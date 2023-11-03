U.S. Rep. Carson speaks on vote against resolution condemning higher education Hamas support
U.S. Rep. Carson speaks on vote against resolution condemning higher education Hamas support
U.S. Rep. Carson speaks on vote against resolution condemning higher education Hamas support
TikTok is pushing back on critics who claim the video app is falling short in its content moderation duties amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Understanding the arguments for and against Israel’s current operation against Hamas.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
The State Department said roughly 20 Americans are still missing following the attack on Saturday.
The world is watching the humanitarian crisis in Gaza unfold in real time through firsthand accounts documented on, of all places, Snapchat. Israel has retaliated against Hamas’ October 7 attack with unprecedented force against the Palestinian territory, claiming over 9,000 Palestinian lives according to Gaza Health Ministry numbers reported by the Associated Press. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that at least 30 journalists have been killed since Israel’s bombardment and total blockade of the region began, and journalists in Gaza say that without consistent access to food, water and power, it’s becoming “impossible” to continue reporting.
As the war rages in Gaza — and the civilian death toll continues to climb — the conflict is playing out in classrooms and on college campuses in the United States, where threats to Jewish and Muslim students and faculty are on the rise.
If you cheat on your taxes, Republicans want your vote.
Democratic mayors say they have tried to be welcoming to migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere, but city resources are being depleted.
What happens in Vegas will be streaming on Peacock this weekend during BravoCon 2023.
"The silhouettes going into COVID-19 and the silhouettes coming out of 2023 are completely different." The post Stylist discusses the ‘pandemic skip’ theory in the context of personal style appeared first on In The Know.
The fantasy hockey waiver wire is alive and flush with talent, and Evan Berofsky presents his top players to pick up.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
Honestly, I'd put my derm down as my emergency contact if she'd let me.
You can always just rewatch 'Hereditary,' but just in case, here are five indie A24 horror movies to try.
Save on clothing, beauty products and home decor.
Apple's Q4 earnings didn't blow Wall Street away, but it points to positive news ahead.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that.
Apple has extended its return policy for the holiday season.
This week, we've been driving a lot of cool stuff, including the Lotus Emira, Nissan Sakura and Jaguar F-Type Convertible. Plus SEMA, Japan news and more.