulton previously was the vice president of public policy and workforce partnerships for the Manatee County Chamber of Commerce. She also worked as the division director and spokesperson for the DeSoto County government and senior government affairs regional manager for the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

Poulton has a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the University of South Florida, and is set to receive a Master’s degree in public administration from Florida State University this summer, the release said.

“I am very pleased to welcome Tara to my office,” said Buchanan, whose district covers Manatee County, southern Hillsborough County and parts of Sarasota County, in the release. “Her communications skills, combined with her passion for public policy and heart for constituent services make her the ideal person for this position. I look forward to working with her in the years ahead to seize the incredible opportunities we have to improve our quality of life and tackle the many challenges facing our district.”

In addition to her past work experience, Poulton is a board member of the Manatee Tiger Bay Club, Manatee Education TV and Manatee Technical College, is a Leadership Manatee graduate, Leadership Manatee Alumni Association past president and is a Florida Public Relations Association and Tampa Bay Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America award winner, the release said.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the office of Congressman Buchanan,” Poulton said in the release. “It will be a true honor to follow in Sally Shely’s footsteps and all she has accomplished in her 25+ year congressional career. I am thrilled to be returning to the public sector and eager to serve the constituents in the greater Manatee area and southern Hillsborough County.”

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan hired Tara Poulton as his new district director, replacing the retiring Sally Shely.

Poulton, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, starts at the end of July when Shely’s retirement begins.

Shely retires with more than 27 years of experience as a congressional staffer, having also served as the regional director for former U.S. Senator Mel Martinez, district director for Congresswoman Katherine Harris and in Washington, D.C. and New Hampshire as communications director for Congressman Charles Bass and press secretary for Congressman Bill Zeliff, the release said.

“From day one, Sally has demonstrated the leadership, work-ethic and professionalism that has made her one of the most respected district directors in Congress,” Buchanan said in the release. “Her dedication to our community along with the relationships she has cultivated in Southwest Florida have unquestionably helped make me a better representative. While she will be greatly missed in the office, Sandy and I want to congratulate Sally on her retirement and thank her for her selfless service to the people of Florida’s 16th congressional district.”

Shely joined Buchanan (R-Longboat Key, Florida) as his communications director for his first campaign in 2006.

“It has been a great honor and a privilege to work with Vern on behalf of the people of Florida’s 16th District,” Shely said in the news release. “I am truly thankful for every opportunity he has given me to advocate for his constituents and help advance his agenda to reduce spending, grow the economy and protect our freedom. Although I look forward to retirement, I will sincerely miss being part of this amazing team.”

Sally Shely