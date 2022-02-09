U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez’s son arrested for slapping Miami commissioner in Gables steakhouse

The son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez was arrested after slapping Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla at Morton’s Steakhouse in Coral Gables, police said.

Coral Gables police spokeswoman Kelly Denham on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the arrest of Carlos J. Gimenez, though she wouldn’t say when it happened or exactly what caused the confrontation.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, who had just returned to Miami from Washington, D.C., said he hadn’t spoken with his son as of Wednesday afternoon but was aware of an “incident.” He said he believed his son was still at the Coral Gables police station just before 6 p.m.

A manager at Morton’s who would only give the first name of Leo, said there was some type of fight at the arrest earlier in the day and that police showed up. He said he didn’t know any details or who had been involved.

Carlos J. Gimenez is a lawyer and lobbyist in Miami-Dade County. His father, the former mayor of Miami-Dade County, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020.

This is breaking news and the story will be updated.